Guy Breaks All Sales Records, Company Regrets Trying To Scam Him Out Of His Salary

ADVERTISEMENT

If you are at the top of your field, a commissioned-based job might seem like a gift from heaven. The chance to actually put your abilities to work and earn a pretty penny can motivate people to work long hours, safe in the knowledge that they will be rewarded for it.

This is what one salesman thought when he put in a week of work, fourteen hours a day. Then, his company attempted to restructure the entire commission system to cheat him out of a payout. So he decided that this was the right time to quit and take the entire company down with him.

A good salesperson can make a lot of money just on commissions

Image credits: msvyatkovska (not the actual photo)

But one worker ended up cheated out of his payout when the company tried to change their policy

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: westend61 (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: HuntingTheWumpus

OP shared some extra details

ADVERTISEMENT

Readers loved OP’s strategy and applauded his actions

ADVERTISEMENT