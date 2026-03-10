ADVERTISEMENT

I am a professional dog photographer in Los Angeles, which means I have tried a lot of things to get a good shot. Squeaky toys. Weird noises. Treats balanced on noses. But nothing is quite as magical and whimsical as bubbles.

There is something about the way dogs react to them that is impossible to plan and impossible to fake. Some dogs go full chaos mode and snap at every single one. Some tilt their head like they are genuinely offended by what they are seeing. Some just sit there looking deeply confused. All of it is great.

Here are some of my favorites.

