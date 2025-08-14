“Imagine Adoring Yourself This Much”: Ellie Goulding’s Racy Selfie Angers Fans Amid Romance Rumors

ADVERTISEMENT

Ellie Goulding shared a mirror selfie that was equal parts sultry and unapologetic.

The 38-year-old stood topless in front of a mirror, posing for a sizzling selfie and leaving fans stunned by her sensational look.

“Ellie woke up and effortlessly decided to slay us,” one commented online. But others called her “desperate” for attention.

Highlights Ellie Goulding set Instagram on fire after sharing a black-and-white mirror selfie.

“Ellie showing her Queen levels,” one fan said.

But critics called her “desperate” for attention.

The singer is currently dating actor Beau Minniear, 28.

RELATED:

Ellie Goulding shared a mirror selfie that was equal parts sultry and unapologetic

Share icon

Image credits: elliegoulding / Instagram

The chart-topping songstress shared the black-and-white image of herself in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 13.

She covered her tatas but flaunted her admirable figure, wearing nothing but some lacy lingerie.

Share icon

Image credits: elliegoulding / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans praised her online, while critics called her “attention seeking.”

“Imagine adoring yourself this much,” read one comment online.

“Ellie showing her Queen levels,” one fan said.

“Ellie woke up and effortlessly decided to slay us,” one commented online

Share icon

Image credits: elliegoulding / Instagram

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

Another wrote, “Don’t blame her, whether you like her or not, she’s got a good body and she should show it off if she chooses too!”

ADVERTISEMENT

“Why oh why do they feel the need to do this. Lovely singer and all..is it becos they run short of money,” one said.

“Don’t know why she is so popular. Mediocre to me. Seems desperate to stay in the limelight,” another commented.

Share icon

Image credits: beauminniear / Instagram

The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker is currently enjoying a whirlwind romance with actor Beau Minniear, 28.

“Just a little something to take the edge off,” she wrote in a cryptic TikTok video in July, which featured the arm of a mystery man.

The singer is currently enjoying a romantic relationship with actor Beau Minniear, 28

Share icon

Image credits: elliegoulding / TikTok

ADVERTISEMENT

Internet Sherlocks immediately matched the watch on the man’s arm with the one regularly worn by Beau in his own Instagram posts.

The couple went public with their relationship when they sat next to each other at Wembley Stadium for the world heavyweight boxing title clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois in July.

Share icon

Image credits: beauminniear / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

“Ellie is into Beau and they have a lot of shared interests like exercise and art,” a source told The Sun the same month.

“They’ve been having fun together and they certainly make for an attractive couple,” they added.

A source claimed the British singer is “having fun” with her current boyfriend

Share icon

Image credits: elliegoulding / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

The English singer announced last year that she and her husband Caspar Jopling had split after four years of marriage.

“I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” she wrote on social media in February 2024.

Share icon

Image credits: elliegoulding / Instagram

Ellie met Caspar in 2016 and they tied the knot in 2019.

They became parents to son Arthur, 4, before calling it quits.

“We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our son’s best interests at heart,” the singer said in her announcement last year.

Ellie and her husband, Caspar Jopling, called it quits after about four years of marriage

Share icon

Image credits: casparjopling / Instagram

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” she added.

As for his own announcement on social media, Caspar said he and his ex-wife would remain “the closest of friends” and co-parent “the best kiddo in the world, Arthur.”

“This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy. Thanks a lot Caspar,” he concluded.

Share icon

Image credits: elliegoulding / Instagram

While pregnant with her son, the Outside singer spoke about stepping into motherhood and how it made her “feel human.”

“Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] – I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it,” she told Vogue in February 2021.

The singer largely keeps her personal life private.

ADVERTISEMENT

She once expressed frustration over how female artists are scrutinized for their love life in an interview with Elle.

“I find it so frustrating that female musicians are constantly defined by the men they have or haven’t dated. It’s something I’ve talked about with Taylor [Swift] a lot. She definitely feels that. She gets bothered by it,” she told the outlet in 2015.

“I find it so frustrating that female musicians are constantly defined by the men they have or haven’t dated,” the singer once said

Share icon

Image credits: elliegoulding / Instagram

“It’s like, you can be a great artist, you can write great songs, but the thing that everyone is going to talk about is some relationship they think you have had or not had,” she added.

“It’s definitely something we both think happens to female artists over male artists.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens had varied reactions to Ellie’s latest mirror selfie

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

Share icon

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share icon