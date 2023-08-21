With its glaciers, lava fields and waterfalls, Iceland never failed to amaze me. What was even more amazing were the dogs I got to meet while traveling the country. No matter how cold, wet or loud some locations were, nothing seemed to faze them from posing like true professional models.

Being able to visit a country like this as a professional dog photographer was an absolute dream come true. After almost a year of planning and research to find the perfect models and locations, it was time to start a journey I will never forget.

#1

Diamonds

Malamute Brize doing the cutest head tilt between chunks of ice that came off the glacier.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#2

Blowing In The Wind

Afghan hound Nora posing in front of a glacier covered in volcanic ash. While the wind was blowing through her hair, Nora posed like a true professional model.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#3

Howl

When the location is so beautiful, it makes you want to sing.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#4

Ash And Ice

This glacier was one of the locations on top of my list. Both the locations and the models were even more amazing than I could have ever imagined.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#5

Moss

Lady the Weimaraner found a soft bed of moss to look over the moss-covered lava field.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#6

Force Of Nature

Silva the Whippet standing proud despite the force of nature behind her.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#7

Stream

Whippet Sayuri has the most amazing colored mask on her face. This made her the perfect match for the dark and light contrasted location.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#8

King Of The Rock

Atlas felt right at home standing on the edge of this rock.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#9

Dark

Tinni standing in front of the ash-covered glacier as if she belonged there.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#10

Purple Sea

One thing that was iconic for a summer trip in Iceland were the purple lupine fields that appeared to be everywhere along the way.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#11

Singing Her Song

Brize's howl echoed over the glacier lagoon.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#12

Atlas

Samoyed Atlas Standing proud on the black basalt columns. The color and structure of his coat created a perfect contrast between him and his surroundings.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#13

The Valley

Australian Shepherd Þyrnir found the perfect rock to look over the valley.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#14

Glow

Icelandic Sheepdog Vikingur enjoying the sunset glow from behind the waterfall. Posing and photographing at this location was a huge challenge because of the loud stream of water that was blowing in all of our faces, but he stood there without fear.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#15

Fields Of Green

Lady definitely knew how to make herself look amazing in front of the camera.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#16

Ice Queen

Brize looking for the highest block of ice to get the best view of the location.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#17

Glacier Lagoon

Brize spotting seals in the water of the glacier lagoon.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#18

Blue

Þyrnir dipping his paws in the stream beneath the waterfall.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#19

Another Planet

The structure and color of the moss made this place look like we were on a different planet.

Nanuq Dog Photography
#20

Light In The Darkness

Light seeping in from the top of the waterfall.

Nanuq Dog Photography
