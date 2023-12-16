Reddit users who have experience with potlucks have recently been discussing the most unappetizing dishes they’ve ever seen provided for guests, so you can read all about the most unsettling and inedible ones below. Good luck making it through this list that might make your stomach turn, and be sure to upvote the dishes you'd send straight to the trash.

The holiday season is the perfect time to enjoy a meal with loved ones, and what better way is there to do so than to host a potluck for all of your closest friends? Someone can bake brownies, another can bring pigs in blankets, and inevitably, somebody else will bring the most disgusting creation you’ve ever laid your eyes on.

#1 Someone made brownies with ground meat in them to a church potluck. My vegetarian friend discovered this when she bit into one. She was more confused and horrified about their existence than she was upset about eating meat-- it was the concept of this abomination itself that was disturbing and baffling.



I thought she had to be wrong. "You haven't had ground beef in years, you don't know what it tastes like anymore, it's probably something else." I tried them. It was beef. I was disgusted and really, really, really confused.



Years later, I found out that apparently this was a thing. Someone came up with this-- putting beef in brownies-- as a substitute for walnuts for people with nut allergies.



While this explains it a little, in theory, I'm still confused about why someone would assume that people who can't eat walnuts would prefer to eat ground beef brownies over just. Regular nut-free brownies.



Edit: Since this blew up, I shared it with my sister, who reminded me that she was also there for this and she had tried the brownies first, and that they were actually the reason she stopped wanting to come to church. "I started doubting the entire establishment," she says.

#2 My cousin’s wife wanted to make pimento cheese sandwiches for a Super Bowl party. Problem is she had no idea what went into pimento cheese and refused to go to the store because it “couldn’t be that hard.” So she mixed a bag of shredded cheese, an ungodly amount of mayonnaise, and for the little red bits? Maraschino cherry halves 🤮 Then dumped approximately a half cup of garlic salt in for good measure.



I thought they were a dessert because they were pink and couldn’t figure out what a pink sandwich would be. It was truly one of the worst things I’ve ever put in my mouth.

#3 I love telling this story.



I worked at a patient care clinic with mostly nurses.

One nurse brings mashed potatoes inside of a Walmart bag. Not inside of a bowl inside of a Walmart bag.

Mashed potatoes. Loose. Inside of a Walmart bag. That could’ve previously held raw chicken or some other gross thing. A NURSE.



I ended up posting about it on Facebook later, after having forgot we were FB friends. Oops.

#4 Chocolate chip cookies but she didn't really mix the ingredients very well. So there were lumps of flour and baking soda (or powder). They were godawful.



Second worst was a macaroni salad that had some kind of white fish in it.

#5 Once at a church potluck, a lady made chicken noodle soup, but instead of chicken it was raccoon. She didn’t tell anyone. We found out because her sons were laughing and we finally got them to tell us why 🤠👍🏼

#6 An office potluck - as everyone is eating, one of the girls says,"I'm sorry if you find ant cat hair in the green bean casserole. My cat kept getting up on the counter to nibble at the edges." Cue everyone looking at each other like WTF??

#7 Casserole with a side of roaches.



Not even kidding. They crawled out of the bag she brought her dish in. I stopped participating in potlucks after that.

#8 Has a guy bring in his “specialty corn.” It was legit canned corn in a crockpot with spices. Thing is, he tells us “ya, my wife took it to her pot luck on Tuesday, they didn’t eat it so I saved it on low in the crockpot and brought it here.” It was Friday. Corn was brown. Nobody ate it. He kept eating it saying it was so good. The following Monday his new name at work was Corn Cob Rob.

#9 Grandma brought the 1 yr old fruitcake she kept in a glass bowl covered in foil out from under her bed to the family potluck.



When the foil came off everyone gagged as it smelt like booze and death and then she lit it on fire and poured cream on it and insisted everyone try it.



It was simultaneously super dry and sopping wet, tasted like hand sanitizer, and had the texture of cat litter.

#10 How about what someone did to the potluck item I sent in? My baked goods are quite popular with my husband's coworkers. Frequently I'm asked to make stuff for their birthdays, holidays and so forth. Well for Christmas last yr they did a potluck and requested I send in my caramel pecan pie parfait. Instead of one or two big bowls of it I put it in individual half pint jam jars so everyone would get some and could take it home if they wanted. I made two per coworker. I also sent in several extra just so people could take some home to kids or partners too. Now there's this one particular woman who works there and is a chronic a*****e. Her husband also was on the same shift. He happened to comment she should get the recipe since it was really good. Apparently that pissed her off so she grabbed the tray of the remaining ones and smashed them on the floor. Only three people had gotten their jar and nobody had got their other ones since most were saving it to take home. My husband didn't tell me till a couple months later. He knew how long it took to make them and the effort it took. I'm still pretty salty about it tbh.

