There is a very human impulse to make, modify and design things that most of us suppress for convenience. After all, it’s often easier to just go on over to a store and buy something then invest the time, resources, and energy into learning a nifty skill.

But the “DiWHY” group is dedicated to people who instead suppressed that urge and decided to make something themselves. So get ready to be confused, amazed, and perhaps even inspired as you scroll through, be sure to upvote your favorite creations and comment your thoughts below. 

#1

Dread Bed

Dread Bed

Machinefun Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
2 hours ago

This thread is already making me feel uncomfortable and I am only at picture number 2!

#2

Tea Cup Made Of Teeth

Tea Cup Made Of Teeth

ultraman16 Report

#3

Chewed Gum Keychains

Chewed Gum Keychains

All_the_glitter Report

#4

Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid

Kitchen Counter/Stairs Hybrid

ShadowsGirl9 Report

North
North
1 hour ago

Had to have that extra counter space...

#5

I Feel Bad For His Girlfriend

I Feel Bad For His Girlfriend

Fickle_Language_9171 Report

HungryPanda
HungryPanda
24 minutes ago

As the weeks went by awaiting the Uggs to restock, he noticed his girlfriend's slippers getting smaller, while the aches in his gut grew more intense.

#6

Those Beach Vibes…

Those Beach Vibes…

xxawesomenz Report

North
North
1 hour ago

I'm to stoned for this.

#7

Who Walks Away From This And Says That's Exactly What I Wanted?

Who Walks Away From This And Says That's Exactly What I Wanted?

Starscream79 Report

North
North
1 hour ago

Someone got a little happy with the hole punch.

#8

No Blind Spots

No Blind Spots

MuchIndustry6036 Report

North
North
1 hour ago

He just likes looking at himself

#9

The Toilets That Await You In Purgatory

The Toilets That Await You In Purgatory

Machinefun Report

HungryPanda
HungryPanda
21 minutes ago

sit yo a** on that brass!

#10

Who Would Pay Money For This

Who Would Pay Money For This

Cumbandicoot Report

North
North
1 hour ago

All you need is a rope and a boat now.

#11

25 Bucks Is Certainly A Good Deal For Any Baseball Bat, But I Kind Of Want To Know Why He Got Fired, Too

25 Bucks Is Certainly A Good Deal For Any Baseball Bat, But I Kind Of Want To Know Why He Got Fired, Too

bugxbuster Report

JoNo
JoNo
1 hour ago

He was fired because he was taking teeth to stick onto a baseball bat.

#12

"Does It...work?" "You're Darn Tootin'!"

"Does It...work?" "You're Darn Tootin'!"

PM_ME_KITTYNIPPLES Report

North
North
1 hour ago

When you're down in the dumps...

#13

Why Were They Fired

Why Were They Fired

berniemax Report

#14

Sometimes A Green Thumb Goes Too Far

Sometimes A Green Thumb Goes Too Far

BurningBernie559 Report

#15

You Better Buckle Up

You Better Buckle Up

Machinefun Report

#16

This Ziploc Bag Cap

This Ziploc Bag Cap

Gurtek86 Report

Miocha
Miocha
55 minutes ago

I have mixed feelings about this

#17

On A Scale Of 1 To 10, How Impressed Are You? I'm A 10!

On A Scale Of 1 To 10, How Impressed Are You? I'm A 10!

Starscream79 Report

#18

My 13 Year Old Will Do Literally Anything To Avoid Washing Dishes

My 13 Year Old Will Do Literally Anything To Avoid Washing Dishes

NikNieblas Report

North
North
1 hour ago

Or they are making Crack pipes...

#19

Just Some Dolls I Altered In My Spare Time

Just Some Dolls I Altered In My Spare Time

that_wild_artsy_1 Report

#20

Just Dew It

Just Dew It

MaritimeMuse Report

North
North
1 hour ago

Some Dew...They shouldn't.

#21

Hundreds Of Pounds Of Steel And It Doesn’t Even Spin… Not A Big Fan

Hundreds Of Pounds Of Steel And It Doesn't Even Spin… Not A Big Fan

PatPetPitPotPut Report

North
North
1 hour ago

Bet they're a fan of heavy metal.

#22

Custom Made Bed

Custom Made Bed

dr3wapictur3 Report

#23

Don’t Know If This Belongs But I Made This And I Am Proud Of It

Don't Know If This Belongs But I Made This And I Am Proud Of It

Poggggggggggggers Report

#24

It Started Raining Out Of Nowhere Today And I Had No Umbrella. My Hair Was A Mess So I Made This Comb Out Of Paper Clips, A Business Card, Post Its And Tape. Roast Me

It Started Raining Out Of Nowhere Today And I Had No Umbrella. My Hair Was A Mess So I Made This Comb Out Of Paper Clips, A Business Card, Post Its And Tape. Roast Me

angelok91 Report

North
North
1 hour ago

Get paid by the hour eh?

#25

This ‘Snake Skin’ Curtain

This 'Snake Skin' Curtain

dunyuhhh Report

North
North
1 hour ago

I'm not easily rattled..but this is hiss-terical.

#26

A Green Tesla Someone Covered In Nickels For Some Reason

A Green Tesla Someone Covered In Nickels For Some Reason

bugxbuster Report

#27

Wooden Fireplace

Wooden Fireplace

LowYak3 Report

Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
41 minutes ago

What could possibly go wrong?

