“Imagine Adoring Yourself This Much”: Ellie Goulding’s Racy Selfie Angers Fans Amid Romance Rumors
Ellie Goulding posing confidently in a sleeveless top, sharing a racy selfie amid romance rumors and fan reactions.
Celebrities, Entertainment

“Imagine Adoring Yourself This Much”: Ellie Goulding’s Racy Selfie Angers Fans Amid Romance Rumors

Ellie Goulding shared a mirror selfie that was equal parts sultry and unapologetic.

The 38-year-old stood topless in front of a mirror, posing for a sizzling selfie and leaving fans stunned by her sensational look.

“Ellie woke up and effortlessly decided to slay us,” one commented online. But others called her “desperate” for attention.

Highlights
  • Ellie Goulding set Instagram on fire after sharing a black-and-white mirror selfie.
  • “Ellie showing her Queen levels,” one fan said.
  • But critics called her “desperate” for attention.
  • The singer is currently dating actor Beau Minniear, 28.
    Ellie Goulding shared a mirror selfie that was equal parts sultry and unapologetic

    Ellie Goulding posing in a black tank top and leather pants in a racy selfie amid romance rumors.

    Image credits: elliegoulding / Instagram

    The chart-topping songstress shared the black-and-white image of herself in an Instagram Story on Wednesday, August 13.

    She covered her tatas but flaunted her admirable figure, wearing nothing but some lacy lingerie.

    Ellie Goulding taking a racy selfie wearing a black lace-trimmed top, sparking fan reactions amid romance rumors.

    Image credits: elliegoulding / Instagram

    Fans praised her online, while critics called her “attention seeking.”

    “Imagine adoring yourself this much,” read one comment online.

    “Ellie showing her Queen levels,” one fan said.

    “Ellie woke up and effortlessly decided to slay us,” one commented online

    Ellie Goulding taking a racy mirror selfie in lingerie, sparking fan reactions amid ongoing romance rumors.

    Image credits: elliegoulding / Instagram

    Comment saying imagine adoring yourself this much with a smiling face emoji, related to Ellie Goulding's racy selfie.

    Comment from Jayne Wheeler calling out attention seeking with an eye-rolling emoji on Ellie Goulding's racy selfie amid romance rumors.

    Another wrote, “Don’t blame her, whether you like her or not, she’s got a good body and she should show it off if she chooses too!”

    “Why oh why do they feel the need to do this. Lovely singer and all..is it becos they run short of money,” one said.

    “Don’t know why she is so popular. Mediocre to me. Seems desperate to stay in the limelight,” another commented.

    Young man in white tank top and cap posing against a green wall, evoking the theme of Ellie Goulding's racy selfie.

    Image credits: beauminniear / Instagram

    The Love Me Like You Do hitmaker is currently enjoying a whirlwind romance with actor Beau Minniear, 28.

    “Just a little something to take the edge off,” she wrote in a cryptic TikTok video in July, which featured the arm of a mystery man.

    The singer is currently enjoying a romantic relationship with actor Beau Minniear, 28

    Close-up of two hands touching with text overlay, relevant to Ellie Goulding's racy selfie amid romance rumors.

    Image credits: elliegoulding / TikTok

    Internet Sherlocks immediately matched the watch on the man’s arm with the one regularly worn by Beau in his own Instagram posts.

    The couple went public with their relationship when they sat next to each other at Wembley Stadium for the world heavyweight boxing title clash between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois in July.

    Boxing match in progress with crowd watching closely and a fighter with Orthodox shorts standing near the ring ropes

    Image credits: beauminniear / Instagram

    “Ellie is into Beau and they have a lot of shared interests like exercise and art,” a source told The Sun the same month.

    “They’ve been having fun together and they certainly make for an attractive couple,” they added.

    A source claimed the British singer is “having fun” with her current boyfriend

    Ellie Goulding in a black bikini taking a racy selfie indoors amid romance rumors and fan reactions.

