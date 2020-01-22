9Kviews
42 Of My Outdoor Adventures With My Adopted Dog Who Is Often Too Scared To Walk
When I adopted Tofu from Romania, I promised her the best life full of glorious adventures on beaches and in forests. I was used to my very active, workaholic border collie and the two of us were wandering forests for years already before we added Tofu (if you're interested, you can find my previous post here).
Tofu turned out very traumatized and.... a bit less active than Se the border collie. She often refuses to walk and always lays on top of soft things, beds, couches, and windowsills if the blanket is available. I later learned this is quite typical behavior for cats, galgo's and podenco's, although we have no idea what kind of mix she is.
Outside she needs a lot of time to process everything around her; she is quickly overstimulated and scared. She doesn't particularly like walks, quite the opposite of my border collie. Especially in the beginning of our lives together I would, therefore, carry her; she was, after all, just a baby too.
I don't always get carried, but when I do, it's by my momma.
The dogs just love you! (I think it is your eyes and kindness)
She still often refuses to walk: she wants to stay inside (safe) or for me to carry her (safe). We started photographing these moments and it became quite the series. Can you see how she feels relaxed and uses me as a watchtower? What a unique and weird street scrag she turned out to be and how I adore her for it. These days the series is a bit on hold, due to me suffering a burn-out and Tofu... sleeping. But we have high hopes for this summer!
It's possible the black and white dog, may feel left out !!!
What have those eyes seen? I'm curious, but at the same time I do not want to know.
Well, you are having fun with silly collars, pup is uncomfortable !!!
This collar is a prime example, looks like the pup is very uncomfortable !!!
Cute and beautiful pupper. I'm glad you found her, that you found each other
Thank you! Me too ❤️
He needed you. Beautiful friendship
Tofu is SO lucky to have Rosanne. Things do get better with time. My feral cat, Clancy, was terrified of almost everything. Three years later and her favorite spot is on the rug in front of the wood stove. She has discovered the joy of safety, security, and creature comforts. As humans I think most of us derive pleasure from seeing a animals happy and contented.
Tofu grows every day too yes ❤️
Tofu looks really comfortable up there:)
Tofu looks really comfortable up there:)