ADVERTISEMENT

You can’t trust everything you hear. But people sometimes talk with such confidence that it’s hard not to believe them. Not that they’re necessarily trying to mislead anyone—although, in certain cases, they might be—but most of us simply don’t have the time to double-check every claim we come across. And that’s exactly why some myths keep circulating for years even after they’re debunked. Recently, Reddit user Quiet-Grief asked everyone on the platform to share false “facts” that many still repeat as if they’re common knowledge. The answers that came in highlight just how slippery the “truth” can be.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Person sitting in a chair with a tangled white scribble effect around their head representing confused well-known facts that are actually fake. “We only use 10% of our brains.” Apparently that’s not true at all …where did that myth even come from?

oppernaR:
It's like saying you're only using 10% of your car if you're not stepping on every pedal, opening and closing all the windows and doors and using every light, windshield wiper and indicator at once.

Quiet-Grief , Andrej Lišakov Report

9points
POST
purnelltheresa avatar
Jane Doe-Doe
Jane Doe-Doe
Community Member
33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I’m sure the orange turnip only uses 10% of his brain

0
0points
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    American flag hanging on an urban brick building surrounded by skyscrapers illustrating well-known facts that are actually fake. The USA is the greatest country on earth. At what?

    the-rill-dill , Nik Shuliahin Report

    8points
    POST
    View more comments
    #3

    Woman in red top biting into a burger wrapped in green polka dot paper illustrating well-known facts that are fake. That fat is bad for you.

    Ilovemesomealt89 , Faruk Tokluoğlu Report

    7points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Elderly man cleaning a large pan in a modern kitchen, demonstrating actions related to well-known facts that are actually fake. "you can't use soap to wash an iron skillet pan"

    Apparently that was when lye was in soap. Modern day soap is fine.

    (Still don't soak your pan and always season it after washing).

    DelusionalChampion , Getty Images Report

    6points
    POST
    #5

    Young girl receiving a colorful bandage on her arm in a medical office highlighting well-known facts that are actually fake. Vaccines cause autism!

    Sleepy-Kodiak-Bear:
    It's wild how if you trace back the origins of the movement, it was created by a British charlatan who wanted to sell a vaccine competitor and was exposed for blatantly lying in his studies.
    Yet for some reason these types just believe him, based on vibes, I guess.

    AndyT70114 , CDC Report

    6points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is however a link between stupidity and anti vax beliefs.

    4
    4points
    reply
    View more comments
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Man in red shirt pointing upward with a smile, illustrating well-known facts that are actually fake concept against chalkboard background. That freedom of speech means you can say whatever you want anytime, anywhere. Whenever someone says that they know their rights, it's a red flag that they don't. People should read.

    cantfindmypillow , Andrea Piacquadio Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    People using chopsticks to eat noodles at a restaurant, highlighting well-known facts about Asian cuisine culture. MSG is unhealthy. It actually is less unhealthy than salt, and the prejudice comes from racism against Chinese restaurants.

    damaltor1 , Debbie Tea Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Man in a dark suit and red tie standing indoors with an American flag pin visible on the lapel, debunking well-known facts. The president of the US is the “Leader of the Free World”. No one in the “Free World” calls him that.

    sschank , Library of Congress Report

    6points
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think we use the term "free" properly.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #9

    The Myers Briggs personality inventory is valid.

    Psynautical Report

    6points
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Close-up of a child with tongue out and snow on it, illustrating well-known facts that are actually fake myths. Different parts of your tongue detect different tastes.

    jim45804 , Nicole Elliott Report

    5points
    POST
    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yeah I grew up being told that

    0
    0points
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    Child wearing pink goggles splashing water in a pool, illustrating playful moments and well-known facts that are actually fake. Don't go swimming for 30 minutes after you eat.

    DrunkenMcSlurpee:
    It's a nice way of saying "Give Mommy a minute to clean up after just feeding you"

    PanAmFlyer , Raj Rana Report

    5points
    POST
    purnelltheresa avatar
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Jane Doe-Doe
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Always told that when I was younger

    0
    0points
    reply
    #12

    A pack of wolves standing on rocks in a dark forest setting illustrating well-known facts that are actually fake. That there is an alpha in a wolf pack. The original author of the study for this debunked it himself years later after doing more research.

    TabaxiDruid , Thomas Bonometti Report

    5points
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are no alphas in humans but those that claim to be alphas are automatically betas

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #13

    Person stacking coins on a table, representing concepts related to well-known facts that are actually fake. “Other countries pay the tariffs”.

    Opposite_Bag_7434:
    This is a generalization at best. A tariff applies to a country of origin typically, and can apply to certain goods. Who pays can vary, sometimes it is the exporter and sometimes it is the importer. But it is not “the country” that pays in either case

    Archie_Flowers , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    5points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hold on, this one's true. When the USA applies tariffs to my country, the other country (the USA) does in fact pay the tariffs. 😁 If a nation applies import tariffs, it's always the importer who pays. The nation in question cannot compel anyone outside its jurisdiction to pay anything, no matter what lunacy Opposite_Bag_7434 believes.

    1
    1point
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Person dressed in warm winter clothing standing among snowy trees, illustrating common fake well-known facts about cold. That being in the cold (esp with wet hair) will make you sick… when its actually just that more people are indoors sharing germs in close proximity during winter.

    lissakayy , Foad Roshan Report

    5points
    POST
    itsjustme223 avatar
    PirellisMiracleElixer
    PirellisMiracleElixer
    Community Member
    41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Cold air is also dry. Your mucus membranes dry out and aren’t able to trap and filter viruses, bacteria, and yeasts as well.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #15

    Senior man speaking at a conference table with colleagues, discussing well-known facts that are actually fake. Republicans are for the people.

    Automatic-Fox-8682 , Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    France is a republic. Ireland is a republic. So's Germany. In countries like that, everyone but the lunatic fringe is a republican (although do be careful with the term in Ireland). Not everyone is a USAian.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #16

    Four children in white shirts running and laughing outdoors, illustrating well-known facts that are actually fake. Kids getting a "sugar high" after eating sugar. It's not real. It doesn't happen.

    alasw0eisme:
    It's more complicated than that. If you've been fasting, sugar will first make you more alert because you're finally getting glucose. If you eat a lot, then your blood pressure will drop because of digestion and you'll feel tired.

    Xdaveyy1775 , Getty Images Report

    5points
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    25 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That and sugar highs were associated with parties and special events where kids eat a lot of sugar and then "go crazy" playing with other kids. Kids playing together and having fun apparently wasn't because of the excitement of the party but the sugar they had.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #17

    Bronze immigrant statue representing family unity, highlighting common misconceptions in well-known facts. "Immigrants are bad for the economy".

    shugEOuterspace , Maheshwar Reddy Report

    5points
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Republicans are bad for the economy. History agrees!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #18

    Daddy long legs is the most poisonous spider but it's fangs just can't penetrate human skin which is why it seems harmless. First of all, it would be venomous, not poisonous. Second of all, they're not spiders, they're harvestmen. Thirdly, that's just incorrect.

    XShadowborneX Report

    5points
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Here in the UK, daddy long legs refers to the cranefly - not a spider at all. Oh, and I've just looked at Wikipedia. There are more than 10,000 species of crane fly.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #19

    Hand in blue glove holding blood sample tube representing well-known facts that are actually fake in medical testing. Blood is blue

    Blood is never blue, even when deoxygenated; it is always red, just darker when lacking oxygen.

    Horseshoe crabs do have blue blood though.

    welding_guy_from_LI , Kateryna Hliznitsova Report

    4points
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So blood is blue if you are a horseshoe crab. This post is contradictory.

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #20

    Man shaving with foam and razor, demonstrating a common grooming routine, related to well-known facts that are actually fake. Your beard grows back thicker after you shave.

    Lemonface:
    The tips of each individual hair often do grow back thicker (for a time) after shaving. The density of hair/number of follicles producing hair doesn't change, though

    KingsCountyWriter , Andrej Lišakov Report

    4points
    POST
    #21

    Man showing close-up of hands with visible lines and textures, illustrating well-known facts that are actually fake. Cracking knuckles causes arthritis.

    JAD3688 , Fellipe Ditadi Report

    4points
    POST
    #22

    Child drawing a cartoonish Frankenstein character on paper, illustrating well-known facts that are actually fake. “Looks like Frankenstein”

    What they actually mean is Frankenstein’s monster.

    This isn’t a “fact” but something that is regularly said incorrectly.

    AcanthisittaSad6239 , freestocks Report

    4points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But what if I was trying to draw Frankenstein and not the monster?

    1
    1point
    reply
    #23

    Group of children focused on classroom activities, illustrating common misconceptions for well-known facts that are actually fake. That everyone has a different "learning style".
    Children may have a way they prefer to learn, and that's great and they should be allowed to explore that. But studies show they don't actually perform any better in tests when being taught according to their reported learning style.

    HintOfMalice , CDC Report

    4points
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do we think tests taken alone and without resources are a good gauge of what we have learned? What did they learn, not what did the tests say?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #24

    Breakfast plate with scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, tomato, bread, and coffee highlighting well-known facts that are actually fake. Breakfast being the most important meal of the day.

    PsychologicalWin6770 , Eiliv Aceron Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Detailed model of a human brain highlighting areas often misunderstood in well-known facts that are actually fake. That your brain isn't fully developed until age 25. Your brain continues developing over the course of your entire life. 25 is the estimate for the prefrontal cortex, but the age range varies and can be extended up to 30+ for people with autism or ADHD. 25 is just another arbitrary number assigned be-all, end-all meaning.

    SimonMagus01 , Robina Weermeijer Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    Young man with freckles holding his temples, looking confused outdoors, illustrating well-known facts that are actually fake. “That’s the definition of insanity”. Drives me crazy when people finish this quote. No, no it’s not.

    johnnybok , Nathan Dumlao Report

    4points
    POST
    lewiskr avatar
    Lewis KR
    Lewis KR
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Repeating the same behaviour and expecting different results is...

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    “Bottom of the totem pole” is a term that is often used to describe something of low value, importance, or seniority. That isn’t actually how the icons on totem poles are arranged. Generally, the MOST important images are placed on the bottom, as foundational icons.

    Left_Hand_Deal Report

    4points
    POST
    #28

    “Survival of the fittest” has something to do with strength. Wrong, it’s survival of the most adaptive.

    Hitthestinger Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    Two elderly people sitting on a weathered bench by the water, illustrating well-known facts that are actually fake. That the lifespan of humans is much, much longer now than in the distant past.

    The *mean* lifespan of humans is now longer than in the past because so many fewer of us die in infancy. But hundreds or even thousands of years ago, if you made it past early childhood, you were NEARLY as likely to live to 70- or 80-something as you are today.

    People tend to think that since the "average" in say, Biblical times, was something like 40 (give or take), that most people died around 40 years old. In reality, most people died either before their first birthday, or in their 70s. We largely eliminated the infant mortality rate, thus raising the average, but the "lifespan" of a human is only a little longer than it has been for centuries.

    Sid14dawg , Simon Godfrey Report

    4points
    POST
    lewiskr avatar
    Lewis KR
    Lewis KR
    Community Member
    35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "three score and ten" years was an old timey way of meaning, "a full life" i.e. 70

    0
    0points
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    You need to drink 8 glasses of water every day.  There is no support for that.  Your body doesn't care if the water comes from a liquid or food, and a soda, liquor, coffee, or ice cream all have the same water.  The amount each person needs varies with h the person and with day-to-day activities.

    GrouchyAssignment696 Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    I think the most dangerous wrong “fact” is that you need to wait for someone to be missing for 48 hours before you can submit a missing person’s report. That is **not** true, and *especially* for minors! You can submit a report when your punctual friend is 5 minutes late for brunch. And the *second* you suspect a child is in trouble, you file a report! .

    NenyaAdfiel Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    People walking on a wet city street reflecting lights and figures, illustrating well-known facts that are actually fake. Going outside in the cold/rain will give you a nasty cold.

    219_Infinity , Nikita Broutman Report

    3points
    POST
    #33

    Young woman wearing a gray sweater standing in falling snow, representing well-known facts that are actually fake. "If you don't wear a sweater you'll catch a cold"... That's not how that works lol.

    Better-Hour-1131 , Dmitriy Ganin Report

    3points
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    17 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Sweaters create more area for germs to cling too. Best to go naked covered in hand sanitizer.

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Multiple lightning bolts striking near a silhouetted structure and trees during a nighttime thunderstorm capturing fake facts about nature. Thunder only happens when it rains.

    quitofilms , Yuvraj Salam Report

    3points
    POST
    coreypichler avatar
    CP
    CP
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Fleetwood Mac disagrees. Who do I trust?

    0
    0points
    reply
    #35

    Great Wall of China winding through green hills, illustrating well-known facts that are actually fake misconceptions. You can’t see the Great Wall of China from space.

