Many of us played the game 'Spot It' as kids, where a friend would say 'I spot something green' and we had to guess what they saw. Similarly, there's a Facebook group called 'Dogspotting' where people share cute and heartwarming fluffy doggos that they've spotted.

There's a heartwarming feeling when we stumble upon a dog by chance, making us happier and eager to grab our camera. If you need a mood lift, explore our latest compilation of moments when people unexpectedly came across and snapped a picture of a man's best friend. Whether you're seeking a daily dose of cheer or simply want to bask in the adorable aura of dogs being spontaneously awesome, 'Dogspotting' is the ultimate destination for all things paw-sitively delightful.

Couple Of Hard Working Sheepdogs From The Shetland Islands

Couple Of Hard Working Sheepdogs From The Shetland Islands

Dogs are man's best friend because they're loyal, non-judgmental, protective, and bring us emotional support and joy. We often take pictures of our four-legged companions, and some people even do photoshoots with them. They're just so darn cute. 
This Lovely Gentleman Ran A Race With Me This Morning!!

This Lovely Gentleman Ran A Race With Me This Morning!!

This Perfect Angel Came Into My Place Of Work Today And I Just Had To Ask For A Picture

This Perfect Angel Came Into My Place Of Work Today And I Just Had To Ask For A Picture

Nay Wilson
Nay Wilson
Awww 🥰 I love her. I want her

Courtney Gelish from 'Unleashed Canine Care' shared why she loves doing professional photoshoots for her dog with 'The Harris Company': "Any chance I get to have a professional photographer capture Mack – I don’t walk, I run to book it! We all take pictures of our dogs with our phones (I take them for my clients all day), but there is something about the way a photographer can capture the glimmer in their eye, or the little whiskers on their chin, or even the way their ears perk up at the word “cookie”. It’s really special and I love looking at the pictures that line my walls and bookshelves of Mack – each and every one is tied to a memory, at time in both of our lives, where we were growing and learning together."
Loooooong Snoot

Loooooong Snoot

Himalayan Good Girl Wants A High Five

Himalayan Good Girl Wants A High Five

Double Trouble In The Coney Parking Lot

Double Trouble In The Coney Parking Lot

sbj
sbj
I don't think they'll be any trouble here

We love taking dog photos not only because they're adorable, but also because they're a part of our joyous moments and family portraits feel incomplete without them. These pictures help us cherish memories, share our affection, and show our furry companions' charm to everyone.
Car Dog Spotted In Asheville, North Carolina

Car Dog Spotted In Asheville, North Carolina

Squishy Boy

Squishy Boy

cici
cici
i always think of bee stings

On The Train From Oslo To Stavanger Norway. He Knows I Have Snacks

On The Train From Oslo To Stavanger Norway. He Knows I Have Snacks

Steph
Steph
They always know where the snacks are… 😂👍🏻

Dogs are not just our best friends, but also our oldest companions. While historians agree that dogs were the first animals to be domesticated, there's still debate about when and where this friendship began.
My Coworkers And I Were Pleased By Sweet Ivy’s Presence Today At Work - She’s An Aussie Cross Border Collie. She’s Saying Cheese For The Photo!

My Coworkers And I Were Pleased By Sweet Ivy's Presence Today At Work - She's An Aussie Cross Border Collie. She's Saying Cheese For The Photo!

Hi My Name Is Ela

Hi My Name Is Ela

sweetrottenpeaches
sweetrottenpeaches
Oh my gosh how can a small animal be so damn cute ❤️❤️

My Airbnb In The Heart Of Transylvania 🧛‍♂️🇷🇴 Comes With This 17 Year-Old Cutie

My Airbnb In The Heart Of Transylvania 🧛‍♂️🇷🇴 Comes With This 17 Year-Old Cutie

According to 'My Pet' website "Based on DNA evidence, most researchers believe that the furry, warm-nosed companion beside you descended from a group of gray wolves that has since become extinct. Those canny canines figured out that if they hung with early hunter-gatherers rather than going it alone, they could live off what they could scavenge from the humans."
Announcement On Southwest Flight: “Uh, It Appears Someone Has Lost A Dog,” Followed By This Flight Attendant And Friend

Announcement On Southwest Flight: "Uh, It Appears Someone Has Lost A Dog," Followed By This Flight Attendant And Friend

Steph
Steph
Upvote for the dog AND the kind flight attendant! 👍🏻💕

Two Noses Were Spotted That I Really Wanted To Boop

Two Noses Were Spotted That I Really Wanted To Boop

Waiting To Get My Car Serviced. This Is Koko, She Works The Front Counter And Her Mom’s Desktop Photo Is Also Of Her. 10/10 Employee Of The Month

