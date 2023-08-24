When I was in elementary school, teachers told me that Columbus discovered America. When I was in high school - that there are nine planets in the Solar system, including Pluto. After algebra lessons in high school, I knew for sure that Fermat's Last Theorem had no proof...

Do you know what those all have in common? Yes, that's right - some time passed, literally several years, and everything that the teacher said turned out to be untrue. More precisely, not even a lie - just science convincingly refuted everything that was considered an indisputable truth earlier. And I'm not alone here - in this thread in the AskReddit community, many netizens share similar stories from their own school years.

#1

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School From an educational filmstrip: "Saturn has four beautiful rings..." The Voyager photos of the thousands of rings had come in like a week before we watched this.

#2

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School Cracking your knuckles causes arthritis.

It is just a myth. (Like free healthcare in the USA) It is just the sound of a fluid, that squirts out of the knuckles. That’s all it is.

#3

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School When I was a kid, the Giant Squid had never been captured or photographed, and some people talked about it like it was el chupacabra. My little brother always said he'd be the first person to get footage of one. Sadly, it has since become an ordinary animal that we know exists. RIP the Kraken

And after all, I also listed examples from the exact sciences, astronomy and mathematics. And relatively exact - like geography. What can we say about history, which, as you know, is written by the winners? There is no doubt that if, for example, Napoleon Bonaparte had won a victory at Waterloo, not only would world history have changed its direction, but, much more significantly, its textbooks would have changed as well. In general, the process of education has always been quite dynamic, and the knowledge that was given at school to one generation sometimes becomes completely outdated when their children go to school.
#4

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School Pompeii was buried slowly by falling ash. They pointed out that remnants of people were found, right in the middle of doing things, but didn't realise this contradicted the burying being slow. It's now thought that it was buried very quickly by pyroclastic flows - superheated gas travelling over 200mph.

#5

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School I had a teacher in 4^th grade that would force left handed kids to write with their right hand.

she said that it was the normal way to write and would benefit them later in life.

(circa, 1974)

My right hand is just for show, to balance me out. Otherwise, it's useless.

#6

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School So many things. The lifetime of facts is shorter than you'd think. Among them:

* You use 10% of your brain (was in a textbook)
* Model of the atom
* What composes a healthy diet
* Various histories from how dinosaurs looked to what life was like in the Middle Ages
* Causes of ulcers, poor vision, acne..

The last one is probably just sex!

But in the last few decades, the process has been moving so rapidly that no one, including the education system, can keep up with it. School teachers who received university education sometimes twenty years ago may also lag behind trends, or simply be out of touch with the latest changes and discoveries in science. And if we talk, for example, about the '90s, when the internet was not yet as comprehensive as it is today? Okay, Sir Andrew Wiles and his colleagues proved Fermat's Last Theorem in 1994, but when could the average math teacher somewhere in the outback know about it? If you missed the corresponding news release on TV or an article in the newspaper - that's it, the most important discovery for world mathematics was late for students for years and years...
#7

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School "You won't always have a calculator in your pocket!"

Since when. Oh let me check my calcul- er phone.

#8

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School That you’re gonna end up working a minimum wage job if you don’t go to college.

You will even if you go to college cuz qualifications don't necessarily equal a job.

#9

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School Late 90’s computer class, “we’ll never have terabyte hard drives in our lifetime, or a need for that much data.”

Heh, now you can get terabyte Micro SD cards, wild.

Nobody ever said that in the late 1990s, The exponential growth, both in supply and demand, of memory and ;pseudo-disk storage was already universally accepted,

"That's exactly the problem with printed textbooks in today's world," says Olga Kopylova, Ph.D., associate professor of economics at Odessa National Maritime University, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here. "For example, if you are holding a paper school or university textbook released in 2023, this most likely means that it was written several years ago. The writing process itself takes a lot of time, and then coordination, approval, the process of submitting to printing, distribution - some scientific books today have time to become obsolete, even before being printed. And this is not a drawback, it's just the reality of our time."

"As for searching for information online, on your own or under the guidance of any mentor, another problem arises here. The colossal amount of available information makes it difficult, firstly, to select reliable sources, and secondly, to analyze it. Artificial intelligence was designed to help a person understand all this - but today it often even gets in the way. At least in the scientific world, there are now numerous cases when unscrupulous researchers abuse the capabilities of AI to create a large number of fake articles. Someday, of course, this will stabilize, but so far the educational process lives in an era of great change," Olga sums up.
#10

Plate tectonics. When I was in the 1st grade I saw a map of the world and I told my teacher that it looks like all the continents used to fit together, but they moved apart.

My teacher laughed at me and loudly proclaimed I was an idiot with a wild imagination.

School kids laughed.

Jokes on them.

#11

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School Blood is blue until exposed to oxygen

Crustacean blood is always blue. Even in contact with oxygen

#12

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School Are you intentionally trying to get my generation riled up about Pluto again? Lol

Hey, Pluto got his own class of objects. He moved from no. 9 to no. 1 in size

Damn it, but how upset I was for Pluto when in 2006 it was denied the right to be a full-fledged planet by those heartless astronomers! Ever since my school years, I felt for it, so small, cute, distant and lonely, some kind of tender sympathy - and then such a disappointment! Although, thanks to the internet, I found out about it almost instantly... I'm sure each of us has our own similar story under the belt. So now please feel free to scroll this selection of ours to its very end, and share your tales about some outdated pieces of school knowledge in the comments below this post.
#13

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School Playing with computers is a waste of time and won’t lead to a career. Said to me by a very old, and bitter teacher. 25 years in IT and counting.