#28

This Toilet Design

This Toilet Design

Gurtek86 Report

Anxiousguest
Anxiousguest
1 hour ago

Just looking at it gave me migraine

#29

I Don't Know What They Wanted To Achieve

I Don't Know What They Wanted To Achieve

piece_of_dirt Report

#30

Some Paper Products Just Can Not Be Replaced

Some Paper Products Just Can Not Be Replaced

franciefrance Report

Becky Samuel
Becky Samuel
1 hour ago

If we want to save any senblance of a planet then a lot of the things we take for granted have to go. Toilet paper has been around for a very short span of human history. I applaud people who are willing to make the changes rather than cry about how we can pry their wasteful wet wipes out of their cold dead hands.

#31

Did Jesus Actually Take The Wheels And He Replaced Them With These?

Did Jesus Actually Take The Wheels And He Replaced Them With These?

Starscream79 Report

North
North
1 hour ago

The tires though...bwahahaha

#32

Lets Hope The Airbags Don't Pop

Lets Hope The Airbags Don't Pop

Shmandle2k19 Report

North
North
1 hour ago

They hit rock bottom on this one.

#33

Definitely Some Out The Box Thinking

Definitely Some Out The Box Thinking

shiesto Report

Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
1 hour ago

Washing machines shake. It is going to shake the wall to bits.

#34

Ready For Thunderdome

Ready For Thunderdome

Starscream79 Report

North
North
57 minutes ago

That's driving it home.

#35

Crocheted Toilet Seat Cover

Crocheted Toilet Seat Cover

Do

JoNo
JoNo
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A crocheted toilet lid cover slightly better than a crocheted toilet seat cover. Just noticed, for extra viewing pleasure, the open rubbish bin next to the toilet.

#36

I Made A Working Cinderblock Speaker

I Made A Working Cinderblock Speaker

FrankNtilikina Report

#37

Found This Treasure While Antiquing

Found This Treasure While Antiquing

ameycakes Report

#38

A Tiny Tin Baby For Your Holiday Season

A Tiny Tin Baby For Your Holiday Season

Dr_Zol_Epstein_III Report

North
North
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tiny Tin hahaha

#39

This Plastic Bottle Bottom Lampshade

This Plastic Bottle Bottom Lampshade

MrMagnificent123 Report

nyabunaga
nyabunaga
14 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is cool as hell tho

#40

This Setup

This Setup

Gurtek86 Report

North
North
52 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What's the worst that can happen? Hehe

#41

Workarounds

Workarounds

JohnW305 Report

#42

My Kitchen Walls Are Covered In Stickers

My Kitchen Walls Are Covered In Stickers

Responsible_Figure12 Report

North
North
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tbh...pretty cool.

#43

What A Steal!

What A Steal!

Rocky-Roo Report

North
North
43 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Bedazzling frenzy!

#44

Tried Giving Myself A Fade

Tried Giving Myself A Fade

orieonKnight Report

North
North
42 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Just off by a hair.

#45

Looks Like They Did Their Own Lights Switches As Well

Looks Like They Did Their Own Lights Switches As Well

germanchic Report

JoNo
JoNo
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

They are apologising for the light switch plate? 😆

#46

Couch Repair

Couch Repair

Machinefun Report

North
North
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

A sticky fix. At least do the rest of it.

#47

Smells Like Cancer

Smells Like Cancer

MarKhylis Report

#48

Tesla Model Why

Tesla Model Why

hjras Report

North
North
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least he won't get a flat.

#49

Coooool... Ig?

Coooool... Ig?

Surfing_Arrokuda Report

Curlz
Curlz
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Not a bad idea just not enough art!

#50

I Made A Bedroom Set Out Of Insulation For My GF But She Said She Doesn’t Want It And Idk Why :(

I Made A Bedroom Set Out Of Insulation For My GF But She Said She Doesn’t Want It And Idk Why :(

reillyfitz Report

#51

Old iPad As A Bathroom World Clock

Old iPad As A Bathroom World Clock

RedditMarcus_ Report

North
North
53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Because everyone needs to know the time in Kiev

#52

The Maintenance Manager Of My Apartment Complex's Solution To The Broken Gate Code Box

The Maintenance Manager Of My Apartment Complex's Solution To The Broken Gate Code Box

lilwebbyboi Report

#53

This Guitar

This Guitar

StreetSquare6462 Report

#54

A Suboptimal Method Of Fixing Roof Water Leaks

A Suboptimal Method Of Fixing Roof Water Leaks

__vectorcall Report

#55

I Bet This Car Is, Like, Really Fast

I Bet This Car Is, Like, Really Fast

kimprobable Report

#56

Tide Bottle Clay Pot Spotted At An Antique Mall

Tide Bottle Clay Pot Spotted At An Antique Mall

thebrandoninator Report

#57

Diwhy Christmas

Diwhy Christmas

lfhooper Report

North
North
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ginger is the new reindeer

#58

Hidden Dishwasher Diwhy

Hidden Dishwasher Diwhy

arintj Report

North
North
40 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Oh yeah...blends right in. 😆

#59

This Absolute Monstrosity

This Absolute Monstrosity

nahog99 Report

