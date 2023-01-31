People Recount Which Essential Grocery Store Staples Have Become Unaffordable Nowadays (30 Answers)
The rise in energy costs all through last year have noticeably caused costs to increase almost everywhere. A quick glance at most isles in your local grocery store will confirm that prices have been steadily growing all year.
Internet users are sharing the items they have started to cut from their shopping lists due to inflation. Items like meat and seafood were predictable, but some have even started cutting fresh produce. And eggs, can’t forget eggs! With prices increasing by a third, people are considering ways to limit eggs in their diets.
So, dear Panda’s, feel free to share how you have adapted your cooking to these new food prices and upvote the examples that you’ve encountered.
In Germany, Butter prices are through the roof. Canola and sunflower seed oil as well because they used to be imported from Ukraine.
Also M&Ms. Not an ingredient but man that price...
In North Carolina here, went grocery shopping yesterday and the generic vegetable oil was $5 while brands like Mazola and Wesson were $8+.
Lettuce. Went from $1.99 to $7, there's no way I'm paying $10 for a salad.
Wow what country is this in 🤯 everything healthy went up in price in Ireland so now you can buy 8 choc bars, 6 bags crisps, 4 ice pops and a tv for the price of a bag of avacados
Here in the US, the cheapest generic brand butter is $5 a pound. Not long ago, that used to be what you paid for the GOOD stuff.
Forbes Magazine estimates that most household expenses have increased by around 8.6% since last year. Unfortunately, this hasn’t affected all expenses equally. Food in general and staples in particular have been hit the hardest. The increase in food prices since October is close to 10% and economists predict they won’t go down anytime soon. The silver lining? They might not increase either. As inflation continues, income may catch up.
That being said, certain items are likely to remain pricey in the near future. Eggs, meat and other more perishable and energy intensive items are set to remain costly. It doesn’t help that food manufacturers often rely on consumers becoming accustomed to price increases. They hope that we will just accept the new price. So props to the good folks documenting the effects of inflation, since it can help all of us keep food costs in perspective.
I used to really like those little potatoes but now I only get them once every few months. For some things like bread and butter I just buy brands that are on sale now. I have a toddler and fruit is killing me.
Fruit is so prohibitively expensive now! A single apple is about $2.00, oranges are about the same. Strawberries are $8.99 here right now. Only bananas are still available at reasonable prices. I understand fruits and vegetables go up in prices throughout the winter but for the most part they are too expensive for regular purchase. A peach, nectarine or a grapefruit is a special treat these days.
I have not eaten a peach this year. They're my favorite fruit. Ironically, mangoes and pomelos are more affordable now- I guess because so few people buy them here.
Meat, primarily
It rises and falls here - I had to buy all pork last time I shopped because it was the cheapest meat.
Inflation can’t take all the blame when it comes to the ludicrous rise in egg prices. Avian influenza has spread its way across chicken populations, in a record outbreak. Typically, the holiday season also causes a spike in egg prices, as people cook and bake more than usual. This year, that spike has yet to decrease. Since poultry farms have to cull their populations to limit the virus, supply remains significantly lower than demand. You can probably see where this is going.
Salmon. My favourite fish :(
Interestingly, where I live, that's the only thing the price of which is stagnating. But it WAS by far the most expensive kind of protein anyway, so it's not like it makes much of a difference. It's always been 6-8000+ HUF, only now a pound of ground pork is not 700, but more like 1600.
It's now over $9 for 18 eggs where I am. I looked today, but didn't even end up buying them.
Needed eggs, did not buy. I have a car payment that's easier to pay, 😂
I paid $7.99 USD for a dozen eggs last week. I'm literally counting every one and basing my meal planning around whether or not something is "worth the eggs".
It doesn’t help that eggs are truly a staple. Most people aren’t eating Wagyu beef every meal, but eggs are a baking and breakfast mainstay for a reason. On the bright side, in places hit particularly hard by egg shortages people might be willing to try vegan alternatives. In California, plant-based egg substitutes have seen sales rise by around a quarter.
Fresh berries. Sometimes I’ll find a good sale, other times it’s *$8 for a thing of strawberries*
Desperately wanted strawberries yesterday. A 1lb container was $5.29. Used to pay $5 for 2lbs. I wasn't that desperate!
I don't know if it's because of inflation, but heavy cream jumped in price a few months back and I stopped buying it. For years that's what I used in my coffee but I'm back to half and half bc it's, well, half the price.
Evaporated milk is nearly $2 a can for 12oz. That's generic price. If you go to the Family Dollar store you can get a 12oz can for $1. I bought 8, lol.
