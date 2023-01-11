Dog Photography Awards organizes monthly contests for professional, amateur and student photographers worldwide, as well as an annual competition creating one of the most interesting contests in dog photography today. Our purpose is to promote talented dog photographers all over the world thanks to our worldwide known and experienced judges specialized in dog photography.

There were four categories for the 2022 Dog Photography Awards: Portrait & Landscape, Studio, Action and Dogs & People. Judges worked hard to select the first, second, and third-place photos from each category. This year’s winners are some of the most beautiful dog images you’ll ever see.