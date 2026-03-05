Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
David Harbour’s Alleged Partner Kicked Out Of Lily Allen Producer’s Party In Stunning Scene
David Harbouru2019s alleged partner and a woman walk outdoors, both holding coffee cups and dressed for cool weather.
David Harbour’s Alleged Partner Kicked Out Of Lily Allen Producer’s Party In Stunning Scene

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
Over a year after Lily Allen and David Harbour’s split, a woman linked to the Stranger Things actor was thrown out of a party in Los Angeles.

Sources claimed the vibe at the party shifted after people from Allen’s inner circle realized that one of the attendees was model, Morgan Cozzi, who was rumored to be romantically linked with Harbour.

Highlights
  • A woman linked to David Harbour was allegedly thrown out of a party in Los Angeles.
  • Sources said the party was attended by Lily Allen's friends and producer Blue May.
  • Allen had recorded her latest album 'West End Girl' at the producer’s apartment, where the recent party took place.
  • The singer, meanwhile, kicked off her 'West End Girl tour' and wore a “revenge dress.”

Allen, meanwhile, kicked off her West End Girl tour this week and wore a “revenge dress” onstage, with receipts of luxury gifts allegedly bought by Harbour for other women.

    A woman linked to David Harbour was reportedly thrown out of a party attended by friends of his former partner, Lily Allen

    Woman in an orange top standing by a purple door at a party, related to David Harbour’s alleged partner incident.

    Image credits: Ricky Vigil M / Justin E Palmer/GC Images

    The party drama reportedly unfolded at a birthday bash for producer Blue May at his Los Angeles home on February 20.

    Allen previously said she wrote the songs for her album West End Girl with his help and recorded the songs in his apartment.

    David Harbour’s alleged partner walking outdoors holding coffee cups beside a railing with city buildings in the background.

    Image credits: BACKGRID

    Twitter user Finance Wisdom commenting on a party plot twist involving David Harbour’s alleged partner.

    Image credits: bsngln38133

    Plenty of Allen’s close friends and collaborators were reportedly at the birthday bash, including Rita Ora, who is currently working on her own album with May.

    The Smile singer was not at the party, but that didn’t stop her friends from having an issue with model Morgan Cozzi being there.

    The party drama reportedly unfolded at a birthday bash for producer Blue May at his Los Angeles home on February 20

    Man with short hair and stubble wearing a black leather jacket, looking serious inside a car, related to David Harbour partner news.

    Image credits: blueymay

    Sources told TMZ that Cozzi showed up to the party as a “friend of a friend.”

    While there was initially no problem, guests eventually took issue with her presence when they realized she was the same model who allegedly had relations with Harbour.

    A security guard working the party asked Cozzi and her friends to leave, insiders claimed.

    David Harbour’s alleged partner and him walking outdoors in NYC, dressed warmly with coffee cups in hand.

    Image credits: favspopculture

    Photos from November captured Cozzi and Harbour walking comfortably together in New York City, with coffee in their hands.

    They were seen laughing during what many assumed was a daytime date.

    Cozzi and Harbour were seen laughing during what many assumed was a daytime date in November

    Blonde woman with hands in hair wearing a red checked blazer inside a car, related to David Harbour partner party incident.

    Image credits: morganiscozy

    Comment questioning cheating in open marriage shared on social media, related to David Harbour’s alleged partner incident.

    Comment by Tricia Bee discussing a controversial claim about an open marriage and infidelity involving a public figure.

    This week, Allen kicked off her West End Girl tour at Glasgow Royal Concert Hall and sang songs from her breakup album of the same title, released in October.

    While singing 4Chan Stan, Allen wrapped herself in a long stretch of fabric printed with handwritten lyrics and receipts.

    Woman in a red dress holding ice cream by the waterfront, related to David Harbour’s alleged partner incident at party.

    Image credits: morganiscozy

    The receipts, from tequila bars and Bergdorf Goodman, directly reference the lyrics of 4Chan Stan, where Allen sings about finding her husband’s bill in a bedside drawer for an expensive handbag he bought for another woman.

    “You bought her a handbag / It wasn’t cheap / I was in London / Probably asleep,” she sang on stage while wrapping the swath of green fabric around herself like a dress.

    Woman singing on stage, wearing a printed dress and holding a flowing fabric, related to David Harbour’s alleged partner event.

    Image credits: lilyallen

    West End Girl marked Allen’s first album release in seven years, and fans quickly dubbed it her “revenge album” after rampant rumors about Harbour cheating on her.

    The album’s 14 songs, when put together, tell the complete story of a woman who moved to New York to build a life with her husband, only to be cheated on, gaslighted, manipulated, and trapped in a loveless open marriage.

    Man with confused expression in a three-panel close-up reacting to David Harbour’s alleged partner kicked out scene.

    Image credits: 500Casino

    The singer was also heard questioning whether her partner was a “s*x addict,” leading a “double life” behind her back.

    One song talked about her stumbling upon his “s** toys, bu*t plugs [and] lube inside” their West Village apartment.

