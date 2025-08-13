Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Assistant Mentioned As Brandon Blackstock’s “Soulmate” In His Obituary
Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant smiling indoors, highlighting their close relationship in obituary mention.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Kelly Clarkson’s Ex-Assistant Mentioned As Brandon Blackstock’s “Soulmate” In His Obituary

Brandon Blackstock’s obituary, which makes no mention of his ex-wife Kelly Clarkson, has triggered conversations about his love life after their divorce.

The talent manager passed away at the age of 48 on August 7 due to melanoma, a type of skin cancer.

His obituary revealed that he was in a romantic relationship with Kelly’s former production assistant when he passed away.

Highlights
  • Kelly Clarkson’s ex-husband Brandon Blackstock was in a romantic relationship with Brittney Marie Jones before he passed away.
  • Brittney used to work as the singer’s former production assistant and then reportedly went on to work for Brandon.
  • Brittney’s father Larry called Brandon his daughter’s “soulmate” and “considered him [his] son.”
    Brandon Blackstock’s obituary triggered conversations about his love life after their divorce

    Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson posing together on the red carpet at a Critics' Choice Awards event.

    Image credits: Jeff Kravitz / Getty Images

    “To know Brandon was to love Brandon. He was a strikingly handsome man… and if you failed to notice … he was always happy to remind you!” read Brandon’s obituary, which said he found his way back to the mountains and lived the cowboy way of life before passing away.

    The obituary also called Brittney Marie Jones his “beautiful and loving partner in life and business.”

    Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant and Brandon Blackstock smiling together indoors, both wearing striped shirts.

    Image credits: kellyclarkson / Instagram

    Brittney reportedly worked as Kelly’s production assistant in Nashville from 2016 to 2018.

    She then transitioned to the role of being an executive management assistant for Brandon in December 2018. But her LinkedIn profile said she still “assistant managed day to day artist schedule for Kelly Clarkson,” according to reports.

    Brittney Marie Jones and Brandon “started building a life” together, according to his obituary 

    Obituary of Brandon Blackstock with photo, highlighting his life and mention of Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant as soulmate.

    Image credits: buttefuneralhome.com

    Brittney’s father Larry paid tribute to Brandon and called him his daughter’s “soulmate.”

    “Yesterday we lost a good man Brandon Blackstock,” Larry said, noting that he “considered him [his] son.”

    “We’re sure going to miss your funny humor. R.I.P hoss!” he added in his Facebook post.

    A woman with curly hair and a cowboy hat holding a can, related to Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant in obituary news.

    Image credits: Brittney Jones / Facebook

    Comment by Stephanie Swailes Murphy about Brandon Blackstock's obituary mentioning Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant as his soulmate.

    Comment by Amanda Greenway discussing reasons for divorce, related to Kelly Clarkson’s ex-assistant and Brandon Blackstock.

    In 2020, Kelly filed for divorce from Brandon after being married for about seven years and welcoming two children, River, 11, and Remington, 9, with him.

    Brandon was also a father to Savannah, 23, and son Seth, 18, with his first wife, Melissa Ashworth, who was also not mentioned in his obituary.

    The late talent manager founded Valley View Rodeo with Brittney to keep the “western lifestyle alive” 

    Brandon Blackstock with woman wearing sunglasses and hats outdoors, linked to Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant news.

    Image credits: Brittney Jones / Facebook

    Kelly and Brandon had a long and messy divorce, which included plenty of disagreements over their finances and custody of their children.

    “The divorce was incredibly difficult for her—messy, painful and something she felt terrible about,” a source told People after his passing.

    “But she always wanted her kids to have the best relationship possible with their dad. She never spoke poorly about Brandon to the kids.”

    Woman in a beanie smiling with a dog outdoors, related to Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant and Brandon Blackstock obituary mention.

    Image credits: Brittney Jones / Facebook

    Obituary text describing Brandon Blackstock’s life, mentioning Kelly Clarkson’s ex-assistant as his soulmate.

    Image credits: buttefuneralhome.com

    Following their split, Brandon initially refused to leave the Since U Been Gone singer’s Montana ranch.

    But after some back-and-forth in court, he eventually left and bought a $1.8 million ranch of his own in Butte, Montana.

    During their messy divorce, Brandon initially refused to leave her Montana ranch

    Brandon Blackstock and Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant smiling together wearing Nashville Predators hoodies indoors.

    Image credits: kellyclarkson / Instagram

    Meanwhile, he and Brittney founded Valley View Rodeo, which is “dedicated to keep the western lifestyle alive in the modern day,” according to its website.

    Brandon and Brittney “started building a life, building companies, and working tirelessly to create Headwaters Livestock Auction and what will live on as his legacy, The Valley View Rodeo in Bozeman, Montana,” according to his obituary.

    Man in a cap making a hand gesture while woman smiles resting her head on a couch, related to Brandon Blackstock obituary soulmate.

