Over time, we have been introduced with over 3600 emojis to express ourselves! However, despite the wide array of cute little images at our disposal, there were moments when it seemed like our options were limited.

Fortunately, that might no longer be the issue as Gboard's Emoji Kitchen, where you can mix emojis to create new ones, has been integrated with Google! What people who use Android have been enjoying since 2020, is finally accessible on computers as well as Apple devices.

So, if you are not yet familiar with this tool, you are in for the treat! In this list, we shared only a handful of new variations of emojis available, so after you are done with them, we highly recommend trying the tool for yourself and see what the fuss is all about.

More info: emojikitchen.dev

Simply type in 'Emoji Kitchen' in Google to combine your favorite emojis