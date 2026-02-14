ADVERTISEMENT

Life is unpredictable. One day, you’re promising to spend the rest of your future with someone, and the next, the two of you are signing papers to get away from each other.

However, if the marriage is truly unsalvageable, probably the best thing you can do is end it and focus on what lies ahead.

To motivate themselves in starting over, men are turning to social media to share before-and-after pictures of their divorce transformations, highlighting renewed confidence and determination to be better.