Over time, we have been introduced with over 3600 emojis to express ourselves! However, despite the wide array of cute little images at our disposal, there were moments when it seemed like our options were limited.

Fortunately, that might no longer be the issue as Gboard's Emoji Kitchen, where you can mix emojis to create new ones, has been integrated with Google! What people who use Android have been enjoying since 2020, is finally accessible on computers as well as Apple devices.

So, if you are not yet familiar with this tool, you are in for the treat! In this list, we shared only a handful of new variations of emojis available, so after you are done with them, we highly recommend trying the tool for yourself and see what the fuss is all about.

More info: emojikitchen.dev

Simply type in 'Emoji Kitchen' in Google to combine your favorite emojis

#1

XenoMurph
XenoMurph
XenoMurph
Community Member
4 days ago

I thought this was about kitchens, why is this rabbit not in a stew?

#2

#3

#4

#5

Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
4 days ago

Don't give them any more ideas. There are a lot that are already pretty much this now.

#6

Ozymandias73
Ozymandias73
Ozymandias73
Community Member
4 days ago

Narwhals, Narwhals, Swimming in the ocean, Causing a commotion, 'cause they are so awesome....

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
StitchIsCuteAndFluffy
Community Member
3 days ago

If someone gave me a bouquet of flowers, I’d be thrilled. If someone gave me a bouquet of candy, I’d be moved to tears

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

