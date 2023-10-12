50 Of The Worst Actions Of People That Could Make Even The Most Understanding Angry
The world isn’t just black or white—it isn’t full of sunshine and rainbows all the time, but neither is it always as bad as what you might see on the news. However, there are truly awful moments when you see how horrible people can be that make you wonder how anyone could be so cruel.
The r/HumansBeingJerks online community does exactly what it says on the tin. It’s a place where internet users share images and videos of people behaving like utter jerks toward each other and animals. You’ll find some of the most egregious examples of horrid behavior as you scroll down.
Warning: Keep in mind that this post is not for everyone. You might just end up losing your remaining faith in humanity.
This post may include affiliate links.
Humans At It Again Being Jerks
That poor goose. Whoever did that is the lowest form of garbage.
Someone Smashed My Daughters Pumpkin Last Night So I Did Some Surgery After She Left For School. Frankenpumpkin Lives!
Oh Hey What’s Their Address? I Just Wanna Talk
You are deffinitely not chunky. You are a beautiful woman on the outside too. They are just jealous. Let the haters hate. Their loss...
The r/HumansBeingJerks subreddit was created all the way back in May 2013. So members of the group have been sharing some of the worst examples of human behavior for more than a decade now.
At the time of writing, nearly 24.9k internet users were part of the community. It’s not just other people that end up being treated poorly—it’s animals, too. And scrolling through this list, you’ll realize that everyone deserves to be treated better. With respect, dignity, and kindness.
This Just Makes Me So Sad
Cruelty to animals is done by the worst kind of lowlife human scum.
This Jerk Taking Up Two Huge Parking Spots
Police Officer Pepper Spraying Kid
Whether you like it or not, the reality is that people are capable of being incredibly virtuous, as well as deeply cruel. There are very few saints in the world, just as there are few people who are completely evil. Most human beings are nuanced and embody a mix of virtues and deplorable behaviors. In short, nobody’s perfect. What truly matters are the choices we make in life and the decisions to be kind and caring when we could easily be malicious. However, a small minority of people take pleasure from others' pain or feel no empathy at all.
Unwanted Puppy Was Adopted And Given As A Gift To A Family For Christmas... Only To End Up Back At The Same Shelter Next Christmas. Dogs Are For Life - Not Just Christmas
Yeah please don't give pets as gifts! they are a life time commitment and a lot of people are not ready for that.
A Picture Is Worth A Thousand Words
Cruelty At Its Peek !
my faith in humanity is gone. some people deserve to be f*****g tortured.
As BBC Future explains it, people tend to do things to avoid pain and get pleasure. That’s why there are three main reasons why people might be cruel to others. They might not feel other people’s pain. They might actually gain pleasure from harming the harmless. Or they might see a potential threat to their safety, finances, or social status, even if there is none.
Human Leaves His Dog On Side Of The Road
This just brought tears to my eyes. My 14 year-old fur nephew lives with us. He has Cushing's, dementia, minor mobility issues, and occasional potty accidents. Taking care of him is exhausting for all three of us humans who do. Seeing that tail wag, the love in his eyes, and getting all the cuddles makes it more than worth it. That boy is our heart and soul; and if anyone ever even JOKED that we should do this... Well, I don't want BP to get too mad at me; but I'm sure that if you use your imagination, you'll be close.
Cruel Humans At It Again. Poor Guy
What the h-e-double hockey sticks is wrong these kids. No morals whatsoever.
Police In Colombia Intercepted Poachers Smuggling Live Flamingos Stuffed In Boxes
People who get pleasure from hurting or humiliating others are known as sadists. These are individuals who may feel others’ pain more than might be normal. Though they might enjoy inflicting pain on others, some sadists may actually feel bad after everything’s over. It all depends.
This Tiger Has Not Seen Sunlight In 14 Years! Downtown Aquarium Has Tiger In A Tank. Why?!
I Call Your "4 Parking Spaces" And Raise You The "4 Disabled Parking Spaces"
Critically Endangered Yellow-Crested Cockatoo Being Smuggled In Plastic Bottles Destined For The Illegal Pet Trade. Between 1980 And 1992, Over 100,000 Of These Birds Were Exported And The Current Population Is Thought To Be Fewer Than 7000 Individuals And Declining
However, sadists are portrayed in a very exaggerated light in movies and books. What’s far more common is everyday sadism. People who embrace it tend to like films with lots of gore in them, play violent video games, and watch brutal sports fights. They might also have a keen interest in torture as a topic.
"Haha Lmao What A Prank Amirite"
Back when I was in university, a guy I know said to me with a look of horror on his face "I'm never buying condoms from (x store) again." When I asked why, he said "I just saw some woman walking down the aisle with a pin in her hands poking holes in the boxes."
