Erika Kirk’s Curated Moment With Husband Charlie’s Body Slammed As Clip Resurfaces
Erika Kirk at a podium wiping her eye during a speech, linked to husband Charlieu2019s body slam clip resurfacing.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Erika Kirk’s Curated Moment With Husband Charlie’s Body Slammed As Clip Resurfaces

Samridhi Goel
A resurfaced video showing Erika Kirk grieving beside the body of her late husband, Charlie Kirk, has reignited a heated debate online. Viewers are split over whether the moment was raw or deliberately staged, with one pointing out: “Is this a jewelry commercial?”

Ever since Charlie’s assassination in September 2025, Erika’s public behavior has been under scrutiny. 

Highlights
  • A resurfaced clip of Erika Kirk grieving beside her late husband’s body has sparked a fierce online debate.
  • Viewers accused the moment of being staged, pointing to visible filming equipment and close-up angles.
  • Others defended the widow, arguing there is no “right way” to grieve and calling the backlash cruel.

The late media personality was fatally attacked on September 10 by an armed assailant during a university debate. His memorial was held on September 21 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

While some viewers accused the widow of turning a deeply personal loss into a performative spectacle, calling it “emotional manipulation”, others described it as a raw display of grief.

RELATED:

    Online viewers zero in on the close-up moment inside Charlie Kirk’s casket room

    Erika Kirk speaking at a microphone during a public event, highlighted in moment with husband Charlie and body slam clip.

    Erika Kirk speaking at a microphone during a public event, highlighted in moment with husband Charlie and body slam clip.

    Image credits: Getty/Win McNamee

    The viral clip features the now-CEO of Turning Point USA sobbing as she caresses her late husband’s hands inside his casket. She repeatedly says “I love you” while cameras capture the moment up close.

    The video was reposted by a social media user alongside a scathing caption, which quickly pointed out the presence of professional filming equipment.

    Erika Kirk wiping a tear while speaking behind a presidential podium in an emotional outdoor setting.

    Erika Kirk wiping a tear while speaking behind a presidential podium in an emotional outdoor setting.

    Image credits: Getty/Kevin Dietsch

    The caption read: “Being in the room with a corpse is like being outside in the coldest cold you can be in. It takes every ounce of your humanity to maintain composure, so you got to be a soulless son of a b*tch to be able to run a ProMax over your husband’s dead body and then hit send to upload it to socials.”

    The original post came from a user named Adam, who questioned the intent behind filming such an intimate moment.

    He wrote: “Can we all now admit how creepy and inauthentic inviting a camera to do a close-up of this moment was?”

    Erika Kirk’s resurfaced video caressing her late husband sparks accusations of “fake tears”

    Woman with long blonde hair leans on a polished wooden casket in a subdued room, reflecting on Erika Kirk's curated moment.

    Woman with long blonde hair leans on a polished wooden casket in a subdued room, reflecting on Erika Kirk's curated moment.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk

    The clip garnered widespread criticism of Erika as many viewers expressed discomfort over what they perceived as an intentionally documented scene.

    One commenter wrote: “If that is even his corpse. Honestly, no one knows.”

    “Why did Erika agree to be mic’d up for the scene??” a user questioned.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slammed as clip resurfaces.

    Screenshot of a tweet responding to Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slammed as clip resurfaces.

    Image credits: AdameMedia

    Screenshot of a tweet by Max B replying to @talleyberrybaby, discussing Erika Kirk's curated moment and Charlie's body slam clip.

    Screenshot of a tweet by Max B replying to @talleyberrybaby, discussing Erika Kirk's curated moment and Charlie's body slam clip.

    Image credits: Maxbewhammin

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie, focusing on a body slam clip resurfacing.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie, focusing on a body slam clip resurfacing.

    Image credits: kinnaman_joe

    Several other viewers went on to accuse Erika of exploiting tragedy for attention.

    One said: “Opportunistic marriage meets opportunistic death,” while another added:“Fake tears. Every scene is a promotion of some kind. A film opp. Sick.”