    Image credits: elliegoulding / Instagram

    The English singer announced last year that she and her husband Caspar Jopling had split after four years of marriage.

    “I have been left with no choice but to let you all know that Caspar and I privately separated some time ago,” she wrote on social media in February 2024.

    Ellie Goulding in a green bikini lying on a lounge chair outdoors, enjoying sunlight with a book in hand.

    Image credits: elliegoulding / Instagram

    Ellie met Caspar in 2016 and they tied the knot in 2019.

    They became parents to son Arthur, 4, before calling it quits.

    “We remain the closest of friends and have been successfully co-parenting with our son’s best interests at heart,” the singer said in her announcement last year.

    Ellie and her husband, Caspar Jopling, called it quits after about four years of marriage 

    Ellie Goulding wearing sunglasses and posing with a man, sparking romance rumors and racy selfie reactions from fans.

    Image credits: casparjopling / Instagram

    “We are committed to protecting our family privacy and thank people in advance for respecting our wishes – we won’t be commenting further. Thank you,” she added.

    As for his own announcement on social media, Caspar said he and his ex-wife would remain “the closest of friends” and co-parent “the best kiddo in the world, Arthur.”

    “This is the last I want to say on this – and please ask that you respect mine and Ellie’s privacy. Thanks a lot Caspar,” he concluded.

    Ellie Goulding relaxing in a black bikini reading a book on a lounge chair in the sun during a vacation.

    Image credits: elliegoulding / Instagram

    While pregnant with her son, the Outside singer spoke about stepping into motherhood and how it made her “feel human.”

    “Becoming pregnant kind of made me feel human. I want a better word than womanly, [but] – I have curves I’ve never had before. I’m enjoying it. My husband’s enjoying it,” she told Vogue in February 2021.

    The singer largely keeps her personal life private.

    She once expressed frustration over how female artists are scrutinized for their love life in an interview with Elle.

    “I find it so frustrating that female musicians are constantly defined by the men they have or haven’t dated. It’s something I’ve talked about with Taylor [Swift] a lot. She definitely feels that. She gets bothered by it,” she told the outlet in 2015.

    “I find it so frustrating that female musicians are constantly defined by the men they have or haven’t dated,” the singer once said

    Ellie Goulding taking a racy selfie outdoors in a floral dress, sparking fan reactions amid romance rumors.

    Image credits: elliegoulding / Instagram

    “It’s like, you can be a great artist, you can write great songs, but the thing that everyone is going to talk about is some relationship they think you have had or not had,” she added.

    “It’s definitely something we both think happens to female artists over male artists.”

    Netizens had varied reactions to Ellie’s latest mirror selfie

    Comment from a top fan PD Lego asking Ellie Goulding if new music is coming amid romance rumors.

    Comment from David Gray reacting to Ellie Goulding's racy selfie amid romance rumors, mentioning validation thirst.

    Fan comment criticizing Ellie Goulding’s popularity amid racy selfie and romance rumors backlash.

    Comment from a social media user expressing displeasure in response to Ellie Goulding’s racy selfie amid romance rumors.

    Fan comment criticizing Ellie Goulding's racy selfie amid romance rumors, sparking mixed reactions online.

    Facebook comment from Neal Conway criticizing objectifying women in response to Ellie Goulding’s racy selfie amid romance rumors.

    Screenshot of a Facebook comment by Angela Saw stating she is not actually interested, related to Ellie Goulding's racy selfie.

    A Facebook comment from David Willie Williams saying Fit though in response to Ellie Goulding’s racy selfie amid romance rumors.

    Comment defending Ellie Goulding's racy selfie, praising her body and supporting her choice to show it off amid romance rumors.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    novarook avatar
    Nova Rook
    Nova Rook
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Another BP story where it is framed as a negative for the woman while BP makes sure to exploit her pictures.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    vaelyn avatar
    Enlee Jones
    Enlee Jones
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    So c****h shots of Walton Goggins are fine, but a woman taking a racy selfie is the worst thing ever. Got it.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
