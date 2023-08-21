With its glaciers, lava fields and waterfalls, Iceland never failed to amaze me. What was even more amazing were the dogs I got to meet while traveling the country. No matter how cold, wet or loud some locations were, nothing seemed to faze them from posing like true professional models.

Being able to visit a country like this as a professional dog photographer was an absolute dream come true. After almost a year of planning and research to find the perfect models and locations, it was time to start a journey I will never forget.

More info: Instagram | nanuqdogphotography.com | Facebook | 500px.com