Waiting To Get My Car Serviced. This Is Koko, She Works The Front Counter And Her Mom's Desktop Photo Is Also Of Her. 10/10 Employee Of The Month

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Awww even the photo on the computer screen

Scientists believe that the special connection between humans and wolves started when people began raising wolf pups, creating a bond from a young age. Working together, humans and tamed wolves became a skilled hunting team, using their respective strengths to track and catch prey.
Spotted This Fantastic Boi In The Shop Window On My Way Home Yesterday, Had To Photograph Him

Spotted This Fantastic Boi In The Shop Window On My Way Home Yesterday, Had To Photograph Him

What A Good Pup!

What A Good Pup!

Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
Bouche and Audi and Shyla, Oh My!
For a minute, I was wondering how the man trained the dog to wrap its legs around him, even though what I thought I was seeing isn't physically possible for a dog.

I Noticed The Little Lady First... Then Her Cushion Wagged!

I Noticed The Little Lady First... Then Her Cushion Wagged!

In exchange for a steady food source, humans received warmth and early warnings from the tamed wolves. This partnership continued over generations, leading to the development of obedient companions and the eventual domestication of dogs, while wild gray wolves became less common.
Another Beautiful Ferry Pup

Another Beautiful Ferry Pup

Went To The Local Market And There's These Beautiful Puppys Going For A Outing

Went To The Local Market And There's These Beautiful Puppys Going For A Outing

Today I Met Elvis. He Is 10 Months Old And Is Very Soft. 10/10 Would Pet Again

Today I Met Elvis. He Is 10 Months Old And Is Very Soft. 10/10 Would Pet Again

Join dog lovers worldwide and enjoy the purest moments of our beloved four-legged friends. Upvote the ones that made you smile and share in the comments why you love taking your dog's photos. For more delightful doggo moments, check out our previous posts on 'Dogspotting' here, here, and here.
A Dashing Dutch Doggie Enjoying The Finally Nice Weather (Look At Those Fuzzy Toes)

A Dashing Dutch Doggie Enjoying The Finally Nice Weather (Look At Those Fuzzy Toes)

Pernille.
Pernille.
I love wirehaired dachshunds.

I Never Expected To Have A Spot In The Theatre, But Miracles *do* Happen… A Vip Watching Mrs Doubtfire The Musical From His Very Own Private Box

I Never Expected To Have A Spot In The Theatre, But Miracles *do* Happen… A Vip Watching Mrs Doubtfire The Musical From His Very Own Private Box

Met 10 Week Old Baby Maple Today In Portland, Me

Met 10 Week Old Baby Maple Today In Portland, Me

This Is Hudson, A Goodboi I Met At Porchfest. Doesn't This Face Say "Love Me"? I Just Wanna Boop His Little Snoot (But I Didn't). 100/10 Would Scritch Again

This Is Hudson, A Goodboi I Met At Porchfest. Doesn't This Face Say "Love Me"? I Just Wanna Boop His Little Snoot (But I Didn't). 100/10 Would Scritch Again

Closing The Post. I Appreciate All Of You Who Saw The Joy In This Great Gentle Giant. Unfortunately, Too Many People Are Judging His Human Because He Needs A Grooming And I Don't Have The Heart For The Negativity. My Old House Was Being Sold Again. The Owners Invited Us Over To See The Changes They Had Made. When We Arrived, I Met This Massive Pyrenees X Shepherd. He Must've Been 150lbs At Least. 10/10 For Being A Gentle Giant. Lucky Me For Having The Right Shirt On To Take This Photo

Closing The Post. I Appreciate All Of You Who Saw The Joy In This Great Gentle Giant. Unfortunately, Too Many People Are Judging His Human Because He Needs A Grooming And I Don't Have The Heart For The Negativity. My Old House Was Being Sold Again. The Owners Invited Us Over To See The Changes They Had Made. When We Arrived, I Met This Massive Pyrenees X Shepherd. He Must've Been 150lbs At Least. 10/10 For Being A Gentle Giant. Lucky Me For Having The Right Shirt On To Take This Photo

Steph
Steph
Upvote for dog AND the shirt! 👍🏻💕

Get In Loser, We’re Going Shopping

Get In Loser, We're Going Shopping

A Contemplative Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever In The London Borough Of Hackney

A Contemplative Nova Scotia Duck Tolling Retriever In The London Borough Of Hackney

Me: What Kind Of Dog Is That? Dog Owner: He’s A Mutt - Little Husky, Malamute, German Shepherd…but Mostly Grey Wolf 🐺

Me: What Kind Of Dog Is That? Dog Owner: He's A Mutt - Little Husky, Malamute, German Shepherd…but Mostly Grey Wolf 🐺

Scout Finch
Scout Finch
Stunning. Those eyes!🥰

Ok Miss Thang

Ok Miss Thang

Kira Okah
Kira Okah
Chow Chow of Camden Town.

