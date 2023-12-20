ADVERTISEMENT

English author Neil Gaiman has said that life is always going to be stranger than fiction because fiction has to be vividly convincing, and life doesn't. Well, if these words needed any proof, there's a TikTok trend that vividly illustrates their essence.

It was started by Ellery (@dentedmilk), who posted a video on Thanksgiving of herself and an old photo of her great-great-great-grandmother that she said died in 1923 during childbirth. 100 years later, Ellery is now around her age.

Throughout the video, a haunting, robotic-sounding voice sings "Well you don't know me, but I know you. And I've got a message," from Laurie Anderson's song 'O Superman.'

The clip has since amassed 6.2 million views and inspired other people to share their own eerie experiences using the tune as well.

@dentedmilk

She’s my great great grandmother who died in 1923 during childbirth. I’m around her age, 100 years later. Her name is Jessie.

♬ You dont know me - ellery

#1

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

The cashier thought we were crazy when we were trying to tell her why we were freaking out lmao what are the odds.

dad.tats Report

#2

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

jaqischm Report

#3

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

dinahrenee Report

#4

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

amyseder Report

#5

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

333paulina333 Report

#6

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

dezzzzd Report

#7

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

ashesofroses Report

#8

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

lilkittyrose Report

#9

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

wineandbabies Report

#10

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

brittanyc.art.ie Report

#11

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

kikigrayfield Report

#12

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

aliciaraquelgomez Report

susangrady avatar
Irish Lassie
Irish Lassie
Community Member
54 minutes ago

It took a minute to understand what she saw…center left in picture #2 is almost a perfect shadow of the dad in his baseball hat

#13

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

galbigirl Report

#14

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

rachelemale Report

#15

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

usernamesmakemestressed Report

#16

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

tasharene6992 Report

#17

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

f.ingfullers Report

#18

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

personabrandy Report

#19

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

animeraxx Report

#20

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

abbieherbert Report

#21

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

andrea_peterson Report

#22

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

lillyjames10 Report

#23

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

isavan22 Report

#24

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

This house is back in my family after over 100 years.

marykateblount Report

#25

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

missp14 Report

#26

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

justinebiondi Report

#27

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

xobrooklynkate Report

#28

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

virgoirgoirgo Report

#29

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

theelisaedit Report

#30

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

lin.the.garbage.bin Report

See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

dentedmilk Report

#32

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

klink_182 Report

#33

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

giovannathaliaa Report

#34

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

jaceybonitafett Report

#35

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

jacewelter Report

#36

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

princessummerrr Report

#37

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

historical_han_ Report

#38

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

legallyholly Report

#39

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

kelly_welly1 Report

#40

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

@giannagrace___ Report

tom
Community Member
tom
tom
Community Member
1 hour ago

what's that name for this phenomenon where you see faces in rocks, plants etc

#41

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

nataliaaamorales Report

tom
Community Member
tom
tom
Community Member
59 minutes ago

yeah me too, I went to a black tie function and you wouldn't believe it but, every guy was wearing a tux (insert cheeky sarcasm here)

#42

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

calann14 Report

#43

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

dakotaaskyee Report

#44

Eerie-Coincidences-Stories-Tiktok-Trend

christinathemedium Report