#14

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School Glass is actually a liquid, which is why old windows look droopy.

I was definitely in my 20's before I learned that wasn't true.

Everything is liquid. Glass slowly “melts” over a very long time. Humans… probably.

#15

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School That people only use 10% of their brains. I mean some do, but that’s not normal

#16

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School Hard work will be noticed and rewarded.

#17

Ain’t isn’t a word.

Ain't is Scottish, so it was disfavored by the folks who created the dictionaries, who all came from London. So this north/south divide goes back to Britain in the elizabethan era. North/south divide reversed on this continent.

#18

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School I was always taught Mississippi's secession from the union in the civil war was to preserve state's right to be independent and nothing at all to do with slavery. That Confederate heritage was about family and not racism.

[Slavery is mentioned in the very first sentence of the first paragraph of the letter of secession as the primary reason.](https://avalon.law.yale.edu/19th_century/csa_missec.asp) They decided if they couldn't own humans anymore it would crash the economy.

#19

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School That Columbus was the first European to step foot in the new world. Once found an old textbook that stated this. This was prior to the discovery of the Viking settlement in Nfld.

Les’ go Leif! Oh wait, nvm. Let’s go Native Americans!

#20

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School The American Civil War wasn't about slavery.

It was about keeping the states together Lincoln just wanted to slowly get rid of slavery.

#21

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School The USA is the only free country

Yep, free to be gunned down in, free to die because you can't afford healthcare...

#22

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School My f*****g history teacher taught us how great of a president Woodrow Wilson was.

I later learned he was a literal white supremacist who admired the KKK and an overall giant racist even for his time.

You can ask the communists about that. Oh wait, he punished all the communists.

#23

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School “You’ll never get a job looking out the window!”

I’m an airline pilot.

#24

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School that microwaves kill all the nutrients in food.

Well, if you put in some bleach and ammonia in, and open it up, the microwave will kill you!

#25

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School When my mom graduated high school in 1944, the nuns were teaching that the atom could not be split. I think the Manhattan Project was already extant at the time. Correct me if I'm wrong, I did see Oppenheimer twice.

#26

Bohrs Atomic Model

Taste buds

We only have 5 senses

Brain cells, once lost, are gone.

Dogs and cats see in black and white.

Wolf packs have alphas. Turns out wolves are a lot like humans and the 'alphas' are simply the sire and b***h of the wolf pack (their parents) and they follow them and respect them because they're the ones who taught them how to hunt and survive.

wait the brain cells thing isn't true? when did the correct fact come out?

#27

I went to a fundamentalist christian school, most of the "facts" I was taught were disproven long before I was born.

My brothers were sent to a tiny Christian fundie school. Their science "education" left quite a bit to be desired.

#28

That standardized tests help kids learn better. No, no they did not.

They make kids hate school better. School should be based on developing knowledge, not funneling knowledge into our brains so that we can put it on paper for something I don’t give an f about. Our school system has to change. We need development as our key goal in education. As a kid living in a US state that is placed 48h in education, we have to fücking change. Rant over

#29

Extinct volcanoes are completely dead and will never, ever erupt again.

#30

The likely persistence of Soviet hegemony in Eastern Europe. Turns out: nah.

#31

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School The clitoris is external genitalia. It is more like an iceberg, with most of it being internal with just a bit poking up the top

#32

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School Germany would never reunite. The French would never allow it.

#33

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School That Christopher Columbus was a great guy and all the natives rose up in celebration when he came.

Yea, I don't teach history that way.

Bro brought disease, slavery, poverty, death, war, pain, suffering, he is such a great guy! /s

#34

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School So many but I’ll start with cold blooded dinosaurs. I was in college when opinions about them changed.

#35

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School One that pops to mind is Niels Bohr and the electron cloud. He won a Nobel prize for it. Then his kid won one for proving he was wrong.

I wouldn’t necessarily call that a fact though.

#36

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School Neurons can never regenerate. This was from my then-one-year-old anatomy and physiology textbook, and my private, Catholic school actually took - and still takes - its science seriously; we never talked about creationism or the divine influence on our natural world, not to mention our solid AP Physics and AP Chemistry scores. It turns out that that the peripheral neuron system actually can regenerate; as of now, it doesn’t seem that the central nervous system has much in the way of that capability.

#37

My history teacher taught us Italy is in Africa

#38

If you throw ANYTHING at ANY speed in ANY direction it will go directly in some kids eye. ALWAYS.... Always .. edit: no just SOMETIMES ... always... I'm talking about you can't even casually toss your fork in the sink without it defying physics and going in the eye of someone who isn't even in the room

#39

Most of these responses are things taught in school that were wrong but already disproven.

#40

The appendix is a vestigial organ

#41

There are no planets outside our solar system.

Right. There are exosolar planets. Not solar planets.

#42

42 Outdated Pieces Of Knowledge Kids Were Taught In School There are only a few dozen viruses and a few hundred bacteria types.
Turns out that there are millions of viruses and trillions of bacteria.

