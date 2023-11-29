Photographed with the intent to have fun and photograph the true personality of a dog by leading UK dog photographer Chris Miller of MIL Pet Photography, each image is natural and often cute at the same time.

From puppies to dogs having fun to senior dogs, the Dog Quotes photo series captures the true character of each dog paired with a famous motivational dog quote.

Dog Quotes - Series 3 (an original 12 picture series). This is the third and final series from Chris Miller launched on Bored Panda .

#1 John Grogan - "Such Short Little Lives Our Pets Have To Spend With Us, And They Spend Most Of It Waiting For Us To Come Home Each Day." Share

These portraits of dogs with a corresponding dog quote will make you smile and hopefully even laugh. I aim to artfully capture their true personality and character through my photography. One of my most passionate aims as a dog photographer is to capture the true personality of every dog that I photograph. Using only natural light in the dog’s familiar surroundings, I decided to pair up each specific photo with a meaningful and heartfelt motivational dog quote. I feel privileged to photograph dogs, and believe that all dogs deserve their story to be told through photography.

#2 Charles De Gaulle - "The Better I Get To Know Men, The More I Find Myself Loving Dogs." Share

#3 "If Your Dog Doesn't Like Someone You Probably Shouldn't Either" Share

Photography is my passion, pets are our life. I love nothing more than capturing that unique emotional connection and deep, unconditional love between an owner and their dog. With so many fantastic motivational dog quotes available, it has been a delight to connect them together.

#4 John Grogan - "A Dog Doesn't Care If You're Rich Or Poor, Educated Or Illiterate, Clever Or Dull. Give Him Your Heart And He Will Give You His." Share

#5 Phil Pastoret - "If You Think Dog's Can Count, Try Putting Three Dog Biscuits In Your Pocket And Then Give Him Only Two Of Them." Share

As a child, I only have one photograph of me with my first dog Jenny, a rescue greyhound. I want to make sure that all dog lovers have at least one professional photograph of their dog that they can treasure forever. Anyone can take a photograph of a dog with their phone camera, and I encourage everyone to keep doing that. I love taking photographs of a dog’s true personality and character, and that special connection that you can get through the eyes of a dog. I pride myself in connecting with their soul through many of my on-location natural light portrait photography. Action photography is great fun, and whilst technically challenging, it is fulfilling when I can produce another great Dogs In Action photograph – of a dog being a dog.

#6 Winston Pendleton - "The Best Way To Get A Puppy Is To Beg For A Baby Brother - And They'll Settle For A Puppy Every Time." Share

#7 Doris Day - "I Have Found That When You Are Deeply Troubled, There Are Things That You Get From The Silent Devoted Companionship Of A Dog That You Can Get From No Other Source." Share

I tend to take most of my photographs in Windsor Great Park in the UK and the surrounding forests around Ascot, where the dogs can enjoy their own magical experience.

#8 John Bradshaw - "The Capacity For Love That Makes Dogs Such Rewarding Companions Has A Flip-Side: They Find It Difficult To Cope Without Us. It's Our Responsibility To Ensure That Our Dogs To Not Suffer As A Result." Share

#9 "A Dog Can Express More With His Tail In Minutes Than An Owner Can Express With His Tongue In Hours." Share

For most dog lovers, their dog means the world to them. I want to give a voice to dogs and tell their story through photography. Whether it’s a dog in rescue, or a dog simply having fun with their owners, all dogs deserve their stories to be told. I enjoy creating magical experiences for dogs and their owners in natural environments like parks and forests.

#10 Olivia Newton-John - "I Remember As A Little Girl I Could Tell You The Name Of The Dog Next Door But I Couldn't Tell You The Names Of The Kids." Share

#11 Orhan Pamuk - "Dogs Do Speak, But Only To Those Who Know How To Listen." Share