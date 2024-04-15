50 Randomly Wholesome Posts That May Be Just What You Needed For A Happiness Boost
Memes are so prevalent in today’s internet ecosystem that it wouldn’t be surprising to the average user that the very fabric of this so-called world wide web would be literally made of memes. You are what you eat… or consume… or… you get the point.
While you probably don’t need any proof of that, you’re gonna get it anyway with Epic Texts, a Facebook meme page that’s all about wildly funny and wholesome texts and memes. Enjoy!
I really need to know the dogs name so that I can make up theme songs about their friendship in my head...
So, there’s a meme page on Facebook called Epic Texts. Its legacy points towards the idea of having shared predominantly funny texts as memes, but has since then branched out to include regular, run-of-the-mill memes too.
The page was created just before the pandemic hit in February, 2020, and has since then accumulated a following of 54,000 people.
That's just wholesome! And just the kind of professionals we need more and more around us!
If you dive deeper into the internet, you can find opinions on various forum platforms like Reddit and Quora of folks debating whether memes still have it in them.
Face value, that’s understandable. Memes aren’t for everyone, and hence there will be people who never find it funny. Then there are others who think they have overstayed their welcome, or have run their course on the internet.
It always amaze me that cats don't meow to each other, they just talk to us, this one was just really seducting and it worked !
One internaut pointed out that memes haven’t been funny to them ever since ca. 2018. In their post, they mentioned the likes of Ugandan knuckles, VR chat, DDLC, Logan Paul, "Pictures preceding unfortunate events," Spaget and more, which were “peak”, but nothing significant thereafter.
And the cat is somewhere in the middle, very confused thinking "what the hell is going on here?" 😅
For others, memes were never really funny. One such netizen asked the question as to why and one Quorian pointed out that memes don’t have to be inherently that. They are obnoxious, rude or antagonistic, but not really funny.
And since it’s a form of communication for some, it doesn’t have to be funny all the time. Especially with topics that are hard to verbalize, like mental health or just pure sadness.
There are also folks, however, who have always loved memes. Even if they are now past their expiration date.
One Redditor vented about how folks are quick to declare a meme dead and by proxy they assume it’s no longer funny. That’s not how humor works, nor is it based on objectivism. In the words of this one Redditor, “There's a video that actually explains why dead memes are still around."
Y'all gonna make me lose my job! I had to suppress my laughter 🤣
All jokes aside, the discussion continued elaborating what it really means for a meme to be dead. It’s not necessarily how long they lived, but rather how often people used and abused it. And since everyone experiences meme frequencies differently, everyone thus thinks certain memes are dead or not. And also funny or not.
Another Redditor also elaborated that the same applies for a number of other things. Music and fashion are prime examples as, say, people might listen to some songs on repeat, but sooner or later they might just become so meh that they could get removed from playlists. But that’s subjective experience, and otherwise doesn’t mean that something is dead per se.
Nothing makes me happier than to see a dog that enjoys his job. 🥰
Revenge prank: Photocopy a piece of their favorite candy.. Get it on film, and you might have an AFV winner! 😏
To be fair, there is a slight nuance. In reference to movies, different movies from different eras have different structures to appeal to different strokes of different folks. Say that ten times fast. Action movies, for instance, these days are significantly faster than they used to be back in the day. Memes can be subject to that too, if given enough time.
“The parliament of overprotective owls” sounds like it has a potential movie script in it 🦉🤎 ...And we would watch!
:-) That remind me of an incident years ago when my daughter was about 6 years old. I had been made redundant and the company I (no longer) worked for did a marketing stunt at their flagship store where people could write on post-it notes and stick them to the big front window. My daughter wrote one that said, "WHY DID YOU MAKE MUMMY LOSE HER JOB?".
I totally understand this. My puppies will be 9 this year.
“Yeah, Jeff, the best kind of cat IS the kind you own, think about that for a second.”
My daughter puts mascara on in the car, I announce "BUMP" every time we hit a, well, a bump, so she knows to take the wand away from her eye. Scary thing is when I accidentally do it when alone ...
I love that! I hope someday I have a relationship like this! 😊
Fun post, commented waaaaay too much. 11/10. Will re-visit to get through Monday
3RtI.gif Yes yes yes, BP! More of this please! 3RtI.gif
