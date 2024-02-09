ADVERTISEMENT

When you think of a TV set, it’s often the image of elaborate costumes, shiny reflectors, and impeccable makeup that comes to mind. However, the reality of acting isn’t always glamorous.

There have been multiple times when celebrities struggled to film their scenes, either because they were disgusted by repulsive creatures on set or simply because they were asked to chew on a nausea-inducing dish.

During most extreme cases, actors have been unable to follow director’s instructions as a result of their disgusted state.

From eating regurgitated food to crying at the sight of monsters, Bored Panda takes a look at 13 repulsive behind-the-scenes moments from everyone’s favorite TV shows.