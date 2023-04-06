All these stories fall into the broader category of ‘choosing beggars,’ people who don’t seem to have the means to get what they want but will also turn down a good deal just because it isn’t perfect for them. On the surface, there is a sort of logic at play. Imagine going to a food court and asking every single table for a free meal. The vast majority will, at best tell you ‘no,’ some will probably flip you off and call you crazy. But you don’t need everyone to give you a free meal, just one person.

So by attempting this sort of ridiculous strategy at scale, you might find at least one person who will give you what you want. This is perhaps annoying to most of us since the average person wants to be helpful and polite and will feel bad for saying no. But it’s generally a waste of time that could be used to find or acquire the cash to just buy a meal yourself. In this article, we have a special breed of choosing beggars, not one that is playing the odds, but one that, for some undiscernible reason, thinks they are entitled to some sort of special treatment.