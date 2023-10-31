Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

Share this article:

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post Search
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Respect Her Beliefs, But”: Man Asks Vegan Sister Not To Cook All Vegan For A Family Reunion
30points
Family, Relationships

“I Respect Her Beliefs, But”: Man Asks Vegan Sister Not To Cook All Vegan For A Family Reunion

Miglė Miliūtė and
Kotryna Brašiškytė
ADVERTISEMENT

We all have different tastes, which might make hosting a big dinner quite a challenging task; even more so if there are food-related personal beliefs or dietary restrictions involved.

Personal beliefs are the reason this redditor was voted a [jerk] by the AITA community, after he asked his vegan sister to serve more than just vegan dishes during the family reunion. Even though he said he respects her beliefs, the OP was fearful that other family members might not be too happy about it. Scroll down for the full story.

Cooking for people with different tastes and dietary preferences is in no way an easy task

Image credits: bialasiewicz

This redditor asked his vegan sister not to stick to vegan food only during the family reunion she was hosting

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)

The OP provided an update answering some of the redditors’ questions

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: jeffman98

Some people considered the redditor the [jerk] in this situation

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Others believed the OP wasn’t in the wrong

Some netizens thought that no one was actually a [jerk] here

ADVERTISEMENT

“I Respect Her Beliefs, But”: Man Asks Vegan Sister Not To Cook All Vegan For A Family Reunion Shares stats

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Miglė Miliūtė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Miglė is a writer here at Bored Panda with a BA in linguistics. Passionate about travelling and music, she combines the two by finding occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. In addition to that, she enjoys spending her free time outdoors or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Leave a comment
Add photo comments
POST
carolyngerbrands avatar
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's one meal ffs. Try new things, tickle your tastebuds, don't be an idiot.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
chickabee_sarah avatar
Sarias_song
Sarias_song
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

absolutely! I'd be seeing this as an opportunity to try a selection of vegan foods

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
funfan12 avatar
Fun Fan
Fun Fan
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the hypocrisy level here. Vegans are always arguing that is a moral choice, that poor animals yadayadayada. But sister is working in a fast food restaurant, so for money, she is okay to give up her moral.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone pointed out - the others always provide vegan options when she is the guest, so she should provide non-vegan options as well. It's basic reciprocity. And no, "strongly held moral beliefs" are not an excuse here because they are a personal thing. Other people are under no obligation to obey these beliefs against their will.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
POST
carolyngerbrands avatar
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's one meal ffs. Try new things, tickle your tastebuds, don't be an idiot.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
chickabee_sarah avatar
Sarias_song
Sarias_song
Community Member
32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

absolutely! I'd be seeing this as an opportunity to try a selection of vegan foods

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
funfan12 avatar
Fun Fan
Fun Fan
Community Member
45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love the hypocrisy level here. Vegans are always arguing that is a moral choice, that poor animals yadayadayada. But sister is working in a fast food restaurant, so for money, she is okay to give up her moral.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
eyelessonex avatar
Corvus
Corvus
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

As someone pointed out - the others always provide vegan options when she is the guest, so she should provide non-vegan options as well. It's basic reciprocity. And no, "strongly held moral beliefs" are not an excuse here because they are a personal thing. Other people are under no obligation to obey these beliefs against their will.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda