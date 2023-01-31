The rise in energy costs all through last year have noticeably caused costs to increase almost everywhere. A quick glance at most isles in your local grocery store will confirm that prices have been steadily growing all year. 

Internet users are sharing the items they have started to cut from their shopping lists due to inflation. Items like meat and seafood were predictable, but some have even started cutting fresh produce. And eggs, can’t forget eggs! With prices increasing by a third, people are considering ways to limit eggs in their diets.  

So, dear Panda’s, feel free to share how you have adapted your cooking to these new food prices and upvote the examples that you’ve encountered. 

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) In Germany, Butter prices are through the roof. Canola and sunflower seed oil as well because they used to be imported from Ukraine.

Also M&Ms. Not an ingredient but man that price...

In North Carolina here, went grocery shopping yesterday and the generic vegetable oil was $5 while brands like Mazola and Wesson were $8+.

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Lettuce. Went from $1.99 to $7, there's no way I'm paying $10 for a salad.

Wow what country is this in 🤯 everything healthy went up in price in Ireland so now you can buy 8 choc bars, 6 bags crisps, 4 ice pops and a tv for the price of a bag of avacados

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Here in the US, the cheapest generic brand butter is $5 a pound. Not long ago, that used to be what you paid for the GOOD stuff.

Yeah, same in Canada. It's horrible cause I like to bake!

Forbes Magazine estimates that most household expenses have increased by around 8.6% since last year. Unfortunately, this hasn’t affected all expenses equally. Food in general and staples in particular have been hit the hardest. The increase in food prices since October is close to 10% and economists predict they won’t go down anytime soon. The silver lining? They might not increase either. As inflation continues, income may catch up.  

That being said, certain items are likely to remain pricey in the near future. Eggs, meat and other more perishable and energy intensive items are set to remain costly. It doesn’t help that food manufacturers often rely on consumers becoming accustomed to price increases. They hope that we will just accept the new price. So props to the good folks documenting the effects of inflation, since it can help all of us keep food costs in perspective. 
People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) I used to really like those little potatoes but now I only get them once every few months. For some things like bread and butter I just buy brands that are on sale now. I have a toddler and fruit is killing me.

$8.29 for 10lbs yesterday. Used to pay $4.19.

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Fruit is so prohibitively expensive now! A single apple is about $2.00, oranges are about the same. Strawberries are $8.99 here right now. Only bananas are still available at reasonable prices. I understand fruits and vegetables go up in prices throughout the winter but for the most part they are too expensive for regular purchase. A peach, nectarine or a grapefruit is a special treat these days.

I have not eaten a peach this year. They're my favorite fruit. Ironically, mangoes and pomelos are more affordable now- I guess because so few people buy them here.

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Meat, primarily

It rises and falls here - I had to buy all pork last time I shopped because it was the cheapest meat.

Inflation can’t take all the blame when it comes to the ludicrous rise in egg prices. Avian influenza has spread its way across chicken populations, in a record outbreak. Typically, the holiday season also causes a spike in egg prices, as people cook and bake more than usual. This year, that spike has yet to decrease. Since poultry farms have to cull their populations to limit the virus, supply remains significantly lower than demand. You can probably see where this is going. 
People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Salmon. My favourite fish :(

Interestingly, where I live, that's the only thing the price of which is stagnating. But it WAS by far the most expensive kind of protein anyway, so it's not like it makes much of a difference. It's always been 6-8000+ HUF, only now a pound of ground pork is not 700, but more like 1600.

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) It's now over $9 for 18 eggs where I am. I looked today, but didn't even end up buying them.

Needed eggs, did not buy. I have a car payment that's easier to pay, 😂

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) I paid $7.99 USD for a dozen eggs last week. I'm literally counting every one and basing my meal planning around whether or not something is "worth the eggs".

It doesn’t help that eggs are truly a staple. Most people aren’t eating Wagyu beef every meal, but eggs are a baking and breakfast mainstay for a reason. On the bright side, in places hit particularly hard by egg shortages people might be willing to try vegan alternatives. In California, plant-based egg substitutes have seen sales rise by around a quarter.
People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Fresh berries. Sometimes I’ll find a good sale, other times it’s *$8 for a thing of strawberries*

Desperately wanted strawberries yesterday. A 1lb container was $5.29. Used to pay $5 for 2lbs. I wasn't that desperate!

