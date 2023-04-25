“I Am Sorry, But I Cannot Afford It Either”: Employee Refuses To Work For Less Money, Quits

We all know there’s no “I” in team. But if it comes down to being a “team player” or sacrificing your own wellbeing, most people might be inclined to pick themselves! Below, you’ll find a story that one frustrated worker recently shared on the Anti-work subreddit, detailing why he left a job after his employer attempted to drastically cut his pay. Keep reading to also find reactions from fellow Redditors, as well as a conversation between Bored Panda and Adam Bennett, Senior Career Consultant at Career Prepare.

Being a team player is great until the interests of the group start to conflict with your own

So when this man’s employer drastically cut his pay and pressured him to stick around, he decided the job was no longer worth it

Later, the worker responded to a couple of comments and provided more details on the situation

“It is not common for employers to request a pay cut like this in cash terms”

As we grow in our careers, many of us look forward to increasing our paychecks and working no more than 40 hours to make ends meet. With inflation rates hitting extreme highs in many countries last year, the idea of suddenly losing a third of your income might send you into an immediate panic attack. So despite the fact that this particular story took place years ago, it’s not surprising at all that this man wouldn’t stand for receiving a drastic pay cut. We wanted to learn more about how common, and how legal, this practice is, so we reached out to Adam Bennett, Senior Career Consultant at Career Prepare in the UK, and he was kind enough to have a chat with Bored Panda.

First, Bennett noted that, “It is not common for employers to request a pay cut like this in cash terms. However, with inflation and cost of living rises, many people are being asked to take real terms pay cuts, with smaller than inflation pay rises. Whether they are allowed to do it depends on the local laws and legislation. I’ve never known anyone accept a request for a significant pay cut – unless they are an extremely high earner, where pay is more commonly directly linked to the organization’s performance,” he explained.

“It is not an indication of a good company culture”

We also asked the expert what he would recommend someone do if their boss informed them of a pay cut similar to the one mentioned in this story. “If a client of mine received a request like this, I’d advise them to first fully understand the situation by asking questions,” Bennett noted. “What is the background? Can I see the figures? What will be offered in return? Most importantly – are you and the rest of the management team taking the same (or higher) pay cut? If not, then clearly they don’t need to save 30% of your wages that desperately!”

“Also they should do some research online to see what others in similar job roles are paid,” the career expert went on to explain. “Once they have the facts and understand the circumstances, if they feel it is unfair then they should definitely challenge the decision. Setting out the research they have done and including as many facts as possible – trying to remove the emotion from the situation. If this is done in person/by call, they should follow up by email to ensure everything is recorded.”

Bennett also noted that an experience like this can leave a bad taste in employees’ mouths, so they might not want to retain their employment anyway. “It is likely to be an indication that this is not an organization that they want to work for. It is not an indication of a good company culture – particularly the comment around being a ‘team player’,” he told Bored Panda. “Therefore, it is very sensible to look elsewhere.”

“Every circumstance is different, but you are not alone – speak to people about the situation, whether that’s a family member, friend, colleague or professional career coach”

Finally, we wanted to know what tips Bennett had for workers seeking new employment that want to ensure they don’t find themselves in another situation similar to this one. “Anyone applying for a new organization should do their own due diligence before joining, to put themselves in the best position to avoid organizations with a poor company culture,” Bennett says. “I would encourage them to do three things: Research online, using sites such as Glassdoor to see what other employees say. Use their network, speak to everyone they know about the potential organization. The world is small and often someone knows someone who has worked at the organization. Speak directly to them if you can.”

“Ask questions about culture at the interview, for example ‘How do you ensure that you attract and retain the best employees?’,” Bennett continued. “Every circumstance is different, but you are not alone – speak to people about the situation, whether that’s a family member, friend, colleague or professional career coach.”

It’s unfortunate that some employers feel entitled to treat their workers poorly and guilt them into being “team players,” but thankfully, this story had a happy ending. We would love to hear your thoughts on the situation in the comments below, pandas. Have you ever dealt with a boss similar to this? Then, if you’re interested in reading another Bored Panda article featuring an employee who quit after receiving a pay cut, look no further than right here!

