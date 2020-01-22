When I adopted Tofu from Romania, I promised her the best life full of glorious adventures on beaches and in forests. I was used to my very active, workaholic border collie and the two of us were wandering forests for years already before we added Tofu (if you're interested, you can find my previous post here).

Tofu turned out very traumatized and.... a bit less active than Se the border collie. She often refuses to walk and always lays on top of soft things, beds, couches, and windowsills if the blanket is available. I later learned this is quite typical behavior for cats, galgo's and podenco's, although we have no idea what kind of mix she is.

More info: Facebook