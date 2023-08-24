50 Captivating Photographs Of A “Dog Dad” And His Pup Companion In Matching Outfits (New Pics)
Have you ever noticed that some people and their pets seem to share an uncanny resemblance? It's like a real-life case of "copycat" that goes beyond just living in the same house. From the curve of their smiles to the twinkle in their eyes, the connection between humans and their furry companions sometimes extends to a surprising physical similarity.
Meet Topher Brophy, a New York-based artist who proudly wears the "Dog Dad" badge. He has gained international attention for his captivating work. Through photographs featuring himself and his dog companion, Rosenberg, dressed in matching outfits, he not only highlights their distinctive similarities but also showcases their unbreakable bond. Scroll down to see the heartwarming pictures yourself!
Before becoming a dad, Topher was going through a tough time. He realized he felt empty because he wanted to take care of someone. That's when he adopted Rosenberg, who surprisingly looked a lot like him.
Topher and Rosenberg currently dedicate their efforts to spreading positivity and supporting organizations that promote "compassion, tolerance, and sustainability". They collaborate closely with their photographer and creative director, The Dog Styler, to create their art, which serves as a means to inspire and uplift as many people as they can reach.
