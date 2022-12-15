Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place
30points
Christmas, Occasions4 hours ago

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Liucija Adomaite and
Kotryna Brašiškytė

At this point, there’s no turning back – we’re head to toe in the holiday craziness. Office parties, cocktail o’clock with friends, and family dinners can seriously drain us, and some amount of drama often follows.
Like this story which resurfaced from 2019 from a woman who was wondering if she was being unreasonable to feel insulted for having to pay for Christmas dinner at her sister-in-law’s.

“My SIL said she would host Christmas this year as she has a big new house and plenty of room for us all. I asked if I should bring something and she said she would just do a shop and split the cost,” the author Headwir3 recounted in a post she posted on Mumsnet. The SIL also suggested that guests bring their own alcohol.

Fast forward to post-Christmas blues when the dinner was long gone and Headwir3 received an awaited bill from her SIL. But the amount scribbled on it left the author feeling utterly ripped off.

A woman couldn’t believe her eyes after her sister-in-law sent her a hefty bill for the Christmas dinner they had at her place, which she felt was a total ripoff

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Image credits: Nicole Michalou

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Image credits: Nicole Michalou

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Image credits: Headwir3

People had mixed opinions about the incident and they took the opportunity to share their thoughts in the comments

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

Woman Is Fuming After Her SIL Asks For £40 Each For The Christmas Dinner They Ate At Her Place

 

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Liucija Adomaite
Liucija Adomaite
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Liucija Adomaite is a creative mind with years of experience in copywriting. She has a dynamic set of experiences from advertising, academia, and journalism. This time, she has set out on a journey to investigate the ways in which we communicate ideas on a large scale. Her current mission is to find a magic formula for how to make ideas, news, and other such things spread like a virus.

Read more »
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Kotryna Brašiškytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Kotryna is a Photo Editor at Bored Panda with a BA in Graphic Design. Before Bored Panda, she worked as a freelance graphic designer and illiustrator. When not editing, she enjoys working with clay, drawing, playing board games and drinking good tea.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
You May Like
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Veronica Michelle
Veronica Michelle
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t even drink and I’m most upset that she gets to keep the wine lol

3
3points
reply
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe I'm missing something here, maybe it's a cultural thing...but when I invite someone over, I do so with the intention that I will be covering the cost of food and drinks. I mean, if I couldn't afford it, I wouldn't invite people over. Also, didn't OP offer to bring a dish of food? Weird story.

1
1point
reply
POST
Veronica Michelle
Veronica Michelle
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don’t even drink and I’m most upset that she gets to keep the wine lol

3
3points
reply
Tamra
Tamra
Community Member
23 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Maybe I'm missing something here, maybe it's a cultural thing...but when I invite someone over, I do so with the intention that I will be covering the cost of food and drinks. I mean, if I couldn't afford it, I wouldn't invite people over. Also, didn't OP offer to bring a dish of food? Weird story.

1
1point
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda