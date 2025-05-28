So when someone online asked , “What has become so expensive that it’s just not worth it anymore?” the responses came flooding in. From breakfast staples to simple grooming habits, people shared the exact moment they decided, nope, not paying that anymore. Whether you're nodding along or rethinking your next shopping list, this one hits close to home.

With inflation hitting nearly every corner of daily life, many people are quietly saying goodbye to items they once grabbed without thinking. From name-brand toothpaste to favorite snacks, what used to be basic necessities have now turned into guilty splurges.

#1 Alcohol!!!!!! I stopped drinking back in February and I swear I have saved so much money while eating out and also just by not buying bottles of alcohol anymore. I’m so happy with my decision to stop drinking.



Potential_One8055:

It’s amazing how when you’re drunk, you want to feast on fast food. In the past, it was pizza delivery only or that Chinese place that stays open till 1am. Now you can get hammered and order literally from anywhere as though you’re going out to a fancy restaurant. It’s killing my wallet.

RELATED:

#2 Dolls. Probably only gonna get 2 for Christmas instead of my usual 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

#3 New vehicles.



Similar_Dirt9758:

Specifically pickup trucks for people that would actually need a pickup truck. You'll see farmers and construction workers driving 20 year old trucks and office workers driving brand new $100K trucks.

We all enjoy the little joys in life. Maybe it’s treating yourself to a juicy steak or booking a spa day after a tiring week. Those tiny indulgences once felt routine. But now? They’ve become harder to justify. What used to be a simple reward suddenly feels like a luxury. And while many of us have adjusted our spending, small businesses are feeling it, too. Rising costs aren’t just about consumer prices—they hit the supply chain hard. Business owners are juggling materials, shipping, and staff costs. It’s a constant battle to stay affordable. And not everyone can keep up. That’s where the strain starts to show. ADVERTISEMENT

#4 Sports tickets and team merchandise.



thefox47545:

Or knock-offs. Knock-off manufacturers are uping their quality because they can make it better and cheaper than the "officially licensed" stuff. Lots of times their quality and appearance are so good that the avg person can't tell that it's a fake. And if they can, they likely won't care, unless they work for fanatics.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 Haircuts.



It used to be $25 for a shampoo + cut + dry. Now it’s $60 base without tip. I cut my own hair now.

ADVERTISEMENT

#6 Delivery food! The delivery charge alone is ridiculous, and you've gotta tip the person whose doing something for you... I'll just go pick it up myself!!



brandee61:

I always was too cheap to pay the $3-5 delivery fee and then need to tip another $5-10 on top just to get even pizza for my family. I don’t understand how people afford to door dash even a couple of times a month. My job told us we could door dash a lunch mid Covid and a $10 salad was going to be $29 by the time I had the feed and tip - I declined even though it wasn’t my money. Instead I had my husband pick up an app and entree from a nice restaurant and had more than enough for two of us.

We spoke with Ankita Chopra, owner of Ankita’s Fashion Hub—a home-based business that specializes in affordable kids’ gifts and party favors. “I used to be a housewife,” she shares. “This all started as a hobby. I began with a few items, working out of my home.” What began as a passion project slowly turned into a thriving business. ADVERTISEMENT “I started getting lots of orders,” Ankita shares. “People wanted budget-friendly gift options.” Whether for return gifts, small birthday presents, or wedding favors, her customers kept coming back. “It felt good to know I could help people find quality gifts.” She found a sweet spot between cost and creativity.

#7 Movie tickets is the big one for me. I can't justify going to the theater anymore.



Moonface_chunker:

I took my kids to the movies last weekend. Just the three of us. It cost $150 with snacks included. Never again.

#8 Steaks. I used to buy red meat a couple times a month, and now I when I go to the store and look at it I simply can't afford it.



Negeren198:

Yeah even chicken is expensive.

Luckily we have a big supermarket where meat is 70% discount on the last day, wouldnt know how i could eat some meat without it.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Concert tickets. And it's doubly not worth it to go because everyone has their d**n phone in the air the whole time, completely obstructing your view.

But then the market shifted. “Things I used to sell for ₹99 now cost ₹199,” she says. Raw materials became more expensive. Labor charges climbed, too. The same products now cost nearly double to make. “It’s frustrating because I still want to keep things affordable.” But rising costs don’t leave much room. “Shipping is another big headache,” she adds. “Rates have gone up and up.” Whether it’s local or courier, nothing’s cheap anymore. “Packaging materials, boxes, even tape, it all adds up.” Every order comes with hidden costs. And most people don’t see what happens behind the scenes. “It eats into our margins.”

#10 Kids.



Capt-Camping:

Like $35000 a kid.

ADVERTISEMENT

#11 *Gestures broadly at everything*.



monkeyballpirate:

Yea. Hard to pick one. Healthcare? Rent? Not being homeless?

#12 Junk food. A simple bag of chips is like $5.



IslandEquivalent2565:

Can we talk about how the quality of their snacks has downgraded and they're less flavorful and generally not good.

ADVERTISEMENT

Operating costs are higher than ever. “Even basic tasks are expensive now,” Ankita explains. Margins used to be wider, giving her room to grow. But with everything costing more, profits shrank. “We have to work twice as hard for the same returns.” It’s not sustainable long-term. “Something needs to change.” ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Dining out. I can afford it but it’s not worth the value + I enjoy cooking my own food.