#11 We had a lady who made her special pb fudge. But she wouldn't put it out with all the food. She would walk around with her Tupperware and offer the people she liked a piece. Not more than 1 piece you were allowed to take. If she didn't like you, you didn't get one. This went on for years.

The last year she worked there, we all decided to say no thank you when she approached us.

Oh and 2 of us brought fudge for everyone at the table spread. She was furious that we foiled her s****y efforts.

#12 I’ll fall on that sword. I brought Shepards pie to a Christmas party and thought it festive to colour the mashed potatoes green.

#13 We had a Buche de Noel baking contest in French class in high school and one girl brought one in that when the teacher cut it had a bunch of hair baked through it. This was my first experience with “never trust what someone else baked at home unless you’ve seen their kitchen”

#14 We had a potluck today and someone brought some Doritos. People started eating them and complaining that they tasted like dirt. We looked at the bag and it had a promo for Mockingjay part 1. The chips expired in 2014! This was a mixed department pot luck and we haven’t found the person that brought the 9 year old chips.

#15 Some kind of “lasagna” made by someone who had no clue what lasagna is. There were layers of pasta; but the rest was things like chicken, grated cheddar cheese, canned jalapeños, mushroom soup, frozen mixed vegetables, spicy mayo etc.

#16 My grandmother-in-law. Everything she brings. The first time was stale cake in a bowl of syrup(?). It was both cake and soup, while also being neither.



She has meat in her deep freezer older than some of her grandchildren. She’s a depression-era cook, so expiration dates don’t apply to medicine, cupboards, or freezers. Once she tried to give my daughter (2yo at the time), cough medicine that expire 9 years before she was even born.

#17 I know the neighbor's cat pees on everything. I've pet sat for them. I saw that critter pee on the patio next to the grill.



Went over for dinner. Chicken asada on the grill.



Small piece of chicken went astray right on the patio next to the grill.



Neighbor put it right back on the grill.



I brought salad.



That's all I ate.

#18 A dessert made to look like a cat’s litter box. It had Tootsie Roll “poop” hanging off of the sides.

#19 I once made a brain dip for a work afternoon tea on Halloween. It was a homemade onion & herb dip with paprika that made it pink & used a large brain mould. It looked quite realistic. Very few ate it because it looked too real

#20 A half eaten chicken something dinner from their meal at Olive Garden the previous night.

#21 Sidewalk beans. They spilled beans on pavement scooped them back into the container with bits of stuff and served it with the warning that they’ve spilled them on the pavement and there’s a chance of finding pebbles in it.

#22 A sugarless cake. She realized too far into the process that she forgot the sugar and continued with the decorating. She placed it on the table and didn’t think anyone would notice the lack of sugar.



We noticed… cakes need sugar.

#23 Grandma's Jello salad, made with cottage cheese and celery



Edit - I love how half the answers are "OMG, that's disgusting", and the other half are "Yeah, I remember that monstrosity"

#24 An apple pie, but they didn't have apple pie spices, like clove, cinnamon, or nutmeg, and said they used taco seasoning by accident and expected people to eat it.





I, a dumb b***h who likes to torture themselves tried it, and promptly tossed it into the trash when they looked away.

#25 Someone brought Devilled eggs and instead of sprinkling paprika on them they used cinnamon.

#26 My sister would bring 2 crockpots …. 1 with spaghetti sauce… the other with water and the noodles. The noodles would be cooking in the water all day.

#27 A custard pie that wasn’t made well so it tasted like cold eggs. It was like chewing farts. 🤢

#28 “Homemade fried chicken.” Which translated to ‘chicken that I covered in pancake batter and breadcrumbs and dropped into a frypan until the outside looked cooked.’ It wasn’t even seasoned.

#29 At my previous job, I had a coworker that would frequently cook food because it was his “passion” and he would bring it in to share with everyone. On a few occasions, someone would get ill after, but infrequently enough that people wrote it off as a coincidence. This coworker goes out on PTO and asks another coworker to feed his 12 cats while he is gone/scoop the litter boxes. Unfortunately, it was discovered the coworker was cooking/serving us food in the same pans he was also sometimes using as litter boxes for his bushel of cats. When confronted, he stated he thought this was fine because he washed them after. We never ate his food again.

