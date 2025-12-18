Erika Kirk’s Curated Moment With Husband Charlie’s Body Slammed As Clip Resurfaces

ADVERTISEMENT

A resurfaced video showing Erika Kirk grieving beside the body of her late husband, Charlie Kirk, has reignited a heated debate online. Viewers are split over whether the moment was raw or deliberately staged, with one pointing out: “Is this a jewelry commercial?”

Ever since Charlie’s assassination in September 2025, Erika’s public behavior has been under scrutiny.

Highlights A resurfaced clip of Erika Kirk grieving beside her late husband’s body has sparked a fierce online debate.

Viewers accused the moment of being staged, pointing to visible filming equipment and close-up angles.

Others defended the widow, arguing there is no “right way” to grieve and calling the backlash cruel.

The late media personality was fatally attacked on September 10 by an armed assailant during a university debate. His memorial was held on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

While some viewers accused the widow of turning a deeply personal loss into a performative spectacle, calling it “emotional manipulation”, others described it as a raw display of grief.

RELATED:

Online viewers zero in on the close-up moment inside Charlie Kirk’s casket room

Erika Kirk speaking at a microphone during a public event, highlighted in moment with husband Charlie and body slam clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Getty/Win McNamee

The viral clip features the now-CEO of Turning Point USA sobbing as she caresses her late husband’s hands inside his casket. She repeatedly says “I love you” while cameras capture the moment up close.

The video was reposted by a social media user alongside a scathing caption, which quickly pointed out the presence of professional filming equipment.

Erika Kirk wiping a tear while speaking behind a presidential podium in an emotional outdoor setting.

Image credits: Getty/Kevin Dietsch

The caption read: “Being in the room with a corpse is like being outside in the coldest cold you can be in. It takes every ounce of your humanity to maintain composure, so you got to be a soulless son of a b*tch to be able to run a ProMax over your husband’s dead body and then hit send to upload it to socials.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The original post came from a user named Adam, who questioned the intent behind filming such an intimate moment.

He wrote: “Can we all now admit how creepy and inauthentic inviting a camera to do a close-up of this moment was?”

Erika Kirk’s resurfaced video caressing her late husband sparks accusations of “fake tears”

Woman with long blonde hair leans on a polished wooden casket in a subdued room, reflecting on Erika Kirk's curated moment.

Image credits: mrserikakirk

The clip garnered widespread criticism of Erika as many viewers expressed discomfort over what they perceived as an intentionally documented scene.

One commenter wrote: “If that is even his corpse. Honestly, no one knows.”

“Why did Erika agree to be mic’d up for the scene??” a user questioned.

Screenshot of a tweet responding to Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slammed as clip resurfaces.

Image credits: AdameMedia

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Can we all now admit how creepy and inauthentic inviting a camera to do a close up of this moment was?pic.twitter.com/bb4NmXMbQ8 — ADAM (@AdameMedia) December 13, 2025

Screenshot of a tweet by Max B replying to @talleyberrybaby, discussing Erika Kirk's curated moment and Charlie's body slam clip.

Image credits: Maxbewhammin

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie, focusing on a body slam clip resurfacing.

Image credits: kinnaman_joe

Several other viewers went on to accuse Erika of exploiting tragedy for attention.

One said: “Opportunistic marriage meets opportunistic death,” while another added:“Fake tears. Every scene is a promotion of some kind. A film opp. Sick.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Everyone’s different….”, said one user defending Erika Kirk, mourning her late husband

Erika Kirk holding and touching a hand over a suit, reflecting on moment with husband Charlie's body slammed clip.

Image credits: mrserikakirk

Despite the intense backlash, many users came to Erika’s defense, arguing that there is no “correct” way to mourn.

ADVERTISEMENT

One makeup artist shared her personal perspective, adding: “Everyone’s different…. I’ve had clients walk in to see the final look of their loved ones and instantly whip out their phones so they can keep that moment for memories. Even the saddest and most heartbroken have done it.”

