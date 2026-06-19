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Tom Hanks Reveals The ‘Cast Away’ Scene That Makes Him Leave The Room Even After Two Decades
Tom Hanks as Chuck Noland from Cast Away, in a patterned sweater on a beach next to a yellow raft.
Entertainment, Movies & tv

Tom Hanks Reveals The ‘Cast Away’ Scene That Makes Him Leave The Room Even After Two Decades

pratik.handore Pratik Handore BoredPanda staff
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Tom Hanks has revealed there is one Cast Away scene he still struggles to watch more than two decades after the film’s release.

Despite earning an Oscar nomination for the survival drama, Hanks says one pivotal moment still bothers him. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, the film follows Chuck Noland, a FedEx employee stranded on a remote island.

Highlights
  • Tom Hanks admits one Cast Away moment remains difficult for him to revisit.
  • The Oscar winner says every film contains scenes he wishes he had performed differently.
  • Hanks also teased an emotional scene in Pixar's upcoming Toy Story 5.

According to Hanks, one emotional sequence involving Helen Hunt’s character remains almost impossible for him to revisit, and here’s why.

RELATED:

    Tom Hanks discusses the one Cast Away scene that is too painful for him

    Tom Hanks Reveals The 'Cast Away' Scene That Makes Him Leave The Room Even After Two Decades

    Image credits: 20th Century-Fox

    Tom Hanks recently appeared on The Rest Is Entertainment podcast, where he reflected on his work in the 2000 survival drama Cast Away.

    During the conversation, the 69-year-old reflected on his Golden Globe-winning turn in the film. However, the actor admitted there is one scene he remains deeply dissatisfied with and still finds difficult to watch.

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    In the film, Chuck reunites with his girlfriend, Kelly Frears, played by Helen Hunt, after escaping the island. During the emotional reunion, he returns the pocket watch she had given him before becoming stranded.

    Tom Hanks Reveals The 'Cast Away' Scene That Makes Him Leave The Room Even After Two Decades

    Image credits: Noam Galai/Getty Images

    “All it is is a turnaround on me, but I do this gesture that I just think is false and is me and is not Chuck,” he said.

    Hanks said the moment felt out of character for Chuck. The two-time Oscar winner described it as “painful,” adding that it makes the scene difficult for him to watch.

    He added, “And if the movie is on, I will get up and leave the room before that scene comes on.”

    Tom Hanks reveals why he can’t watch his movies more than once 

    Tom Hanks Reveals The 'Cast Away' Scene That Makes Him Leave The Room Even After Two Decades

    Image credits: 20th Century-Fox/Getty Images

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    Elsewhere in the interview, Hanks was asked about mistakes he has made during his career, prompting him to revisit the Cast Away scene.

    He also described most of his films as “profound experiences,” regardless of their box office performance. However, Hanks admitted that every movie contains moments where he feels he failed to fully convey the intended emotion.

    Tom Hanks Reveals The 'Cast Away' Scene That Makes Him Leave The Room Even After Two Decades

    Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

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    As a result, he said he rarely watches his films more than once because “they never change.”

    “There are movies that have moments in it that I cannot watch because I didn’t get there. And sometimes these are the big moments,” Hanks shared. 

    The Toy Story 5 star teases a heartbreaking moment in the new movie

    Tom Hanks Reveals The 'Cast Away' Scene That Makes Him Leave The Room Even After Two Decades

    Image credits: Kate Green/Getty Images

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    Hanks has been on a press run to promote his return as Woody in Pixar’s Toy Story 5. Last month, the actor reunited with the franchise’s cast for the movie’s UK premiere.

    Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter at the event, Hanks teased that the film features one of the franchise’s most emotional scenes.

    “When that little girl is getting her feelings hurt by what other people are texting about her, and she doesn’t understand why,” Hanks said of the scene.

    Tom Hanks Reveals The 'Cast Away' Scene That Makes Him Leave The Room Even After Two Decades

    Image credits: Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

    Directed by Andrew Stanton, the fifth installment deals with the impact of technology on children and explores how gadgets have replaced toys.

    The film was released in theaters on June 19 and has received largely positive reviews from critics. It currently holds a 93% critics’ score and a 94% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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    Cast Away is currently streaming on AMC+ and Hulu.

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    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
    Pratik Handore

    Pratik Handore

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Pratik is an entertainment journalist at Bored Panda and a Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic who has previously written for popular outlets like Fandomwire and Cinemaholic. As a pop-culture enthusiast and movie-buff who is chronically online, he enjoys creating viral content, from celebrity gossip, sensational news, and TikTok brainrot to the latest streaming hits.

    Read less »
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