#14 A great deal of the shoes & clothing from ‘budget’ retailers like Kmart or Target. I feel you’re better off biting the bullet and sinking money into something more expensive and having less items, rather than being sucked into outlaying the increasingly more expensive prices (but still less than elsewhere) they’re charging in the budget stores. The prices they’re charging for absolute c**p - you might as well just pay the bit extra and get something better.

ADVERTISEMENT

#15 Soft drinks in a restaurant. Nope, I'm not paying $4 for a coke.

Suppliers are also under pressure. “It’s hard to get the stock I want,” she says. Some items are out of stock. Others are priced far too high. “You can’t plan properly when inventory is unstable.” Restocking is a constant challenge. She has to adjust daily. “It’s exhausting, honestly.”

#16 Cauliflower. One cauliflower can run $6 or $7. I was astounded one day when I bought 3 that it was over $20 for 3 m’fn cauliflowers!

ADVERTISEMENT

#17 Anything recreational, like a boat or RV.



It will just creep up your costs and responsibilities and break you as a person.

ADVERTISEMENT

#18 Fast food and lower-tier restaurant chains. The original point was that you put up with the quality and the conditions under which it was served in exchange for it being cheap. If it’s no longer cheap, why would you subject yourself to that?

Cash flow has taken a hit, too. “Delayed payments create a ripple effect,” she says. It’s harder to keep the business moving. “If one thing gets stuck, everything else slows down.” Ankita says she’s constantly juggling. “I have to be very careful now.” Every rupee counts more than before.

#19 Fabric. I used to sew a lot of our clothes and do quite a bit of quilting. But the fabric is so expensive now that it's cheaper to buy clothes.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Rock concert tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

#21 Remember when McDonald’s had a dollar menu?

She also wants to support her team. “My staff have their own bills,” Ankita says. “I want to pay them fairly, especially now.” But increased wages add to costs. “You can’t ignore people’s needs, though.” That’s the tough part. “Balancing kindness with business pressure isn’t easy.” But she tries anyway.

#22 Dining out.

ADVERTISEMENT

#23 A house.

#24 Pizza delivery or takeout .

ADVERTISEMENT

Customers are more cautious, too. “I’ve seen a drop in orders lately,” she admits. People are cutting back, even on gifts. “They’re still shopping but more carefully.” It’s not personal, it’s economic. “We’re all watching how we spend.” Ankita understands. She’s a shopper, too.

#25 Insurance.

ADVERTISEMENT

#26 AirBnBs were the cheap alternative to hotels but now they are just as if not more expensive and they charge you extra to clean.

#27 Lift tickets for skiing. I know snow sports have never been cheap, but a weekday lift pass used to cost $40 at one of the smaller mountains. That same ticket is now approaching $100. The larger resorts have gotten ridiculous at nearly $200 a day. It’s even more out West. It’s gotten so expensive that I’m considering quitting it altogether. .

ADVERTISEMENT

“I want people to get value for their money,” she says. “But there’s only so much I can control.” Prices are rising faster than she can adjust. “It’s not just profit, it’s survival now.” Still, she holds on to hope. “My customers matter to me.” And she’s not giving up. Costs are up, and it’s hitting everyone differently—from consumers skipping luxuries to small shops fighting to stay afloat. Have you cut back on anything recently? What’s one item you used to love but now feels out of reach? Let’s hear it.

#28 Education.

ADVERTISEMENT

#29 Dentists.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 Concert tickets are an absolute scam. I used to be able to go see any band I wanted at any height of their fame for under $20. Now it’s $200 for almost anybody no matter how popular they are.

#31 Streaming. Streaming was touted as a cable k**ler when it was released, and now it’s just as, if not more, expensive than just having cable. The only difference is that you don’t have to pay for equipment.

ADVERTISEMENT

#32 Disney World Tickets.

ADVERTISEMENT

#33 Life.

#34 Food. Just let me die.

ADVERTISEMENT

#35 Any live music or sporting events. It’s just not worth it.

#36 A bag of Frito products is $6 and a 20oz Coke is $3, I dont even go down those aisles anymore.

ADVERTISEMENT

#37 Cat litter! I guess I never really paid attention to the price before, but I went to a Walmart yesterday and bought three 20-lb. pourable containers of Tidy Cat. Nothing fancy. With tax, it was over $40!

ADVERTISEMENT

#38 Apple products.

#39 Good makeup.

#40 Medications.

ADVERTISEMENT

#41 Groceries.

ADVERTISEMENT

#42 Not necessarily “buying” but paying for a service; getting manicures regularly.

#43 Existing.

#44 Kids.



I have one. My deductible was $10k (I had “good” insurance) but that pales in comparison to the $2400 a month we paid the first 5 years of her life for childcare. We can breathe a bit better now that she’s in school but after care still runs about $80 a week, then there’s multiple weeks of summer care that can range from $200-600 per week(not even for overnight camp). And that’s just the easy costs to calculate.



It’s always so hard for me to comprehend the push to have more children when so many families are in a similar situation to me and don’t have family help in general. My own mother cannot comprehend when I say we simply cannot afford another and it would be wrong to have more kids if we know it would cause a financial burden. Especially since I will likely be burned with my parents own poor financial health as they get older.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#45 Smoking.