I wouldn't say I'm cutting back, but I'm making more things from scratch and started growing my own lettuce and herbs. I now have a large grow tent in my living room. I know neighbors assume it is weed, but it's the start of a salsa garden and hopefully potatoes.
Salad greens are ridiculously expensive at the moment, I'm definitely going to be growing some of the cut-and-come-again varieties
Certain cheeses. They hopped up not too long ago, now I try to avoid dishes with a lot of cheese.
Seafood. It's absurd because I live on an island. Fish used to be a staple food, a less expensive protein source. Now it's more expensive than a Wagyu.
I rarely buy avocados or beef anymore
Only if they're reduced to clear. And they go so well together
fresh vegetables, mostly just use frozen now
onions, potatoes & carrots in huge bags when they are on sale. Used to just pick them up when I wanted them but now plan ahead & make lots of meals for the freezer
beef is another one because dammmmm
finding recipes that don't use eggs
The bulk-buying thing is very recognisable. I spend half my time comparing the per kg price of everything. It’s very weird to me that it varies so much. Like, why are these pine nuts suddenly twice as expensive just because they came from the baking aisle?
Crab. Any crab. Blue, snow, king, dungeness, canned crab. It's all priced like caviar.
Wild salmon, especially King Salmon.
Lunch meat, I mean seriously.
Sunflower oil went from €0.90/L to €4.50/L due to the war so I'm using other oils as much as possible now.
Lamb (Aus). It used to be peasant food :(
this so much. I remember when lamb cutlets used to be under $5 a kilo. Now they are up around $40 a kg at coles. Even the meat bones are $8 kilo now.
Oxtail. It was a tasty, inexpensive meal growing up, not so much anymore. Sucks, it was a comfort food for me.
It's not been cheap for a few years here, thanks TV chefs §
Eggs. I don't like egg-centered dishes that much to begin with such as omelets, eggs benedict, fried or scrambled eggs, etc. They're now more than double the price where I live so I mainly just use them for when I need them in baking.
Enoki Mushrooms. They used to be $1 for 2 packs at my local supermarket, now its about $6 for 1 pack. I'm not sure if this is due to inflation but the price increase is insane.
Buying whole ducks and roasting them has replaced a lot of beef for me.
Lemons. I used to keep them on hand but now just buy what I need.
Corn syrup. I use it for my small candy business. At the restaurant store, it used to be $7.99/gal and now it’s $21.50
Watermelon. Large seedless watermelon was “on sale” for $12.99 USD in the store this weekend
In addition to items that other posters have mentioned, celery. It’s now $2.99 a bunch. I use it for recipes like tuna salad, potato salad, etc and rarely use a whole bunch before it gets old. It’s gotten too expensive for me to want to buy it. (Location is in US, the Midwest).
I had the same issue as the poster, I only really use it for mirepoix and don't like the flavor raw- a good solution is to chop it up into small pieces, put it into a resealable freezer bag, and just toss it in the freezer. I now buy a bunch every couple months or so, break off what I know I'm gonna use at one time, and it keeps for as long as I need it to. :)
Lunch meat! $15 a pound! That is double what lean ground sirloin costs! I call BS - since when is a turkey sandwich a luxury meal
Agreed, we did deli meat sandwiches for a family of 5 for lunch the other day and it came to over 100 dollars just to make a lunch. So its expensive, but still half the price of Subway.
Calamari, it used to be so so cheap. I could pick up tubes for $1 a piece, now it is $20 a kg.
$3.50 for 3 shallots? I can get a kilogram of chicken thighs for that. Shallots would be off my menu if they cost 30 cents each! I buy them when they are 35 cents for a pack as no one seems to buy them from my local place so they are always discounted.
I've definitely eaten less ribs and pork belly though.
I usually do my grocery shopping for the entire month and then just have to pick up things like milk, bread, and produce later on in the month, y'know, the stuff you normally run out of. My monthly items are pretty much the same items with different items occuring seasonally. For my son and I plus 2 dogs and a cat it usually runs us about $300-$350 USD. Yesterday we bought less as some staple items are outrageously overpriced and I refused to buy them. Out total after sales items and coupons was over $430. I'm on disability, so a very fixed budget. I know there's lots of people that are in even worse financial shape and people with more mouths to feed and I can't imagine the amount of stress they're under considering how high my stress level is. I refuse to go to food banks because I don't want to take from some that needs it worse. We've all gotta eat, so what do you do?
Most of these items wouldn't be too bad to afford ... if everyone had livable wages!! I'm definitely feeling the price increase in butter and cheese. Same with blueberries but that's probably a seasonal thing.
Frozen fruit. Tack on 3-5 bucks and that's the new cost. Used to be a more affordable way to buy. Veggies too. So much has either shrunk or increased in cost, or both.