#30 Chili with a sock in it. An actual sock. She called it “dirty sock chili.” I don’t think anyone tried it.

#31 I came here to nominate myself.



At a Halloween work pot luck, I made dirt cake. Which was chocolate cake with chocolate pudding then a layer of crumbled oreos and brownies with gummy worms sticking out. Everyone was horrified. Those who did eat it loved it (who would like chocolate on top of chocolate on top of chocolate). Others couldn't bring themselves to eat it.

#32 Chocolate covered shrimp. No, not mole sauce. Just sweet chocolate sauce.

#33 Went to an office potluck and someone had made a breakfast casserole. I cut a slice, was about to put a bite in my mouth and noticed the bottom was FURRY. Literally lined with cat hair. I can’t understand how she didn’t notice before putting the food in the dish, so gross.

#34 She opened a can of tiny shrimp and poured it out, liquid and all, on top of a block of cream cheese. That was it. I guess we were supposed to eat it with crackers.

#35 A korean american coworker brought homemade kimchi, but she admittedly didnt know how to make it and just "winged it".



It was fermented wrong and was covered in mold, which she didnt seem to understand was bad. The vegetables were basically half liquified and it smelled like dumpster juice.



The thing is...half of the chefs at work had learned to make kimchi correctly and safely since various different kimchis used to be on the menu before she was hired. So we all instantly knew it was wrong and unsafe, but no one wanted to tell her.

#36 Lime jello with Vienna weenies and cherry tomatoes in it.

#37 Had a friend show up with “his wife’s specialty”. It was deviled ham and cheez wiz scooped onto a ritz. They were also made some time ahead because the crackers were no longer crisp.

To make it worse, he walked around with them and his wife telling everyone to try them.





That was the night I learned that it will be ok to strategically lie about having food allergies.

#38 A “salad” that consisted of shredded carrots, miracle whip, and raisins.



I’m sorry grandma, but f**k that salad.

#39 Hot dogs in a crock pot.. you haven't lived until you've had a melt in your mouth hot dog.

#40 My husband and I went to a potluck at a park shelter one time. Someone had brought vegetables and dip. I was reaching for some when my husband nudged me and told me to look closely. There were bugs all in the vegetables. I don't think they were from being outside because none of the other food had bugs. I think whoever brought the platter either didn't notice the vegetables were full of bugs, or didn't care.

#41 My Cambodian coworker brought chicken feet. I felt bad for him because no one would try them. I mustard up the courage and had one. It is the best part of the chicken. 10 out of 10 need to try.

#42 A work colleague brought in a half filled casserole dish of little smokies (mini cocktail sausages, probably made up of 2+ animals) to a potluck. I asked her about the recipe and she said that she didn’t know. Apparently they were leftovers from a 3 day camping trip she had in eastern Washington. That means they were prepared by someone else at some outdoor site, picked over, and then packaged up (hopefully in a cooler? But who knows) and driven at least 5 hours through a mountain pass before they ended up on our conference room table in Seattle. Blech.

#43 Does Thanksgiving count? One year our small apartment complex came together for potluck dinner. A couple people had relatives, including someone’s older aunt. For dessert, one of the neighbors made a lime jello mold, but used weed-infused vodka. He was VERY clear about it to everyone. Some ate it, some didn’t. The older aunt knowingly had some. “Aw hell, why not?” She declared. That old auntie was the most engaging and entertaining person for like 20 minutes. Absolutely hilarious, owning the room with stories, and just loving life. Then she quickly snuck into a bedroom and immediately crashed out. To this day (if she’s still alive), I wonder if she considered that jello good or horrible.

#44 Orange Rolls. For those that don't know these are cinnamon rolls that have orange zest or extract in the dough recipe. Usually delicious.



**This maniac took a cake pan, poured orange juice in it. Dropped Biscuit dough in it and then baked it.**

#45 Fish tacos, but the taco insides were regular beef lettuce salsa etc. The SHELL was the fish

#46 The dish itself (a salad) was really good. It became gross when my coworker explained how they made the dish. She went into great detail about how she cleaned her sink, put everything in the sink, and mixed it IN THE SINK. And THEN, once everything was mixed, she would put it in the bowl. I haven't eaten at a potluck since. I don't care how well someone cleans their sink. That is downright disgusting.

#47 half of a pie. not half of a pie that was sold that way by the bakery. a leftover half eaten pie.

#48 I still feel bad for one of the office ladies who once brought ice cold green bean casserole not knowing her crock pot was never turned on.



