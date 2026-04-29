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“Dressed Like Sarah Connor In Terminator 2”: Erika Kirk Breaks Silence After WHCD Attack
Erika Kirk, dressed like Sarah Connor in Terminator 2, speaks into a microphone, wearing a black shirt and Freedom cap.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Dressed Like Sarah Connor In Terminator 2”: Erika Kirk Breaks Silence After WHCD Attack

abelsimonmusamino Abel Musa Miño Entertainment News Writer
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Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk, has spoken publicly for the first time after the attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner on April 25, 2026, describing the night as “utter chaos.” 

She said the country had “become unrecognizable” in the wake of the attack.

Her remarks came days after she was seen on video crying and being rushed out of the Washington Hilton, where the incident unfolded as guests, including members of the current administration, ducked under tables and ran for cover.

Highlights
  • Erika Kirk spoke publicly days after the April 25 attack at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.
  • The suspect, Cole Tomas Allen, faces federal charges including attempted assassination, with prosecutors saying the evidence is strong.
  • Kirk criticized journalists who filmed during the incident and said the country has “become unrecognizable.”

“I just want to go home,” Kirk was heard saying in footage captured as security escorted her out of the building.

RELATED:

    Erika Kirk has spoken publicly for the first time since the armed attack at the White House Correspondents Dinner

    Erika Kirk, dressed like Sarah Connor, with blonde hair, a cross necklace, and a serious expression, sitting for an interview.

    Image credits: CBS Photo Archive

    The incident took place at around 8:40 pm on April 25 at the Washington Hilton, near the ballroom entrance security checkpoint.

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    According to officials, the suspect, 31-year-old Cole Tomas Allen, had checked into the hotel in advance and moved through the Terrace Level security checkpoint with a long firearm.

    He was stopped by the Secret Service after firing multiple times, preventing what authorities believe could have been a far larger attack.

    @bbcnews Vice-President JD Vance and President Donald Trump were pulled away from their table at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner, after gunshots were heard. #WhiteHouse#DonaldTrump#JDVance#US#BBCNews♬ original sound – BBC News

    A Secret Service officer was wounded in the chest but survived due to a ballistic vest.

    Guests inside the venue scrambled for safety. Images and reporting from the scene showed attendees hiding under tables and rushing toward exits as security worked to secure the area.

    Kirk was among those inside.

    In the immediate aftermath, video circulating on social media showed her visibly shaken, crying as she was escorted out of the hotel by security.

    Erika Kirk, with long blonde hair, leaning on a man in a suit. Kirk is dressed like Sarah Connor.

    Image credits: Getty/Eric Thayer

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    Her first extended remarks came later on The Charlie Kirk Show, where she described both the incident and what she sees as a broader climate of political violence,

    “It seems to me that nothing will ever be enough for the evil in this world,” she said. “Our country has become unrecognizable.”

    Erika Kirk dressed like Sarah Connor in Terminator 2, wearing a black shirt and cap, speaking into a microphone.

    Image credits: X/MrsErikaKirk

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    Kirk described the attack as the result of a pattern of escalating hostility.

    “These people have perverted the truth to the point that they motivated the m*rder of my husband,” she said.

    “They have continuously tried to assassinate the president,” she added. 

    “Anyone who stands in their way is labeled hateful, racist, fasc*st, and every other trigger word that is grossly dishonest. We want the best for our country. They don’t.”

    The current TPUSA CEO expressed shock at the behavior of journalists at the event

    Erika Kirk crying, accompanied by a bearded man in a suit, after the WHCD attack, reminiscent of Sarah Connor.

    Image credits: sarasidnertv

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    Kirk also directed criticism at members of the media who were present during the attack, saying she was disturbed by how some reacted in the moment.

    “It was just utter chaos,” she said.

    “So, during an active s**oting, these journalists are using their phones to find moments to capture for clips,” Kirk said.

    @cbsnews Erika Kirk left the White House Correspondents Dinner on Saturday night in tears, after a gunman opened fire in an alleged attempt to target President Trump and administration officials. As Kirk, whose husband Charlie was assassinated last year in an act of gun violence, was being escorted from the Washington Hilton by security, she was overheard saying, “I just want to go home.” #ErikaKirk#WHCD#kirk#washingtonDC#trump♬ original sound – cbsnews

    “They were so concerned about getting a video in a room with an active s**oter that they could have accidentally and quite literally filmed themselves being s*ot.”

    “Many of those people have become so desensitized that flight or fight became secondary to the opportunity of putting themselves in the story,” she said, adding that it “breaks the number one rule of journalism.”

    Erika Kirk, blonde hair, smiling in a floral dress, reminiscent of Sarah Connor in Terminator 2, at an event.

    Image credits: X/AFpost
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    Kirk also explained why she chose to attend the event in the first place, despite her past criticism of media coverage. She said she wanted to confront the people she believes have misrepresented her and her family.

    “Why have a conversation about me when you can have a conversation with me?” she said.

    Erika Kirk, in a black shirt and cap, speaks into a microphone, like Sarah Connor in Terminator 2, discussing WHCD attack.

    Image credits: X/MrsErikaKirk

    Following the incident, she indicated she would step back temporarily to be with her family.

    “In Romans 12:21, it says, ‘Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good,’” she said.