    Allen was heard questioning whether her partner was a “s*x addict” in the album West End Girl 

    Tweet from Sofia replying to @PopCrave, commenting that therapy is cheaper than a custom receipt dress, posted March 4, 2026.

    Image credits: vazonnnnn

    “You’re so f***ing broken,” she sang in one song. “How’d I get caught up in your double life?”

    The mother-of-two told Interview in October that some of the songs were based on “truth” and “some of it [was] fantasy.”

    David Harbour’s alleged partner in a close moment with a woman at a formal event with a blue and white backdrop.

    Image credits: Karwai Tang/WireImage

    “We all go through breakups, and it’s always f***ing brutal. But I don’t think it’s that often that you feel inclined to write about it while you’re in it,” she told the outlet.

    “It’s viscerally like going through the motions,” she added.

    In real life, Lily did indeed move to New York to live her life with Harbour, whom she met on the celebrity dating app Raya in 2019 and tied the knot with in 2020. They broke up in 2024.

    The British singer spoke about writing the album in 10 days with help from her executive producer

     

    View this post on Instagram

     

    A post shared by Lily Allen (@lilyallen)

    Screenshot of a tweet replying about David Harbour’s alleged partner getting kicked out of Lily Allen producer’s party.

    Image credits: officialsariixo

    Lily explained during the interview that she wrote the album in LA with an executive producer, “this guy called Blue.”

    He was also her musical director on her 2018 tour.

    At the time, “I was like, ‘I’m going f***ing crazy. I need to get out of this house and write with somebody I trust,’” she said. “I called up Blue, and he had 10 days, so I just did it in those 10 days.”

    David Harbour’s alleged partner and another person posing together at a crowded sports event stadium.

    Image credits: Michael Simon/GC Images

    Following their split, Harbour spoke about making “mistakes” in the past during a November interview with Esquire.

    When asked if there would be anything he would change from his past, he said: “I would change either everything or nothing.”

    Harbour spoke about making “mistakes” in the past, following his split

    “You either accept your path completely and realise that even the pain and the slip-ups and the mistakes are all part of the journey, and that there’s truth and growth, wisdom and deeper empathy and connection in all that,” he said.

    “It’s kind of like a house of cards, the minute you try to change one thing, you kind of have to change it all,” he added.

    “Peak unhinged queen behavior,” one said about Lily Allen’s onstage antics

    User Vini Miranda smiling in a casual profile photo commenting on David Harbour partner kicked out party gossip.

    Image credits: vsantosmiranda

    Tweet discussing David Harbour’s alleged partner and connections making headlines with party incident mentions.

    Image credits: theonlymikko

    Screenshot of a tweet reacting to David Harbour’s alleged partner being kicked out of Lily Allen producer’s party.

    Image credits: NgocaNomfundo

    Tweet by snation replying to PopCrave, commenting on David Harbour’s alleged partner kicked out of Lily Allen producer’s party.

    Image credits: deliadeetzed

    User comment on social media about David Harbour’s alleged partner being kicked out of Lily Allen producer’s party.

    Image credits: oluomo_king

    Tweet screenshot from Funmi replying to PopCrave with the phrase If petty was a person on March 4, 2026.

    Image credits: Olufunmee__

    Tweet about David Harbour’s alleged partner being kicked out of Lily Allen producer’s party over dramatic behavior.

    Image credits: ScrollStromX

    Tweet from user Kishu replying to PopCrave about people writing songs about their ex and printing receipts.

    Image credits: night_lessons

    Tweet text on screen with user Student_lecturer replying to PopCrave, discussing moving on and listening to songs.

    Image credits: StudenTLectureR

    Tweet by user Susane.k replying to PopCrave, expressing sympathy about David Harbour’s alleged partner kicked out of Lily Allen producer’s party.

    Image credits: ThegirlSuzy

    Tweet by Frank replying to PopCrave about relevance, posted March 4, 2026, referencing David Harbour’s alleged partner incident.

    Image credits: Frank_letmebe

    Tweet by user Kishu commenting on stage design inspired by heartbreak, related to David Harbour’s alleged partner incident at Lily Allen producer’s party.

    Image credits: night_lessons

    Tweet from BP Andrew responding to a comment about David Harbour’s alleged partner at Lily Allen producer’s party.

    Image credits: CryptidWorksYT

    David Harbour’s alleged partner being escorted out of Lily Allen producer’s party in a dramatic public incident.

    Image credits: luchakaiju

    Tweet by Jerry Avalos discussing public reaction related to David Harbour’s alleged partner and a Lily Allen producer’s party incident.

    Image credits: theshakesbeer

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply mentioning pettness, related to David Harbour’s alleged partner kicked out of Lily Allen producer’s party.

    Image credits: chloeisrxch

    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    joepublique avatar
    Joe Publique
    Joe Publique
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm old enough to remember when Lily Allen was running around wrecking homes and having affairs with married men. Didn't bother her back then...

    3
    3points
    reply
    davd2222 avatar
    David Andrews
    David Andrews
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Also admitted paying female s*x workers for s*x during her first marriage, which she said she didn't count as cheating because they were women. I like some of her music, but always found her insufferable as a person.

    0
    0points
    reply