After this; she literally brought 2 cans of green beans, a bowl and a can opener.

Of course no one ever ate the canned green beans after she stood at the microwave warming them up for 8 minutes or however long.



At a later several years reunion, she was still working there and had grey hair.

And it occurred to me in that moment that she never had much in life.



Life isn’t lucky or full of joy for everyone.

#49 Mushroom and wild rice full of dog hair. Not a strand or two. But FULL of dog hair. Turns out she ran a sanctuary or something 🤮

#50 This one requires some setup because the dish is actually very popular at family gatherings.



My dad was well known for his cakes. Small variety of different ones. Nothing fancy, just good cake.



He made one and iced it to serve later that day at a family potluck. The dog comes along and can barely get his tongue over the edge of the pan and gets about 1/3 of the icing off the top. Dad had leftover icing.



So the moral of the story, eat from the same side of the dish that my dad serves himself from.

#51 When I was in high school we had an "around the world" day and we were tasked to get in a group and make a dish from a chosen country. My group cooked at one girl's house... the condensed milk seemed a little weird but we used it anyways. As we were cleaning up we saw the can was 5 years expired but it was too late. My group was afraid to taste test it.





Almost every kid had explosive diarrhea within a few mins of Around the World Day ending. Some were crying. Nobody knew who poisoned the school but I'm suspicious it was us.

#52 Church social. Chicken wings baked so dry the looked like mummified body parts.

#53 A girl in our group is great at cooking. Then we noticed she changes the diaper of her 1yo kid and doesn't wash hands later. Never.



Covid and TV tutorials on how to wash hands were her last socially acceptable opportunity to learn this ancestral trick. But after she had a kid, her habits never improved

#54 Chicken soup 🍲…… but not delicious chicken soup! This was a putrid green colored broth with an entire chicken in it! Organs! Bones! Skin! Whole chicken just plopped in and cooked. It was gross

#55 Not really a pot luck, but, a person I used to work with would bring baked goods to quarterly meetings she conducted. Sometimes we'd go in as a team and sometimes we'd go1:1. Everyone would rave about her baked goods, but all I could taste was moth balls. She lived in an old house. I think she had moth balls in her cupboards to keep mice away. It happened the first time, I thought I was imagining it. The second time I tasted it again. Moth balls are poisonous so I had to discreetly spit it out! In later years I had to politely decline her baked goods.

#56 My in laws have 2 holiday potlucks on holidays. Noon and 5 with 2 different sides of the family.



Every holiday for the 5 pm she reserves the leftovers from the noon potluck every time. Dip that has been double dipped, casserole that hasn’t been stored a safe temp- you betcha!

#57 I once panicked knowing I had a big bag of buns left over and made sloppy Joes. Turns out the buns were moldy. I spent most of the afternoon wandering around loudly saying "Ew, who brought the moldy buns?"

#58 Went to a work party where someone took a pot of overcooked and dried-out spaghetti and plopped the cheapest canned bean chili on it and called it Cincinnati Chili. As somebody who lived in Cincy for a few years, I wanted to hunt that person down and punch them in the mouth so bad.

#59 Calf liver raisin casserole.

#60 Potato salad…with multiple hairs from his head, I hope.



I just know they were human hairs, and they were tight and curly.

#61 It was Halloween party and they brought a Jacko latern shaped meat loaf thing. It was just unseasoned ground beef.

#62 Liver Stroganoff.

#63 Supposedly ambrosia, but it was just Cool Whip with those red and green candied cherries they sell around Christmas. Georgetown University faculty party.

#64 I have seen several people bring food that is supposed to be cold or hot and leave it at their desk all morning so I’d say any of those. I usually just eat the chips and salsa.

#65 I have two. They are the reasons I never participated in another pot luck again.

1. A woman who I knew from outside the job. She brought a head of lettuce, tomatoes, etc. At lunch time in front of everyone she went into the restroom to use the sink to make her green salad.



2. A female administrator for public services brought a crock pot of some thick bubbling liquid. It was a grey color. Every pot luck it was the same grey bubbling goo. No one ever knew what it was.

forgot one more. Young woman who only wore St. John suits, she told everyone if asked or not. She brought a box of corn flakes.

#66 “Corn salad” canned corn, crushed doritos, shredded cheddar cheese, shredded carrots, & thousand island dressing. Orange abomination. Did not try.

#67 Cold pasta salad seasoned with cat hair

#68 Chicken spaghetti crockpot with come Campbell's soup dry packets of onions or something in it. F*****g nasty.