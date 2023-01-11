Dog Photography Awards organizes monthly contests for professional, amateur and student photographers worldwide, as well as an annual competition creating one of the most interesting contests in dog photography today. Our purpose is to promote talented dog photographers all over the world thanks to our worldwide known and experienced judges specialized in dog photography.

There were four categories for the 2022 Dog Photography Awards: Portrait & Landscape, Studio, Action and Dogs & People. Judges worked hard to select the first, second, and third-place photos from each category. This year’s winners are some of the most beautiful dog images you’ll ever see.

#1

Dalia Fichmann, 1st Place Winner In The Portrait & Landscape Category

Dalia Fichmann, 1st Place Winner In The Portrait & Landscape Category

10 points
Audrey Bellot
#2

Daniela Schmid, 3rd Place In The Studio Category

Daniela Schmid, 3rd Place In The Studio Category

9 points
Audrey Bellot
Domi
Domi
Community Member
Looks so vulnerable.

0
0points
#3

Su Kaye, 1st Place Winner In The Studio Category

Su Kaye, 1st Place Winner In The Studio Category

8 points
Audrey Bellot
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
Someone’s doing an ‘aroooo’ ❤️

1
1point
#4

Kjara Kocbek, 2nd Place In The Action Category

Kjara Kocbek, 2nd Place In The Action Category

8 points
Audrey Bellot
#5

Sophia Hutchinson, 2nd Place In The Portrait & Landscape Category

Sophia Hutchinson, 2nd Place In The Portrait & Landscape Category

7 points
Audrey Bellot
Domi
Domi
Community Member
Beautiful shot, everything is so perfect here.

0
0points
#6

Francesco Mura, 1st Place Winner In The Action Category

Francesco Mura, 1st Place Winner In The Action Category

7 points
Audrey Bellot
The Doom Song
The Doom Song
Community Member
That is the coolest action pic ever

3
3points
#7

Russell Charters, 3rd Place In The Dogs & People Category

Russell Charters, 3rd Place In The Dogs & People Category

6 points
Audrey Bellot
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
Everyone stands a little taller when they have a dog.

0
0points
#8

Julia Haßelkuß, 3rd Place In The Action Category

Julia Haßelkuß, 3rd Place In The Action Category

6 points
Audrey Bellot
#9

Sophia Hutchinson, 3rd Place In The Portrait & Landscape Category

Sophia Hutchinson, 3rd Place In The Portrait & Landscape Category

5 points
Audrey Bellot
Uncanny
Uncanny
Community Member
Angel sleeping on a cloud

0
0points
#10

Sarah Ebner, 2nd Place In The Dogs & People Category

Sarah Ebner, 2nd Place In The Dogs & People Category

5 points
Audrey Bellot
#11

Jane Thomson, 2nd Place In The Studio Category

Jane Thomson, 2nd Place In The Studio Category

4 points
Audrey Bellot
#12

Sabrina Theden, 1st Place Winner In The Dogs & People Category

Sabrina Theden, 1st Place Winner In The Dogs & People Category

4 points
Audrey Bellot