    “Everyone’s different….”, said one user defending Erika Kirk, mourning her late husband

    Erika Kirk holding and touching a hand over a suit, reflecting on moment with husband Charlie's body slammed clip.

    Erika Kirk holding and touching a hand over a suit, reflecting on moment with husband Charlie's body slammed clip.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk

    Despite the intense backlash, many users came to Erika’s defense, arguing that there is no “correct” way to mourn.

    One makeup artist shared her personal perspective, adding: “Everyone’s different…. I’ve had clients walk in to see the final look of their loved ones and instantly whip out their phones so they can keep that moment for memories. Even the saddest and most heartbroken have done it.”

    Man wearing a white freedom shirt surrounded by people, representing Erika Kirk’s curated moment with husband Charlie.

    Man wearing a white freedom shirt surrounded by people, representing Erika Kirk’s curated moment with husband Charlie.

    Image credits: Getty/The Salt Lake Tribune

    @millsjenzie Can you see the similarities?? Tell me I’m wrong 🤔#seenthisbefore#uncanny#dejavu#historyrepeatsitself#erikakirk♬ original sound – Jen

    Tweet from Canadian Jennifer praising a performance, related to Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slam.

    Tweet from Canadian Jennifer praising a performance, related to Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slam.

    Image credits: cdntradegrljenn

    Erika Kirk speaking at a podium with a microphone, her curated moment with husband Charlie gaining attention.

    Erika Kirk speaking at a podium with a microphone, her curated moment with husband Charlie gaining attention.

    Image credits: Gage Skidmore

    Another said: “It never occurred to anyone that she could have asked someone to take these pics so she could share it with her children one day?”

    “I think she was just trying to share Charlie one last time since this impacted millions,” one wrote.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie, mentioning a resurfaced clip.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply criticizing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie, mentioning a resurfaced clip.

    Image credits: WhatJosueSays

    Erika Kirk’s public moments continue to draw attention amid ongoing speculation

    Erika Kirk with long blonde hair and gray outfit speaking at an event, related to husband Charlie's body slammed clip.

    Erika Kirk with long blonde hair and gray outfit speaking at an event, related to husband Charlie's body slammed clip.

    Image credits: Getty/Michael M. Santiago

    Social media reaction criticizing Erika Kirk’s curated moment as husband Charlie’s body slammed clip resurfaces online.

    Social media reaction criticizing Erika Kirk’s curated moment as husband Charlie’s body slammed clip resurfaces online.

    Image credits: TNsmartass

    In late November, questions surrounding Erika’s public conduct emerged after images of her emotionally embracing Vice President JD Vance at a Turning Point USA event went viral.

    Addressing the online reactions during her conversation with Megyn Kelly, Erika explained that physical touch is part of how she expresses support, calling it her “love language.” She described the hug as a brief exchange during which Vance told her he was proud of her.

    Erika Kirk and husband Charlie walking hand in hand on a foggy stage with bright lights in the background.

    Erika Kirk and husband Charlie walking hand in hand on a foggy stage with bright lights in the background.

    Image credits: mrserikakirk

    Erika Kirk in an interview setting with focused expression discussing husband Charlie's body slam as clip resurfaces.

    Erika Kirk in an interview setting with focused expression discussing husband Charlie's body slam as clip resurfaces.

    Image credits: Fox News

    The moment echoed earlier criticism over Erika’s dramatic entrance, speeches beside prominent political figures, including President Donald Trump, and “satanic” gestures made onstage at Charlie’s memorial service. 

    One netizen wrote: “Like how many takes did they do? Who decided on the fit check angle?” 

    Tweet by Carole Mac criticizing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie’s body slammed as clip resurfaces, posted Dec 14, 2025.

    Tweet by Carole Mac criticizing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie’s body slammed as clip resurfaces, posted Dec 14, 2025.

    Image credits: HerbsandDirt

    Tweet by Cara Pennington questioning if Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slam is a jewelry commercial.

    Tweet by Cara Pennington questioning if Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slam is a jewelry commercial.