He’s Just Trying To Make It Through The 5:00 Rush

He's Just Trying To Make It Through The 5:00 Rush

Look At This Cutie Smiling. She Found A Flower

Look At This Cutie Smiling. She Found A Flower

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
All I see is this beautiful white lily

Very Happy Doggy Spotted On The Bullet Train From Busan To Seoul. Couldn’t Stop Staring At Me The Whole Way But It’s Lovely Smile Made The Whole Journey Better

Very Happy Doggy Spotted On The Bullet Train From Busan To Seoul. Couldn't Stop Staring At Me The Whole Way But It's Lovely Smile Made The Whole Journey Better

Just A Beautiful Girl Living Her Best Life In Skiathos, Greece

Just A Beautiful Girl Living Her Best Life In Skiathos, Greece

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
I would give her eternal belly rub

I Live In A Neighborhood With A Lot Of Dogs.. But This Duo Is Possibly The Best Thing I’ve Ever Seen. New Life Goal

I Live In A Neighborhood With A Lot Of Dogs.. But This Duo Is Possibly The Best

Steph
Steph
Matching outfits 😂👍🏻

There Are Five Dogs And One Cat On Our Flight! Best Plane Ride Ever

There Are Five Dogs And One Cat On Our Flight! Best Plane Ride Ever

Steph
Steph
Awww! I hate being on planes and don’t like to be in the air…. I‘d feel so much more comfortable with my dogs in the cabin! 😍👍🏻

One Mcbark Please

One Mcbark Please

Jake The Farm Hand Who Doesn't Know How To Herd But Is 100/10 The Sweetest Boy

Jake The Farm Hand Who Doesn't Know How To Herd But Is 100/10 The Sweetest Boy

When I Walk My Dog Every Day We Usually See The Nose On Top Stick His Little Face Out Of His Fence In His Yard As We Walk By, But Today We Got An Extra Hello!

When I Walk My Dog Every Day We Usually See The Nose On Top Stick His Little Face Out Of His Fence In His Yard As We Walk By, But Today We Got An Extra Hello!

These Two Rescue Babies Came Into My Work Today I Could Barely Function

These Two Rescue Babies Came Into My Work Today I Could Barely Function

Blue Came In To My Work With His Mom Today 😭 Look At That Beauty

Blue Came In To My Work With His Mom Today 😭 Look At That Beauty

Throwin Winks In Austin Tx

Throwin Winks In Austin Tx

Met These Sweet Babies At A Lovely Bookstore In Baltimore!

Met These Sweet Babies At A Lovely Bookstore In Baltimore!

Steph
Steph
I want to sit with them… I don’t mind the floor and a good book, as long as I get to pet them and receive nose-nuzzles once in a while! 😍👍🏻

I Think This Doggo Has A Better Life Than Most Of Us. Spotted Near Montreal

I Think This Doggo Has A Better Life Than Most Of Us. Spotted Near Montreal

sbj
sbj
I'm not so sure 😕

Hopefully You'll Forgive This Rulebreaking Post, But I Wanted To Take The Time To Thank Everyone In This Group For All The Wonderful Pictures That You've Been Posting. In The Last Month I've Lost My Dad, My Closest Cousin, And Today We Put Down Our Family Dog Radar (O'reilly) Due To Age Related Health Issues. Despite It Being A Difficult Time, Your Posts Have Given Me A Sense Of Joy And Escape That I Have Greatly Needed. You'll Never Know How Much A Simple Snapshot Can Make A Difficult Time That Much More Bearable

Hopefully You'll Forgive This Rulebreaking Post, But I Wanted To Take The Time To Thank Everyone In This Group For All The Wonderful Pictures That You've Been Posting. In The Last Month I've Lost My Dad, My Closest Cousin, And Today We Put Down Our Family Dog Radar (O'reilly) Due To Age Related Health Issues. Despite It Being A Difficult Time, Your Posts Have Given Me A Sense Of Joy And Escape That I Have Greatly Needed. You'll Never Know How Much A Simple Snapshot Can Make A Difficult Time That Much More Bearable

