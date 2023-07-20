There is a very human impulse to make, modify and design things that most of us suppress for convenience. After all, it’s often easier to just go on over to a store and buy something then invest the time, resources, and energy into learning a nifty skill.

But the "DiWHY" group is dedicated to people who instead suppressed that urge and decided to make something themselves.