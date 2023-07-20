92 “DIY WHY” Projects That Probably Should Have Never Happened (New Pics)
There is a very human impulse to make, modify and design things that most of us suppress for convenience. After all, it’s often easier to just go on over to a store and buy something then invest the time, resources, and energy into learning a nifty skill.
But the “DiWHY” group is dedicated to people who instead suppressed that urge and decided to make something themselves. So get ready to be confused, amazed, and perhaps even inspired as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite creations and comment your thoughts below.
Dread Bed
This thread is already making me feel uncomfortable and I am only at picture number 2!
Tea Cup Made Of Teeth
Chewed Gum Keychains
Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid
I Feel Bad For His Girlfriend
As the weeks went by awaiting the Uggs to restock, he noticed his girlfriend's slippers getting smaller, while the aches in his gut grew more intense.
Who Walks Away From This And Says That's Exactly What I Wanted?
No Blind Spots
The Toilets That Await You In Purgatory
Who Would Pay Money For This
25 Bucks Is Certainly A Good Deal For Any Baseball Bat, But I Kind Of Want To Know Why He Got Fired, Too
"Does It...work?" "You're Darn Tootin'!"
Why Were They Fired
Sometimes A Green Thumb Goes Too Far
You Better Buckle Up
This Ziploc Bag Cap
On A Scale Of 1 To 10, How Impressed Are You? I'm A 10!
My 13 Year Old Will Do Literally Anything To Avoid Washing Dishes
Just Dew It
Hundreds Of Pounds Of Steel And It Doesn’t Even Spin… Not A Big Fan
Don’t Know If This Belongs But I Made This And I Am Proud Of It
It Started Raining Out Of Nowhere Today And I Had No Umbrella. My Hair Was A Mess So I Made This Comb Out Of Paper Clips, A Business Card, Post Its And Tape. Roast Me
This ‘Snake Skin’ Curtain
A Green Tesla Someone Covered In Nickels For Some Reason
Wooden Fireplace
This Toilet Design
I Don't Know What They Wanted To Achieve
Some Paper Products Just Can Not Be Replaced
If we want to save any senblance of a planet then a lot of the things we take for granted have to go. Toilet paper has been around for a very short span of human history. I applaud people who are willing to make the changes rather than cry about how we can pry their wasteful wet wipes out of their cold dead hands.
Did Jesus Actually Take The Wheels And He Replaced Them With These?
Lets Hope The Airbags Don't Pop
Definitely Some Out The Box Thinking
Washing machines shake. It is going to shake the wall to bits.