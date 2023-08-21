During My Trip To Iceland, I Photographed Dogs In Majestic Landscapes (20 Pics)
With its glaciers, lava fields and waterfalls, Iceland never failed to amaze me. What was even more amazing were the dogs I got to meet while traveling the country. No matter how cold, wet or loud some locations were, nothing seemed to faze them from posing like true professional models.
Being able to visit a country like this as a professional dog photographer was an absolute dream come true. After almost a year of planning and research to find the perfect models and locations, it was time to start a journey I will never forget.
Diamonds
Malamute Brize doing the cutest head tilt between chunks of ice that came off the glacier.
Blowing In The Wind
Afghan hound Nora posing in front of a glacier covered in volcanic ash. While the wind was blowing through her hair, Nora posed like a true professional model.
Howl
When the location is so beautiful, it makes you want to sing.
Ash And Ice
This glacier was one of the locations on top of my list. Both the locations and the models were even more amazing than I could have ever imagined.
Moss
Lady the Weimaraner found a soft bed of moss to look over the moss-covered lava field.
Force Of Nature
Silva the Whippet standing proud despite the force of nature behind her.
Stream
Whippet Sayuri has the most amazing colored mask on her face. This made her the perfect match for the dark and light contrasted location.
King Of The Rock
Atlas felt right at home standing on the edge of this rock.
Dark
Tinni standing in front of the ash-covered glacier as if she belonged there.
Purple Sea
One thing that was iconic for a summer trip in Iceland were the purple lupine fields that appeared to be everywhere along the way.
Singing Her Song
Brize's howl echoed over the glacier lagoon.
Atlas
Samoyed Atlas Standing proud on the black basalt columns. The color and structure of his coat created a perfect contrast between him and his surroundings.
The Valley
Australian Shepherd Þyrnir found the perfect rock to look over the valley.
Glow
Icelandic Sheepdog Vikingur enjoying the sunset glow from behind the waterfall. Posing and photographing at this location was a huge challenge because of the loud stream of water that was blowing in all of our faces, but he stood there without fear.
Fields Of Green
Lady definitely knew how to make herself look amazing in front of the camera.
Ice Queen
Brize looking for the highest block of ice to get the best view of the location.
Glacier Lagoon
Brize spotting seals in the water of the glacier lagoon.
Blue
Þyrnir dipping his paws in the stream beneath the waterfall.
Another Planet
The structure and color of the moss made this place look like we were on a different planet.
Light In The Darkness
Light seeping in from the top of the waterfall.