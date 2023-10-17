ADVERTISEMENT

Listening to other pet photographers, I knew how valuable hosting a calendar contest could be for fundraising for dog rescue. As I live in North Carolina, one of the worst states for animal euthanasia, I knew that with more funding (and foster homes), a local rescue could take that money and help so many dogs in need. So, in early 2023, I set out to do just that.

Perfectly Imperfect Pups, a special-needs and high-risk rescue, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, was my rescue of choice. Within four weeks, through the help of so many of the amazing pupfluencers you'll find below, we raised almost $15K for the rescue just from the contest. Our initial goal was just $5K - we hit that goal almost three times over!

I launched the 2024 Triangle Dog Of The Year Calendar back in September and so far, we've raised almost $1K for Perfectly Imperfect Pups from calendar sales. While not every dog in the calendar is a rescue dog, almost all of them are. In this post, I included the text over their images with a bit more about who they are so you can follow their cute faces online if you want!

PS. If you feel so moved to purchase a calendar, $13 of each goes back to support PIPs Rescue. Sales close on November 17th, 2023.

More info: createphotocalendars.com