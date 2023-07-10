As Justin Timberlake once famously put it in the classic “Cry Me a River”, some things are better left unsaid. Especially when it comes to sharing your thoughts online. However, not everybody knows where the limit is, which can be quite upsetting for the people that are oversharing but very entertaining for us.

The Twitter user @DelusionalPosting has made reveling in secondhand embarrassment easy by hand-picking the best of the worst and posting them for our enjoyment.

The delusional takes vary from very silly to very concerning. Some of them are simply insensitive or uneducated opinions that people should just keep to themselves. Others are statements that can be easily misinterpreted, especially out of context. And then there are the ones that are borderline criminal and make you want to quit the internet. The emotional rollercoaster is real.

So, strap in and get ready to read the latest and the most cringe-inducing takes that the internet has to offer.