    Image credits: 12StringCara

    Tweet showing user k$ criticizing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slammed as disrespectful to the deceased.

    Tweet showing user k$ criticizing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slammed as disrespectful to the deceased.

    Image credits: kryptonomie

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing reactions to Erika Kirk’s curated moment with husband Charlie’s body slam clip resurfacing.

    Screenshot of a tweet discussing reactions to Erika Kirk’s curated moment with husband Charlie’s body slam clip resurfacing.

    Image credits: KnockoNolan

    Tweet discussing the altered appearance of hands after death and embalming, explaining changes in circulation and preservation effects.

    Tweet discussing the altered appearance of hands after death and embalming, explaining changes in circulation and preservation effects.

    Image credits: EastCoastAlert

    Tweet from Loren reacting to a clip of Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slam with surprise and disapproval.

    Tweet from Loren reacting to a clip of Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slam with surprise and disapproval.

    Image credits: lorenpiretra

    Tweet by CalebIronscribe discussing camera work capturing a widow’s emotional moment, related to Erika Kirk’s curated moment.

    Tweet by CalebIronscribe discussing camera work capturing a widow’s emotional moment, related to Erika Kirk’s curated moment.

    Image credits: CalebIronscribe

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Erika Kirk’s curated moment with husband Charlie’s body slam, questioning authenticity.

    Screenshot of a tweet criticizing Erika Kirk’s curated moment with husband Charlie’s body slam, questioning authenticity.

    Image credits: Butch_1776

    Tweet from user D Man criticizing the camera holder and calling the Erika Kirk curated moment with husband Charlie body slam clip in poor taste.

    Tweet from user D Man criticizing the camera holder and calling the Erika Kirk curated moment with husband Charlie body slam clip in poor taste.

    Image credits: DMan813466

    Tweet by Queenie Beanie sharing thoughts on capturing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slammed clip.

    Tweet by Queenie Beanie sharing thoughts on capturing Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slammed clip.

    Image credits: SoDeQueen

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie’s body slammed clip.

    Screenshot of a social media post reacting to Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie’s body slammed clip.

    Image credits: sh4ngh4ix

    Tweet by FATTness Everdeen reacting humorously to a clip of Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slam.

    Tweet by FATTness Everdeen reacting humorously to a clip of Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie's body slam.

    Image credits: charmingcharlay

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to AdameMedia with the text Super creepy, referencing Erika Kirk's moment with husband Charlie.

    Screenshot of a tweet replying to AdameMedia with the text Super creepy, referencing Erika Kirk's moment with husband Charlie.

    Image credits: 130DD130

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing emotional difficulty to post, related to Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie.

    Screenshot of a social media reply discussing emotional difficulty to post, related to Erika Kirk's curated moment with husband Charlie.

    Image credits: pinkgloss222

    Tweet from Kenyon Krause-Hess replying to @talleyberrybaby with the text She is a demon posted at 1:12 PM on Dec 16, 2025.

    Tweet from Kenyon Krause-Hess replying to @talleyberrybaby with the text She is a demon posted at 1:12 PM on Dec 16, 2025.

    Image credits: KenyonKrause

    Samridhi Goel

    Samridhi Goel

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    byzantiume2 avatar
    FreeTheUnicorn
    FreeTheUnicorn
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't care if she's sincere or not, but if you post it you're inviting comment and reaction. That's the goal. If she wanted private grief, she would have asked for privacy and banned the cameras. So commenting is doing what she wanted. But who cares? How can people get so worked about about a stranger crying?

    4
    4points
    reply
    apatheistaccount2 avatar
    Apatheist Account2
    Apatheist Account2
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Because they're right-wing and therefore entirely to be hated and despised (by some)?

    -2
    -2points
    reply
    Load More Replies...
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     42 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And another way for her to add to the coffers of tpusa (toilet paper usa.) smh

    1
    1point
    reply
    angelique-ville avatar
    BoredPangolin
    BoredPangolin
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If you stop scrutinizing the life of people like it matters, it will stop the "debate". There are actually important things to write about out there.

    0
    0points
    reply
