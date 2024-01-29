Woman Says “Don’t Invite Me Out For Your Birthday If I Have To Pay For My Food”, Gets Roasted
Who says the Internet can’t agree on anything? In this case, people banded together against one woman on X (Twitter) who expressed an unpopular opinion about birthdays. The user MicheBag22 posted that she does not want any invitations to birthday parties where she has to pay for the food herself.
Although the opinion in the comments was pretty unanimous, she did raise an interesting question: What is the etiquette for birthday dinners? Some people expressed how it’s nice to treat the birthday person. It’s their birthday, after all. Others chose to drag the OP and did so mercilessly. Check out people’s takes below, and let us know your opinion on this issue.
If you choose to celebrate your birthday with your friends and family, often the best option is to have a dinner
One woman stirred up a discussion about whether the guests should pay or if the birthday person should treat everyone
If your main defense of this is that "parents of the birthday kid paid for parties when you were a kid" but you're now an adult, well...
Such weird responses. Is that a thing to invite people to your birthday and let them pay, also for you? I had no idea. I have seen online that they give the one who has a birthday at the office a cake. In Holland you give them cake if it's your birthday. They give you a present. You give them food and cake, but going to a restaurant costs a fortune, so you invite them at home and if you don't want to cook invite them after dinner.
It's certainly normal for me and my friends when we went out as a group to celebrate birthdays.
I guess this is a cultural thing. Where I'm from (Eastern Europe), it is customary for the person celebrating their birthday to pay/provid for meals/drinks of everyone they invited, definitely not the other way around and most definitely not everyone paying for themselves.
Same. You invite the number of people you can afford, and you cover the tab for everyone. Or throw a party at home, if you can't afford a restaurant/bar. People bring gifts for the person celebrating. Sometimes I've seen people gifitng money towards something big the birthday person wants to buy, but I've never seen these going towards the tab, the person is always prepared to cover everyone invited. Worst case, they can invite you to dinner and set a limit on drinks they cover, but I've rarely seen this, and it's considered a bit tacky.