Man wearing a white freedom shirt surrounded by people, representing Erika Kirk’s curated moment with husband Charlie.

Image credits: Getty/The Salt Lake Tribune

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Canadian Jennifer praising a performance, related to Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slam.

Image credits: cdntradegrljenn

Erika Kirk speaking at a podium with a microphone, her curated moment with husband Charlie gaining attention.

Image credits: Gage Skidmore

Another said: “It never occurred to anyone that she could have asked someone to take these pics so she could share it with her children one day?”

“I think she was just trying to share Charlie one last time since this impacted millions,” one wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie, mentioning a resurfaced clip.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: WhatJosueSays

Erika Kirk’s public moments continue to draw attention amid ongoing speculation

Erika Kirk with long blonde hair and gray outfit speaking at an event, related to husband Charlie's body slammed clip.

Image credits: Getty/Michael M. Santiago

Social media reaction criticizing Erika Kirk’s curated moment as husband Charlie’s body slammed clip resurfaces online.

Image credits: TNsmartass

ADVERTISEMENT

In late November, questions surrounding Erika’s public conduct emerged after images of her emotionally embracing Vice President JD Vance at a Turning Point USA event went viral.

Addressing the online reactions during her conversation with Megyn Kelly, Erika explained that physical touch is part of how she expresses support, calling it her “love language.” She described the hug as a brief exchange during which Vance told her he was proud of her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Erika Kirk and husband Charlie walking hand in hand on a foggy stage with bright lights in the background.

Image credits: mrserikakirk

Erika Kirk in an interview setting with focused expression discussing husband Charlie's body slam as clip resurfaces.

Image credits: Fox News

ADVERTISEMENT

The moment echoed earlier criticism over Erika’s dramatic entrance, speeches beside prominent political figures, including President Donald Trump, and “satanic” gestures made onstage at Charlie’s memorial service.

One netizen wrote: “Like how many takes did they do? Who decided on the fit check angle?”

Tweet by Carole Mac criticizing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie’s body slammed as clip resurfaces, posted Dec 14, 2025.

Image credits: HerbsandDirt

Tweet by Cara Pennington questioning if Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slam is a jewelry commercial.

Image credits: 12StringCara

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet showing user k$ criticizing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slammed as disrespectful to the deceased.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kryptonomie

Screenshot of a tweet discussing reactions to Erika Kirk’s curated moment with husband Charlie’s body slam clip resurfacing.

Image credits: KnockoNolan

Tweet discussing the altered appearance of hands after death and embalming, explaining changes in circulation and preservation effects.

Image credits: EastCoastAlert

Tweet from Loren reacting to a clip of Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slam with surprise and disapproval.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: lorenpiretra

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet by CalebIronscribe discussing camera work capturing a widow’s emotional moment, related to Erika Kirk’s curated moment.

Image credits: CalebIronscribe

Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Erika Kirk’s curated moment with husband Charlie’s body slam, questioning authenticity.

Image credits: Butch_1776

Tweet from user D Man criticizing the camera holder and calling the Erika Kirk curated moment with husband Charlie body slam clip in poor taste.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: DMan813466

Tweet by Queenie Beanie sharing thoughts on capturing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slammed clip.

Image credits: SoDeQueen

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie’s body slammed clip.

Image credits: sh4ngh4ix

Tweet by FATTness Everdeen reacting humorously to a clip of Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slam.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: charmingcharlay

Screenshot of a tweet replying to AdameMedia with the text Super creepy, referencing Erika Kirk's moment with husband Charlie.

Image credits: 130DD130

Screenshot of a social media reply discussing emotional difficulty to post, related to Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie.

Image credits: pinkgloss222

ADVERTISEMENT

Tweet from Kenyon Krause-Hess replying to @talleyberrybaby with the text She is a demon posted at 1:12 PM on Dec 16, 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: KenyonKrause