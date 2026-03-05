David Harbour’s Alleged Partner Kicked Out Of Lily Allen Producer’s Party In Stunning Scene

ADVERTISEMENT

Over a year after Lily Allen and David Harbour’s split, a woman linked to the Stranger Things actor was thrown out of a party in Los Angeles.

Sources claimed the vibe at the party shifted after people from Allen’s inner circle realized that one of the attendees was model, Morgan Cozzi, who was rumored to be romantically linked with Harbour.

Allen, meanwhile, kicked off her West End Girl tour this week and wore a “revenge dress” onstage, with receipts of luxury gifts allegedly bought by Harbour for other women.

A woman linked to David Harbour was reportedly thrown out of a party attended by friends of his former partner, Lily Allen

The party drama reportedly unfolded at a birthday bash for producer Blue May at his Los Angeles home on February 20.

Allen previously said she wrote the songs for her album West End Girl with his help and recorded the songs in his apartment.

Plenty of Allen’s close friends and collaborators were reportedly at the birthday bash, including Rita Ora, who is currently working on her own album with May.

The Smile singer was not at the party, but that didn’t stop her friends from having an issue with model Morgan Cozzi being there.

Sources told TMZ that Cozzi showed up to the party as a “friend of a friend.”

While there was initially no problem, guests eventually took issue with her presence when they realized she was the same model who allegedly had relations with Harbour.

A security guard working the party asked Cozzi and her friends to leave, insiders claimed.

Photos from November captured Cozzi and Harbour walking comfortably together in New York City, with coffee in their hands.

They were seen laughing during what many assumed was a daytime date.

Cozzi and Harbour were seen laughing during what many assumed was a daytime date in November

This week, Allen kicked off her West End Girl tour at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and sang songs from her breakup album of the same title, released in October.

While singing 4Chan Stan, Allen wrapped herself in a long stretch of fabric printed with handwritten lyrics and receipts.

The receipts, from tequila bars and Bergdorf Goodman, directly reference the lyrics of 4Chan Stan, where Allen sings about finding her husband’s bill in a bedside drawer for an expensive handbag he bought for another woman.

“You bought her a handbag / It wasn’t cheap / I was in London / Probably asleep,” she sang on stage while wrapping the swath of green fabric around herself like a dress.

West End Girl marked Allen’s first album release in seven years, and fans quickly dubbed it her “revenge album” after rampant rumors about Harbour cheating on her.

The album’s 14 songs, when put together, tell the complete story of a woman who moved to New York to build a life with her husband, only to be cheated on, gaslighted, manipulated, and trapped in a loveless open marriage.

The singer was also heard questioning whether her partner was a “s*x addict,” leading a “double life” behind her back.

One song talked about her stumbling upon his “s** toys, bu*t plugs [and] lube inside” their West Village apartment.

Allen was heard questioning whether her partner was a “s*x addict” in the album West End Girl

Lily Allen wore a dress at her ‘West End Girl’ tour made of receipts showing things her ex David Harbour bought for other women. pic.twitter.com/RrUjOoXHGA — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 4, 2026

“You’re so f***ing broken,” she sang in one song. “How’d I get caught up in your double life?”

The mother-of-two told Interview in October that some of the songs were based on “truth” and “some of it [was] fantasy.”

“We all go through breakups, and it’s always f***ing brutal. But I don’t think it’s that often that you feel inclined to write about it while you’re in it,” she told the outlet.

“It’s viscerally like going through the motions,” she added.

In real life, Lily did indeed move to New York to live her life with Harbour, whom she met on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2019 and tied the knot with in 2020. They broke up in 2024.

The British singer spoke about writing the album in 10 days with help from her executive producer

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

Lily explained during the interview that she wrote the album in LA with an executive producer, “this guy called Blue.”

He was also her musical director on her 2018 tour.

At the time, “I was like, ‘I’m going f***ing crazy. I need to get out of this house and write with somebody I trust,’” she said. “I called up Blue, and he had 10 days, so I just did it in those 10 days.”

Following their split, Harbour spoke about making “mistakes” in the past during a November interview with Esquire.

When asked if there would be anything he would change from his past, he said: “I would change either everything or nothing.”

Harbour spoke about making “mistakes” in the past, following his split

“You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there’s truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that,” he said.

“It’s kind of like a house of cards, the minute you try to change one thing, you kind of have to change it all,” he added.

“Peak unhinged queen behavior,” one said about Lily Allen’s onstage antics

