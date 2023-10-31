“I Respect Her Beliefs, But”: Man Asks Vegan Sister Not To Cook All Vegan For A Family Reunion
We all have different tastes, which might make hosting a big dinner quite a challenging task; even more so if there are food-related personal beliefs or dietary restrictions involved.
Personal beliefs are the reason this redditor was voted a [jerk] by the AITA community, after he asked his vegan sister to serve more than just vegan dishes during the family reunion. Even though he said he respects her beliefs, the OP was fearful that other family members might not be too happy about it. Scroll down for the full story.
Cooking for people with different tastes and dietary preferences is in no way an easy task
Image credits: bialasiewicz
This redditor asked his vegan sister not to stick to vegan food only during the family reunion she was hosting
Image credits: Alex Green (not the actual photo)
The OP provided an update answering some of the redditors’ questions
Image credits: jeffman98
It's one meal ffs. Try new things, tickle your tastebuds, don't be an idiot.
absolutely! I'd be seeing this as an opportunity to try a selection of vegan foods
It's not about that, more about that everybody is adjusting to her vegan lifestyle in these family happenings, preparing for her extra vegan dishes, but she couldn't be bothered to do the same. Being ignorant towards other's lifestyle sure won't help your cause to make them try out yours.
I love the hypocrisy level here. Vegans are always arguing that is a moral choice, that poor animals yadayadayada. But sister is working in a fast food restaurant, so for money, she is okay to give up her moral.
As someone pointed out - the others always provide vegan options when she is the guest, so she should provide non-vegan options as well. It's basic reciprocity. And no, "strongly held moral beliefs" are not an excuse here because they are a personal thing. Other people are under no obligation to obey these beliefs against their will.
