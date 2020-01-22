When I adopted Tofu from Romania, I promised her the best life full of glorious adventures on beaches and in forests. I was used to my very active, workaholic border collie and the two of us were wandering forests for years already before we added Tofu (if you're interested, you can find my previous post here).

Tofu turned out very traumatized and.... a bit less active than Se the border collie. She often refuses to walk and always lays on top of soft things, beds, couches, and windowsills if the blanket is available. I later learned this is quite typical behavior for cats, galgo's and podenco's, although we have no idea what kind of mix she is.

Friend Hunt In Normandy

Rosanne Van Zanten
Outside she needs a lot of time to process everything around her; she is quickly overstimulated and scared. She doesn't particularly like walks, quite the opposite of my border collie. Especially in the beginning of our lives together I would, therefore, carry her; she was, after all, just a baby too.
Very Scary Pier In Normandy

Rosanne Van Zanten
Colleen Coughlin
Colleen Coughlin
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I don't always get carried, but when I do, it's by my momma.

Family Portrait

Rosanne Van Zanten
Monty Glue
Monty Glue
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The dogs just love you! (I think it is your eyes and kindness)

She still often refuses to walk: she wants to stay inside (safe) or for me to carry her (safe). We started photographing these moments and it became quite the series. Can you see how she feels relaxed and uses me as a watchtower? What a unique and weird street scrag she turned out to be and how I adore her for it. These days the series is a bit on hold, due to me suffering a burn-out and Tofu... sleeping. But we have high hopes for this summer!
Blossoms In Our Rotterdam Street

Rosanne Van Zanten
Snow And Dubble Chins

Rosanne Van Zanten
Stormy Rotterdam Harbour

Rosanne Van Zanten
Gabby M
Gabby M
Community Member
2 years ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ohhhhh how cute!!! One word....((sun) goggles. Oh crap that's 2 words lol.

Scary Funfair In Hossegor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Gabby M
Gabby M
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How is she on rides? ! lol She is most adorable!

Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Ivette P
Ivette P
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Is she telling you a secret? Cute girl ❤️

Birthday In Rotterdam

Rosanne Van Zanten
In The Forest

Rosanne Van Zanten
Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Gabby M
Gabby M
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The sun, the sea, the salt air!!!

Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Clarebear
Clarebear
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Awwwwwww! Look at the little tongue! I love it so much!

Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
sharron lynn parsons
sharron lynn parsons
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Pup looks concerned about something !!!

Toof-Pac In Belgium

Rosanne Van Zanten
UnicornHuman
UnicornHuman
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

i love how lopsided this dog looks somtimes lol

Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Gabby M
Gabby M
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No Right ear blinker needed here.

Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Kimberley Thom
Kimberley Thom
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

wide eyed doggie reminds me of my wide eyed cat

Friend Hunt In Rotterdam

Rosanne Van Zanten
What Would Nick Do? In Bretagne

Rosanne Van Zanten
Gabby M
Gabby M
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want to know who "Dick" is.

Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
sharron lynn parsons
sharron lynn parsons
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh, there is the black and white dog, cute !!!

Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Gabby M
Gabby M
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

HA! You are all jealous Admit it...is the look I see here.

Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Elizabeth
Elizabeth
Community Member
3 months ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where is this lighthouse? Beautiful pic!

Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Gabby M
Gabby M
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Horses commonly have smaller animals (cats, dogs, goats etc) as companions

Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Ivette P
Ivette P
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Beautiful girl and her stylish sweater 😊

Germany

Rosanne Van Zanten
Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
sharron lynn parsons
sharron lynn parsons
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It's possible the black and white dog, may feel left out !!!

Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Monty Glue
Monty Glue
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What have those eyes seen? I'm curious, but at the same time I do not want to know.

Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
sharron lynn parsons
sharron lynn parsons
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Well, you are having fun with silly collars, pup is uncomfortable !!!

Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Ivette P
Ivette P
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Your baby looks so happy in every picture. She is living life to the fullest 💙

Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
sharron lynn parsons
sharron lynn parsons
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This collar is a prime example, looks like the pup is very uncomfortable !!!

Sunset And Only I Am Watching

Rosanne Van Zanten
Dog-Outdoor

Rosanne Van Zanten
Gabby M
Gabby M
Community Member
2 years ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OK it's settled. I would carry her everywhere too.

