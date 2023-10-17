ADVERTISEMENT

Listening to other pet photographers, I knew how valuable hosting a calendar contest could be for fundraising for dog rescue. As I live in North Carolina, one of the worst states for animal euthanasia, I knew that with more funding (and foster homes), a local rescue could take that money and help so many dogs in need. So, in early 2023, I set out to do just that.

Perfectly Imperfect Pups, a special-needs and high-risk rescue, based in Raleigh, North Carolina, was my rescue of choice. Within four weeks, through the help of so many of the amazing pupfluencers you'll find below, we raised almost $15K for the rescue just from the contest. Our initial goal was just $5K - we hit that goal almost three times over!

I launched the 2024 Triangle Dog Of The Year Calendar back in September and so far, we've raised almost $1K for Perfectly Imperfect Pups from calendar sales. While not every dog in the calendar is a rescue dog, almost all of them are. In this post, I included the text over their images with a bit more about who they are so you can follow their cute faces online if you want!

PS. If you feel so moved to purchase a calendar, $13 of each goes back to support PIPs Rescue. Sales close on November 17th, 2023.

More info: createphotocalendars.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Mister March, Arkadian

Mister March, Arkadian Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
10points
Joanne Wetzel
Add photo comments
POST
View More Replies... View more commentsArrow down menu
#2

Miss June, Jasmine

Miss June, Jasmine Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Joanne Wetzel
Add photo comments
POST
#3

Miss July, Honey

Miss July, Honey Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
8points
Joanne Wetzel
Add photo comments
POST
#4

Mister April, Keeper

Mister April, Keeper Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Joanne Wetzel
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

Miss October, Reese

Miss October, Reese Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Joanne Wetzel
Add photo comments
POST
#6

Mister December, Lachlan

Mister December, Lachlan Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Joanne Wetzel
Add photo comments
POST
#7

Mister May, Jackson

Mister May, Jackson Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Joanne Wetzel
Add photo comments
POST
#8

Mister September, Earl

Mister September, Earl Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Joanne Wetzel
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

Mister January, Lucky

Mister January, Lucky Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Joanne Wetzel
Add photo comments
POST
#10

Miss February, Darla

Miss February, Darla Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Joanne Wetzel
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#11

Miss August, Xena

Miss August, Xena Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Joanne Wetzel
Add photo comments
POST
#12

Miss November, Holly

Miss November, Holly Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Joanne Wetzel
Add photo comments
POST
#13

Cover Model, Majesty

Cover Model, Majesty Shares stats

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Joanne Wetzel
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!