Wee Mia Hanging Out In An Edinburgh Pub❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍻

Wee Mia Hanging Out In An Edinburgh Pub❤️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🍻

Steph
Steph
Love the plaid! 👍🏻😍

Laying In A Gorgeous Secluded Beach In Croatia, And This Guy Suddenly Comes & Cools Himself Down In The Sea Water 🏖️ Probably The Best Dog Spotting I’ll Ever Get 😍

Laying In A Gorgeous Secluded Beach In Croatia, And This Guy Suddenly Comes & Cools Himself Down In The Sea Water 🏖️ Probably The Best Dog Spotting I’ll Ever Get 😍

Willie, 5 Month Old Golden Retriever. He’s Visiting New York From Miami. Park Avenue In Manhattan. 8/5/23

Willie, 5 Month Old Golden Retriever. He’s Visiting New York From Miami. Park Avenue In Manhattan. 8/5/23

My Sister Spotted This Warthog In San Francisco While Getting Ice Cream

My Sister Spotted This Warthog In San Francisco While Getting Ice Cream

Steph
Steph
Beautiful hog species! 👍🏻upvote for the dog, for SF and the ball (my dogs have the same: most durable toy!)

Saw This Good Girl Today! She Was Super Sweet And Built Like A Bear, She Is A Lab/Mastiff. Just Alllllll Muscle. Her Heart Was Huge In My Hands! 10/10 Would Pet Again

Saw This Good Girl Today! She Was Super Sweet And Built Like A Bear, She Is A Lab/Mastiff. Just Alllllll Muscle. Her Heart Was Huge In My Hands! 10/10 Would Pet Again

Steph
Steph
Adorable face and furr! ❤️

Sorry, Was Unable To Identify What Kind Of Dog I Saw The Other Day, But Please Enjoy

Sorry, Was Unable To Identify What Kind Of Dog I Saw The Other Day, But Please Enjoy

Im Bored 😴

Im Bored 😴

Meet Kenzie 12.5 Year Old Malamute 🥰

Meet Kenzie 12.5 Year Old Malamute 🥰

Quadruple Spot!!

Quadruple Spot!!

My Friend Sent Me This Pic And My Heart Melted Right Away

My Friend Sent Me This Pic And My Heart Melted Right Away

Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
As adorable as that is I wish people wouldn't put their dogs directly on seats of public transport. Some people are allergic and it's awful sitting down then just randomly getting a reaction.

Hanging Out On A Golf Course Patio Having A Drink And This Good Boi Was Waiting To Order

Hanging Out On A Golf Course Patio Having A Drink And This Good Boi Was Waiting To Order

Steph
Steph
They always know where the snacks are… 😂

I’ve Never Seen One Of These In Person Before!!!

I’ve Never Seen One Of These In Person Before!!!

Sue Lynn Chan
Sue Lynn Chan
Puli dog, or…..any mop dog my guess only

I Love Her 10/10 Would Pet Again

I Love Her 10/10 Would Pet Again

These Cheeks So Floofy!!! Spotted In Czech Republic Edit: He Has No Pants, Thats A Haircut

These Cheeks So Floofy!!! Spotted In Czech Republic Edit: He Has No Pants, Thats A Haircut

Ken Beattie
Ken Beattie
Oh no... just no! How could you think that was a good haircut for your furry pal?

I Had The Honor Of Meeting This Absolute Fuzzball This Afternoon, A Beautiful And Friendly 11-Week-Old Newfoundland. Already Extremely Sociable And Made A Rainy Day Stroll Even Better

I Had The Honor Of Meeting This Absolute Fuzzball This Afternoon, A Beautiful And Friendly 11-Week-Old Newfoundland. Already Extremely Sociable And Made A Rainy Day Stroll Even Better

Ive Been Gifted With The Coolest Dog Spotting On My Bday Edit: Ive Never Won So Many Awards In My Life Wow Thanks And Thanks For The Birthday Wishes As Well!:)

Ive Been Gifted With The Coolest Dog Spotting On My Bday Edit: Ive Never Won So Many Awards In My Life Wow Thanks And Thanks For The Birthday Wishes As Well!:)

Spotted The New Girl At The Local Liquor Store- I Am Going To Be Buying A Lot More Wine…

Spotted The New Girl At The Local Liquor Store- I Am Going To Be Buying A Lot More Wine…

Spotted: One Very Happy Cloud On The Tram😄☁️

Spotted: One Very Happy Cloud On The Tram😄☁️

Visited Pompeii Yesterday And Found Bosco!