Trashed The Whole Top Of Mount Everest
Asheville Pd Destroy Medic Station For Protestors; Stab Water Bottles & Tip Over Tables Of Supplies
According to a 2018 study done by researchers at the University of British Columbia, around 6% of undergrad students admitted to getting pleasure from hurting others. Everyday sadists are your schoolyard bullies, internet trolls, and video game players who aim to ruin everything for others.
Collection Of The Must Punchable Faces Ever
His Beautiful Flower Field Got Trampled By Tourists
Always Check Beefore Your Night Gets Ruined
Sadists shouldn’t be confused with psychopaths, however. The latter may hurt others because they feel less pity or remorse, and their actions help them achieve their goals. Psychopaths can also understand what other people might be feeling, on an intellectual level, without feeling the same things themselves.
Someone Abandoned A Beautiful Kitty In The Middle Of The Highway In Arizona This Morning. Temperature Is A High Of 106f For Today
Someone Taped A Razor Blade To A Shopping Cart
Jerkwads Making Millions From Some Of The Last Old Growth In Canada. Can We Cancel-Culture That?
People need to stop cutting down these poor trees It's only yourself you're hurting. That might be worth a bunch of stuff but the history that has been cut down is not one of them ffs
It’s far from easy to tell whether someone might be a psychopath because some of them know how to appear trustworthy and, well, ‘normal.’ They know how to dress well, how to compose their body language, what to say, and what expressions to make. For all intents and purposes, they seem like ordinary folks.
This Is Appaling. Clean After Yourselves, Goddamnit
People Who Put Gum On The USB Ports Of Public Transport
I Just Caught This Super Cool Guy Proudly Cutting Lilly Flowers In Cala Lilly Valley In A State Park. Didn't Care When I Confronted Him. Drove Me Nuts
That's not just a d**k move, that's the premise of a horror story. Lillies are what you put on someone's grave.
According to BBC Future, only 0.5% of people around the world can be said to be psychopaths. However, not every psychopath is a danger to the people around them. So-called prosocial psychopaths might focus entirely on the thrill of pursuing new ideas. However, these ideas themselves can shape the world in unexpected ways, for better or worse.
Burning People With A High Powered Laser And Getting Yourself Banned From An Airport For Clout
How the hell did that pass security? A laser capable of inflicting pain is a laser that can start a fire. Last I checked, you can't even bring a lighter onboard an airplane.
This Guy's Park Job Next To Handicap Spot
He Lost His Child Ffs. How Horrible Can A Person Be?
People Aren't That Bad..... Argument And Exhibit A, Right Here
They Were Mocking Them While Throwing The Food. The Video Was Deleted Shortly After
Don't these people know it could happen to them as well. Brainless.
I Have No Words. Humanity Is Done
This is infuriating! This is the kind of thing that could make someone want to self harm and this is not okay
Jerks Continue To Be Jerks
Faking Cancer Diagnosis For Clout Is Next Level Disgusting
As the fatherless daughter of a man taken by brain cancer, F**K YOU.
Is This Cage Cruel? One Of My Neighbors Has Like 8 Birds In There
People At My School Threw The Pay-To-Ride Bikes In The Bushes Instead Of Putting Them Back On The Bike Rack 10 Feet Away
Oh, You Wanted To Sit... Oh Well
Taking Up Multiple Seats On A Full Train
My Son & I Cleaned Up Trash For An Hour & Filled Up 4 Bags. I Can’t Believe It’s 2018 & People Are Still Littering
Humanity Is Gone
Just Why? You Proud Of Being Part Of The Problem?
I might have to sneak up to that vehicle and change RM to NK
My Friend Drives To Work In An E.v. And Was Greeted In The Parking Garage With This
This happened at my work multiple times but the worst was when I was hanging after work on the patio and these dudes roll in in a Ford excursion. Famously the largest SUV ever mass produced. They see the ONE electric car spot is is empty so they park there. The (intoxicated) driver slips the cord through a hole near the bumper. It falls out. They all laugh and work into the pub. I see it all and I work there. Went straight to the Manager on Duty and tell him about it. We find them and they head out NEVER TO RETURN. Good. I don't want drunken 40 something frat boys anywhere near where I work.
How Can You Be This Dumb And Lazy?
How can you forget to put it in the trash seeing that the trash is literally right there
A Kid Got Angry At Me Because He Couldn’t End Me In Time In Rdo During A Mission, This Was His Message
That's One Envious Mailman
You Have To Be A Pretty S***ty Person To Do This
Local Jerk Spotted Being A Jerk
Slicing And Dicing Perfectly Useful Shoes To Maintain Their “Posh Image” Smh
Of All The Places This Guy Could've Parked
Kinda looks like a parking spot though. Driver might not speak English. Parking in front of an entrance is not cool, but I thought I'd offer an alternative thought.
Note: this post originally had 81 images. It’s been shortened to the top 50 images based on user votes.