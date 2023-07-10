This Page Shares The Most ‘Delusional Takes’, And Here Are 88 Of The Worst Posts Interview
As Justin Timberlake once famously put it in the classic “Cry Me a River”, some things are better left unsaid. Especially when it comes to sharing your thoughts online. However, not everybody knows where the limit is, which can be quite upsetting for the people that are oversharing but very entertaining for us.
The Twitter user @DelusionalPosting has made reveling in secondhand embarrassment easy by hand-picking the best of the worst and posting them for our enjoyment.
The delusional takes vary from very silly to very concerning. Some of them are simply insensitive or uneducated opinions that people should just keep to themselves. Others are statements that can be easily misinterpreted, especially out of context. And then there are the ones that are borderline criminal and make you want to quit the internet. The emotional rollercoaster is real.
So, strap in and get ready to read the latest and the most cringe-inducing takes that the internet has to offer.
This post may include affiliate links.
looks stupid. can explain Edit: their comment
Peta pretend they have the moral high ground, yet they have a terrible track record of caring for animals.
Tell that to the people sent to the Siberian work camps for criticising the state.
I would love to hear their theory on what really happened in Japan then.
She is MORE successful? We all saw what a poor actress she was in court, never mind her films. That lass is not a success.
what's terrifying is that this guy whose name is 'manlet king' thinks that killing fifty people is a normal and simple happy family thing to do and should be normalised
Instant Karma: person asks random stranger for a stick, random stranger refuses, person delivers instant karma by chasing said random person with a tree like a giant game of whack-a-mole
Actually " literally everybody " knows that no one deserves to be subject to persecution, segregation, or massacres based on something they can't control.
People can have strong, consolidated opinions about the most stupid things in life.
Only if the baby prefers the right boob. Left boob means they are gonna grow up to be one of them red commies!
According the curvature in the upper image, it looks like a lighthouse in Sweden could be seen from Uzbekistan. By the way, something is clear: Whitewalker420 has never been in a ship in his whole life (or was too busy eating at the buffet in the cruiser).
Well, it's not that she must find her partner exclusively at his workplace.
So, now you're strong enough to let another dude bang your wife?
please don't normalise having sex with animals ok because it can be really damaging to their mental health and they can't consent, it's classified as animal abuse
I WOULD eat a T-Rex, so I guess, I can eat the chicken! (Don't tell the T-Rex I said that though!)
Two people talking about the same concept from 2 different points of view won't make "body count" less stupid as a concept.
*It (Doesn't matter). So calculators are evil if they correct a math problem for you? Because, that's like, ableist? And so teachers are all evil classist colonization ppl because they teach and correct and therefore are ableist? mmhmmm
I've been a full-time carer for my husband for 30+ years. Had to give up a much-loved job, lost a lot of friends, financial problems, bla bla bla. In my long years I've met people who stood by their loved one, period. I've met people whose attitude was "Hell no, I didn't sign up for this, I'm out". I've met people who were mentally driven into the ground by the self-obsessed, egocentric and self-pitying attitude of the sick person and I've met people who tried, tried hard, found they were spiralling into depression and had to step back in order to simply hold on to their sanity and life. Please, when confronted with a story with a heading like this, keep an open mind and ponder whether you're required to set yourself on fire to keep someone else warm and have mercy.
ok so the boats are perceived by the orcas to be dangerous and invading their territory but the *orcas* are the bad guys for trying to drive them away?
Were mermaids kept as slaves? Why do we not learn about this in History classes?
I don't understand: MAID should only be available if you can pay for it?
This is not a delusional take, this is a cursed comment.
did you know, in the original Mulan story, the ending was : emperor wanted her to become one of his concubines, so she jumped from a cliff and died :(
You have too much s**t in your brain, that's the problem.