In my life, I am confronted with various situations, events that trigger pleasant emotions, a sense of harmony, but there are also those difficult ones that are not welcome, but cannot be inhibited, rejected, then I try to express them, find a vent in the form of enigmatic images. I present a series of portraits of the easy and pleasant and the extremely different – dark, mysterious and sensual.

I was born in 1977 in Poland. I am an artist – passionate (self-taught). Since I discovered that visualization is a perfect way to express one’s suppressed, but also unrestrained emotionality, I started to create creative images, which can be interpreted in any way the viewer wishes.

More info: Facebook | Instagram | katarzyna-zaluzna.wixsite.com