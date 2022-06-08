In my life, I am confronted with various situations, events that trigger pleasant emotions, a sense of harmony, but there are also those difficult ones that are not welcome, but cannot be inhibited, rejected, then I try to express them, find a vent in the form of enigmatic images. I present a series of portraits of the easy and pleasant and the extremely different – dark, mysterious and sensual.

I was born in 1977 in Poland. I am an artist – passionate (self-taught). Since I discovered that visualization is a perfect way to express one’s suppressed, but also unrestrained emotionality, I started to create creative images, which can be interpreted in any way the viewer wishes.

More info: Facebook Instagram | katarzyna-zaluzna.wixsite.com

#1

In Daddy's Arms, All Evil Worlds Disappear

In Daddy's Arms, All Evil Worlds Disappear

29points
Katarzyna Załużna
Lucy
Lucy
11 months ago

This is amazing & precious

#2

Laura

Laura

25points
Katarzyna Załużna
#3

Friends (Agata And Maria)

Friends (Agata And Maria)

25points
Katarzyna Załużna
Lucy
Lucy
11 months ago

Precious & adorable

5
5points
#4

Box Of Faces

Box Of Faces

21points
Katarzyna Załużna
#5

Shining Rain

Shining Rain

21points
Katarzyna Załużna
#6

Guardian Of The Heart

Guardian Of The Heart

20points
Katarzyna Załużna
ILivedlikethat
ILivedlikethat
11 months ago

I wish to have one of these with my partner

#7

Maria

Maria

19points
Katarzyna Załużna
#8

Victoria

Victoria

19points
Katarzyna Załużna
Ray McArdle
Ray McArdle
11 months ago

This is one beautiful woman.

#9

Self-Portrait

Self-Portrait

19points
Katarzyna Załużna
#10

Dream Spiral

Dream Spiral

18points
Katarzyna Załużna
#11

Julia

Julia

18points
Katarzyna Załużna
#12

Karolina

Karolina

18points
Katarzyna Załużna
James
James
11 months ago

Nice effect. Layers are well done. Complexity of emotions.

#13

Wojciech

Wojciech

18points
Katarzyna Załużna
#14

Fantasy Zone

Fantasy Zone

17points
Katarzyna Załużna
#15

Rainy Sorrows

Rainy Sorrows

16points
Katarzyna Załużna
#16

Determination

Determination

16points
Katarzyna Załużna
#17

Laura

Laura

15points
Katarzyna Załużna
#18

Mary

Mary

15points
Katarzyna Załużna
McSydney
McSydney
11 months ago

Loving the braid/scarf

#19

Between Waking And Dreaming

Between Waking And Dreaming

14points
Katarzyna Załużna
#20

Nicole

Nicole

13points
Katarzyna Załużna
#21

Mystification

Mystification

13points
Katarzyna Załużna
#22

Street Portrait

Street Portrait

13points
Katarzyna Załużna
James
James
11 months ago

I love the lighthearted mood of this one. She's in on the joke.

#23

Julia And Johnny

Julia And Johnny

13points
Katarzyna Załużna
#24

Anna

Anna

12points
Katarzyna Załużna
#25

Dry Rain

Dry Rain

12points
Katarzyna Załużna
#26

Kacper

Kacper

12points
Katarzyna Załużna
#27

Desired Rain

Desired Rain

10points
Katarzyna Załużna
#28

Nadia

Nadia

9points
Katarzyna Załużna
#29

Girl With A Flowers

Girl With A Flowers

8points
Katarzyna Załużna
#30

The Chill Of Frozen Leaves

The Chill Of Frozen Leaves

7points
Katarzyna Załużna
#31

About The Sadness That Listened To The Tears Opening The Door

About The Sadness That Listened To The Tears Opening The Door

7points
Katarzyna Załużna
#32

Aura

Aura

7points
Katarzyna Załużna
#33

Victoria

Victoria

6points
Katarzyna Załużna
#34

Mary

Mary

6points
Katarzyna Załużna
#35

Kacper

Kacper

6points
Katarzyna Załużna
#36

Mary

Mary

5points
Katarzyna Załużna
#37

Aleksandra

Aleksandra

5points
Katarzyna Załużna
#38

Aleksandra

Aleksandra

4points
Katarzyna Załużna
#39

Kacper

Kacper

3points
Katarzyna Załużna
