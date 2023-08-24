Have you ever noticed that some people and their pets seem to share an uncanny resemblance? It's like a real-life case of "copycat" that goes beyond just living in the same house. From the curve of their smiles to the twinkle in their eyes, the connection between humans and their furry companions sometimes extends to a surprising physical similarity.

Meet Topher Brophy, a New York-based artist who proudly wears the "Dog Dad" badge. He has gained international attention for his captivating work. Through photographs featuring himself and his dog companion, Rosenberg, dressed in matching outfits, he not only highlights their distinctive similarities but also showcases their unbreakable bond. Scroll down to see the heartwarming pictures yourself!

More info: Instagram | topherbrophy.com | twitter.com | Facebook