“I Respect Her Beliefs, But”: Man Asks Vegan Sister Not To Cook All Vegan For A Family Reunion

We all have different tastes, which might make hosting a big dinner quite a challenging task; even more so if there are food-related personal beliefs or dietary restrictions involved.

Personal beliefs are the reason this redditor was voted a [jerk] by the AITA community, after he asked his vegan sister to serve more than just vegan dishes during the family reunion. Even though he said he respects her beliefs, the OP was fearful that other family members might not be too happy about it. Scroll down for the full story.

Cooking for people with different tastes and dietary preferences is in no way an easy task

This redditor asked his vegan sister not to stick to vegan food only during the family reunion she was hosting

The OP provided an update answering some of the redditors’ questions

Some people considered the redditor the [jerk] in this situation

Others believed the OP wasn’t in the wrong

Some netizens thought that no one was actually a [jerk] here