    Image credits: kellyclarkson / Instagram

    Comment from Linda Lewis stating "Now we know the rest of the story" related to Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant.

    When Brandon was diagnosed with cancer, the Grammy-winning singer remained “protective” of him for her children’s sake.

    “Kelly has always tried to keep things classy,” a source told People. “It became clear earlier this year that Brandon was not doing well. She’s been devastated for the kids.”

    Despite their difficult divorce, she reportedly helped take care of Brandon and was absent from The Kelly Clarkson Show in February and March.

    The American Idol winner announced that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency a day before her ex-husband passed away

    Man standing beside horse with child on saddle in a rural landscape, related to Brandon Blackstock's obituary mention.

    Image credits: kellyclarkson / Instagram

    A day before his passing, the Breakaway singer announced to her fans that she was postponing her Las Vegas residency to be “present” for her family.

    “While I normally keep my personal life private, this past year, my children’s father has been ill and at this moment, I need to be fully present for them,” she shared on Instagram on August 6.

    Following the loss of her ex-husband, insiders said it’s been “exhausting and so sad” for Kelly as well.

    “Kelly has been working so hard, as well as looking after Brandon. Despite their difficult divorce, he’s still the man she loved and still her kids’ father,” a source told Page Six.

    Two children smiling and hugging indoors, highlighting a family moment related to Brandon Blackstock’s obituary mention.

    Image credits: kellyclarkson / Instagram

    Her life “has flipped upside down with Brandon’s cancer struggles and now d**th,” another source told the Daily Mail.

    The source said it’s been hard for Kelly to deal with her own grief as well as help her young kids handle the loss of their father.

    “She’s been blessed with an incredible career and life, but once her marriage ended and once Brandon’s health started dwindling, it has been very rough,” the insider continued.

    “She has always been a mother, but now she is in full ‘mom mode.’ For her kids to go through this is just absolutely devastating,” they added.

    “Despite their difficult divorce, he’s still the man she loved and still her kids’ father,” a source said about Kelly’s grief

    Man in a cap and hoodie holding a smiling child wearing earmuffs and a hockey jersey at a crowded sports event.

    Image credits: kellyclarkson / Instagram

    Netizens had mixed opinions after the mention of Brandon’s “soulmate,” Brittney Marie Jones, emerged after his passing.

    “Now we know the rest of the story!!” one commented, while another wrote, “Bet he said Kelly was his ‘Soulmate’ at one time too.”

    “I’ve read that she cancelled everything to care for him at the end. If true, she should’ve definitely been mentioned,” read another comment.

    “Who cares? They were DIVORCED. Divorced people are allowed to move on,” commented another.

    “Kelly is a great Mom, putting her kids’ needs first,” one commented online

    Comment by Scott Paquette about falling in love with Brandon Blackstock’s assistant after his divorce, displayed on a social media post.

    Screenshot of a social media comment about Kelly Clarkson’s ex-assistant and Brandon Blackstock’s obituary.

    Comment by Betsy Urban discussing care and mention of Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant in Brandon Blackstock's obituary.

    Screenshot of a comment by Kim Begley reacting to a post about Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant and Brandon Blackstock.

    Comment by Donna LaRue Johnson saying So much for girl code with reaction emojis visible below text.

    Comment about soulmate and alimony in relation to Kelly Clarkson’s ex-assistant and Brandon Blackstock’s obituary.

    Comment by Dee Dee, a top fan, saying Like father, like son, with 846 likes on a social media post about Brandon Blackstock.

    Screenshot of a social media comment referencing Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant as Brandon Blackstock's soulmate in his obituary.

    Comment mentioning Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant in relation to Brandon Blackstock's obituary and soulmate reference.

    Screenshot of a social media comment by Sue Furgison saying a leopard doesn't change his spots with 260 likes.

    Comment mentioning Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant as Brandon Blackstock’s soulmate in his obituary discussion.

    Comment by Anne Rouyer about Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant mentioned as Brandon Blackstock's soulmate in obituary.

    Comment by Roxanna Nuncio discussing Kelly Clarkson's ex-assistant as Brandon Blackstock's soulmate in a social media post.

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Working as a writer for Bored Panda offers an added layer of excitement. By afternoon, I'm fully immersed in the whirlwind of celebrity drama, and by evening, I'm navigating through the bustling universe of likes, shares, and clicks. This role not only allows me to delve into the fascinating world of pop culture but also lets me do what I love: weave words together and tell other people's captivating stories to the world

    Read less »
    Donata Leskauskaite

    Donata Leskauskaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey there! I'm a Visual Editor in News team. My responsibility is to ensure that you can read the story not just through text, but also through photos. I get to work with a variety of topics ranging from celebrity drama to mind-blowing Nasa cosmic news. And let me tell you, that's what makes this job an absolute blast! Outside of work, you can find me sweating it out in dance classes or unleashing my creativity by drawing and creating digital paintings of different characters that lives in my head. I also love spending time outdoors and play board games with my friends.

    Read less »