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) I don't know if it's because of inflation, but heavy cream jumped in price a few months back and I stopped buying it. For years that's what I used in my coffee but I'm back to half and half bc it's, well, half the price.

Evaporated milk is nearly $2 a can for 12oz. That's generic price. If you go to the Family Dollar store you can get a 12oz can for $1. I bought 8, lol.

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) I wouldn't say I'm cutting back, but I'm making more things from scratch and started growing my own lettuce and herbs. I now have a large grow tent in my living room. I know neighbors assume it is weed, but it's the start of a salsa garden and hopefully potatoes.

Salad greens are ridiculously expensive at the moment, I'm definitely going to be growing some of the cut-and-come-again varieties

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Certain cheeses. They hopped up not too long ago, now I try to avoid dishes with a lot of cheese.

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Seafood. It's absurd because I live on an island. Fish used to be a staple food, a less expensive protein source. Now it's more expensive than a Wagyu.

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) I rarely buy avocados or beef anymore

Only if they're reduced to clear. And they go so well together

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) fresh vegetables, mostly just use frozen now

onions, potatoes & carrots in huge bags when they are on sale. Used to just pick them up when I wanted them but now plan ahead & make lots of meals for the freezer

beef is another one because dammmmm

finding recipes that don't use eggs

The bulk-buying thing is very recognisable. I spend half my time comparing the per kg price of everything. It’s very weird to me that it varies so much. Like, why are these pine nuts suddenly twice as expensive just because they came from the baking aisle?

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Crab. Any crab. Blue, snow, king, dungeness, canned crab. It's all priced like caviar.

Wild salmon, especially King Salmon.

Lunch meat, I mean seriously.

what is "lunch meat"?

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Sunflower oil went from €0.90/L to €4.50/L due to the war so I'm using other oils as much as possible now.

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Lamb (Aus). It used to be peasant food :(

this so much. I remember when lamb cutlets used to be under $5 a kilo. Now they are up around $40 a kg at coles. Even the meat bones are $8 kilo now.

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Oxtail. It was a tasty, inexpensive meal growing up, not so much anymore. Sucks, it was a comfort food for me.

It's not been cheap for a few years here, thanks TV chefs §

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Eggs. I don't like egg-centered dishes that much to begin with such as omelets, eggs benedict, fried or scrambled eggs, etc. They're now more than double the price where I live so I mainly just use them for when I need them in baking.

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Enoki Mushrooms. They used to be $1 for 2 packs at my local supermarket, now its about $6 for 1 pack. I'm not sure if this is due to inflation but the price increase is insane.

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Buying whole ducks and roasting them has replaced a lot of beef for me.

Can't get those here, they're too costly

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Lemons. I used to keep them on hand but now just buy what I need.

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Corn syrup. I use it for my small candy business. At the restaurant store, it used to be $7.99/gal and now it’s $21.50

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Watermelon. Large seedless watermelon was “on sale” for $12.99 USD in the store this weekend

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) In addition to items that other posters have mentioned, celery. It’s now $2.99 a bunch. I use it for recipes like tuna salad, potato salad, etc and rarely use a whole bunch before it gets old. It’s gotten too expensive for me to want to buy it. (Location is in US, the Midwest).

I had the same issue as the poster, I only really use it for mirepoix and don't like the flavor raw- a good solution is to chop it up into small pieces, put it into a resealable freezer bag, and just toss it in the freezer. I now buy a bunch every couple months or so, break off what I know I'm gonna use at one time, and it keeps for as long as I need it to. :)

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Lunch meat! $15 a pound! That is double what lean ground sirloin costs! I call BS - since when is a turkey sandwich a luxury meal

Agreed, we did deli meat sandwiches for a family of 5 for lunch the other day and it came to over 100 dollars just to make a lunch. So its expensive, but still half the price of Subway.

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) Calamari, it used to be so so cheap. I could pick up tubes for $1 a piece, now it is $20 a kg.

People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers) $3.50 for 3 shallots? I can get a kilogram of chicken thighs for that. Shallots would be off my menu if they cost 30 cents each! I buy them when they are 35 cents for a pack as no one seems to buy them from my local place so they are always discounted.

I've definitely eaten less ribs and pork belly though.

Even chicken is getting to be unaffordable, though.