    “I am choosing to fight for America, for my children, for your children, and for our humanity, because we all need to do our part.”

    Cole Tomas Allen’s potential penalties range from 10 years to life in prison

    Erika Kirk, dressed like Sarah Connor, speaks at a microphone, wearing a black shirt and Freedom cap, breaking silence.

    Image credits: X/MrsErikaKirk

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    As Kirk’s comments circulated, federal prosecutors revealed new details about the case against Allen.

    According to a Department of Justice filing, the suspect faces multiple charges, including attempted assassination of the president, interstate transportation of a firearm and ammunition with intent to commit a felony, and discharge of a firearm during a crime of violence.

    Prosecutors said the evidence against him is strong.

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    “The crimes with which the defendant is charged are among the most serious in the United States Code, and the evidence of his guilt is overwhelming,” the memorandum stated.

    Investigators allege that Allen planned the attack in advance, reserved a room at the hotel days earlier, and traveled cross-country by train before arriving in Washington.

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    The filing also states he sent a farewell-style email shortly before the attack.

    Image credits: Linkedin/Cole Tomas Allen

    He is currently being held in custody as the case moves through federal court.

    “We need to come together and decide what kind of country we are going to be before we lose our country altogether,” Erika said.

    “By the grace of God, we will succeed, and America will remain what she was always called to be: a shining city on a hill, a light to the world.”

    “Sarah Connor.” Detractors focused their attention on Erika’s wardrobe rather than her words

    Erika Kirk dressed like Sarah Connor in Terminator 2, speaking on The Charlie Kirk Show.

    Image credits: itsjuliansrum

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    A screenshot of a Twitter reply by Mango George, criticizing Erika Kirk after a WHCD attack, unrelated to Sarah Connor.

    Image credits: KidsShawne

    Erika Kirk dressed like Sarah Connor in Terminator 2, side-by-side with Sarah Connor. The meme asks, "Did Sarah Conner Time Travel?"

    Image credits: cavpatriot07

    A tweet from drinkmorevault@aim.com on April 29, 2026, quoting a line: come with me if you (dont) want to live. Sarah Connor inspired content.

    Image credits: drinkmorevault1

    A Twitter comment comparing a wardrobe to The X-Files. Relates to Erika Kirk and Sarah Connor in Terminator 2.

    Image credits: WhiteZodd

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    A tweet from David Marx, dated Apr 29, 2026, about Erika Kirk and the WHCD attack, mentioning a battle.

    Image credits: DavidMarx477387

    A Twitter screenshot where a user comments on an outfit as mall cop vibes, relating to Erika Kirk and Sarah Connor.

    Image credits: RightisRight55

    Three women dressed like Sarah Connor in Terminator 2 as Star Wars Imperial Officers, in dark uniforms and helmets.

    Image credits: daddysgirl3564

    A tweet with the account Kapo Brit, replying to @MrsErikaKirk, with text critical of Erika Kirk, likely relating to the WHCD attack and Sarah Connor.

    Image credits: JewBimbo

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    Erika Kirk dressed like Sarah Connor in Terminator 2, with five backup dancers, striking a pose in a studio with a Freedom banner.

    Image credits: TexomaGroyper

    Jamie Bonkewicz tweets at Erika Kirk, mentioning presidential assassination attempts. Erika Kirk in Terminator 2 context.

    Image credits: JamieBonkiewicz

    A tweet from DaddyD criticizing Erika Kirk. This image relates to Erika Kirk breaking silence after the WHCD attack.

    Image credits: DaddyD243

    A tweet from Miami Hardline replying to Erika Kirk, praising her speech after the WHCD attack.

    Image credits: MiamiHardline

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    Erika Kirk in Sarah Connor Terminator 2 outfit, wearing a cap and sunglasses, looking determined.

    Image credits: Knesix

    A tweet from replyguy02 on April 29, 2026, about Erika Kirk's wardrobe and the Sarah Connor style.

    Image credits: replyguy02

    A tweet by Aimee Roberson stating, She looks like a dishwasher at Olive Garden, regarding Erika Kirk and Sarah Connor.

    Image credits: RobersonAi75280

    A social media post from Ale Mili@n, dated Apr 29, 2026, reads, "As always the comments did not disappoint!" Erika Kirk post reaction.

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    Image credits: Ale_Mil

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    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

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    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    Abel Musa Miño

    Abel Musa Miño

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    Born in Santiago, Chile, with a background in communication and international relations, I bring a global perspective to entertainment reporting at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity news, Hollywood events, true crime, and viral stories that resonate across cultures. My reporting has been featured on Google News, connecting international audiences to the latest in entertainment. For me, journalism is about bridging local stories with global conversations, arming readers with the knowledge necessary to make up their own minds. Research is at the core of my work. I believe that well-sourced, factual storytelling is essential to building trust and driving meaningful engagement.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
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    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
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    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is people talking about an event always "breaking silence". Captain Wafflestomper (They/Them) was humiliated five minutes ago, now they finally break their silence!

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    nathbp1 avatar
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Nathaniel He/Him Cis-Het
    Community Member
    Premium     1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why is people talking about an event always "breaking silence". Captain Wafflestomper (They/Them) was humiliated five minutes ago, now they finally break their silence!

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