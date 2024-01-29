Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Says “Don’t Invite Me Out For Your Birthday If I Have To Pay For My Food”, Gets Roasted
Entitled People, Social Issues

Who says the Internet can’t agree on anything? In this case, people banded together against one woman on X (Twitter) who expressed an unpopular opinion about birthdays. The user MicheBag22 posted that she does not want any invitations to birthday parties where she has to pay for the food herself.

Although the opinion in the comments was pretty unanimous, she did raise an interesting question: What is the etiquette for birthday dinners? Some people expressed how it’s nice to treat the birthday person. It’s their birthday, after all. Others chose to drag the OP and did so mercilessly. Check out people’s takes below, and let us know your opinion on this issue.

If you choose to celebrate your birthday with your friends and family, often the best option is to have a dinner

Image credits: YuriArcursPeopleimages (not the actual photo)

One woman stirred up a discussion about whether the guests should pay or if the birthday person should treat everyone

Image credits: michebag22

Image credits: michebag22

Image credits: michebag22

Unluckily for the OP, hardly any netizens agreed with this hot take

Image credits: vsiino21

Image credits: patstay

Image credits: EmSheDoesIt

Image credits: JBreezyBurner

Image credits: capittalism

Image credits: Marcdachamp

Image credits: letmelivebruh

Image credits: JoeWithA_Y

Image credits: ChadZapfe

Image credits: Devinitely1

Image credits: wapplehouse

Image credits: phins_aggies

Image credits: MikeyNooodz0

Image credits: UrinatingTree

Image credits: Yankee_Hawk

Image credits: EchoXrayMusic

Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Kornelija Viečaitė
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Kornelija is a Writer at Bored Panda. Her appreciation for literature, music, and all things culture and pop culture led her to pursue a Master's degree in English Literature at Vilnius University. She used to be a journalist for a business media outlet, where she wrote about startups, the fintech sector, and blockchain. Kornelija loves dogs, collects vinyl records, and is passionate about aesthetic baking and cozy video games.

Read more »
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Vėja Elkimavičiūtė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Vėja is a photo editor at Bored Panda. After dropping out of university she took Adobe creative courses and started looking for a job to learn more about this type of work. She wants to deepen her knowledge in graphic design and one day make illustrations for books, magazines, etc. In her free time, she enjoys gaming and watching anime

Read more »
Show All Contributors
jppennington avatar
JayWantsACat
JayWantsACat
Community Member
49 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If your main defense of this is that "parents of the birthday kid paid for parties when you were a kid" but you're now an adult, well...

Vote comment up
7
7points
Vote comment down
reply
renske-de-jonge avatar
Rj
Rj
Community Member
44 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Such weird responses. Is that a thing to invite people to your birthday and let them pay, also for you? I had no idea. I have seen online that they give the one who has a birthday at the office a cake. In Holland you give them cake if it's your birthday. They give you a present. You give them food and cake, but going to a restaurant costs a fortune, so you invite them at home and if you don't want to cook invite them after dinner.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
jameskramer avatar
James016
James016
Community Member
25 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's certainly normal for me and my friends when we went out as a group to celebrate birthdays.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
resetilisteamarokovac avatar
ColorEd
ColorEd
Community Member
47 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess this is a cultural thing. Where I'm from (Eastern Europe), it is customary for the person celebrating their birthday to pay/provid for meals/drinks of everyone they invited, definitely not the other way around and most definitely not everyone paying for themselves.

Vote comment up
3
3points
Vote comment down
reply
pepi_fsf avatar
Petya
Petya
Community Member
33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Same. You invite the number of people you can afford, and you cover the tab for everyone. Or throw a party at home, if you can't afford a restaurant/bar. People bring gifts for the person celebrating. Sometimes I've seen people gifitng money towards something big the birthday person wants to buy, but I've never seen these going towards the tab, the person is always prepared to cover everyone invited. Worst case, they can invite you to dinner and set a limit on drinks they cover, but I've rarely seen this, and it's considered a bit tacky.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