    ImaCulpA , Mike W Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     38 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I can't see the Great Wall of China from where I am in the UK either.

    2
    2points
    reply
    #36

    Woman walking into ocean waves on a sunny beach, illustrating well-known facts that are actually fake about nature. The ocean is largely unmapped. By the public, sure.

    quiksilver10152 , Wendy Wei Report

    3points
    POST
    lewiskr avatar
    Lewis KR
    Lewis KR
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think people say unexplored rather than unmapped. Just because we know how deep it is everywhere doesnt mean sh*t!

    1
    1point
    reply
    View more comments
    #37

    Smiling man in glasses and striped shirt explaining surprising well-known facts that are actually fake in a bright room. You lose 20% of body heat through your head.

    coleraineyid , kaboompics Report

    3points
    POST
    lewiskr avatar
    Lewis KR
    Lewis KR
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Well this one is true but its because your head is almost always exposed, not because of your head's magical properties

    0
    0points
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Stores use the money you donate at the register to get a tax break when they donate it to the charity.

    TripleDoubleFart Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    That "the blood of the covenant is thicker than the water of the womb" is the full quote.

    Separate-Local-5515 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    'Don't drink the Kool aid ". It was Flavor Aid.

    Street_Caramel_3084 Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    "it's a doggie dog world" when in fact the phrase is "it's a dog eat dog world".

    RememberYourZen Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #42

    That people are left-brain or right-brain dominant. It's not an actual thing.

    eyetwitch_24_7 Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    I work in a hospital and people with masters degrees truly believe full moon = increase in hospitalizations.

    11brooke11 Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    Less and less now fortunately, but the idea that "according to science, bumblebees can’t fly". Sure, if you treat the wings like rigid airplane wings the surface is too small, but they, you know, MOVE their wings.

    Half_a_bee Report

    3points
    POST
    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     33 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Scientists could not work out how the flight mechanics worked, not that bumblebees could not fly. Because the bees were in fact flying around. Fun trivia question. What kind of bees produce milk?

    0
    0points
    reply
    View more comments
    #45

    Cops don't have to tell you that they are cops, especially when undercover. They only have to tell you when they arrest you.

    Strange-Party-9802 Report

    3points
    POST
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    It is illegal to drive a car barefoot.

    sschank Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    Bears hibernate. They do not enter into true hibernation but a deep sleep. They do wake up in the winter to feed and poo.

    anon Report

    2points
    POST
    #48

    That urine is sterile. It is not.

    derek24601 Report

    2points
    POST
    #49

    Judge holding a wooden gavel about to strike, symbolizing false well-known facts in a courtroom setting. I don't know if its a fact but people will often say "innocent until proven guilty" to deflect situations where someone was accused of a horrific crime. That phrase is meant for the judicial system. In terms of public opinion or your personal opinion, it doesn't have to be that way.

    Emergency_Elephant , KATRIN BOLOVTSOVA Report

    1point
    POST
    itsjustme223 avatar
    PirellisMiracleElixer
    PirellisMiracleElixer
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Umm no. That’s how you reinforce systemic racism and jury bias

    0
    0points
    reply
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #50

    Top three:
    * The US Civil War was over States Rights
    * Water goes down drains clockwise/counterclockwise depending on which side of the Equator you’re on and that’s due to Coriolis Effect
    * The Mexican/American War was over US Citizens being mistreated

    That last one is currently an important one, because the reality is US Citizens were:
    * The illegal immigrants
    * Refused to assimilate (never learned Spanish)
    * Refused to follow local laws (Slavery was already illegal in Mexico).

    MeButNotMeToo Report

    1point
    POST
    #51

    Israel is defending itself. Wrong they have been ethnically cleansing Palestinians off their ancestral lands for 100 years.

    Playmate_Lover Report

    1point
    POST
    olrq422i50iv avatar
    Forrest Hobbs
    Forrest Hobbs
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Actually, no. Israel didn't exist until 1948. The Zionist térror campaign against the Palestinians didn't start until 1947. There was an earlier kinder form of 20th century Zionism which aimed at buying Palestinian land to create Israel, but - yeah, there was the little matter of the N@zi attempted genocide of the Jews which kind of had knock on effects. Nakba is a search term you might start with if you want to learn more. Like everything, it's very complicated. If only the evicted Palestinians had been compensated and looked after properly, all the subsequent horrors might have been avoided.

    0
    0points
    reply

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!