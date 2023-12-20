ADVERTISEMENT

English author Neil Gaiman has said that life is always going to be stranger than fiction because fiction has to be vividly convincing, and life doesn't. Well, if these words needed any proof, there's a TikTok trend that vividly illustrates their essence.

It was started by Ellery (@dentedmilk), who posted a video on Thanksgiving of herself and an old photo of her great-great-great-grandmother that she said died in 1923 during childbirth. 100 years later, Ellery is now around her age.

Throughout the video, a haunting, robotic-sounding voice sings "Well you don't know me, but I know you. And I've got a message," from Laurie Anderson's song 'O Superman.'

The clip has since amassed 6.2 million views and inspired other people to share their own eerie experiences using the tune as well.