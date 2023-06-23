41 Quirky And Dark Comics With Twisted Endings By “Whoops Comics” Interview With Artist
Perhaps it is not a surprise that the world of comic art may seem saturated, but every once in a while, an artist comes forward with a style so refreshing, it shakes up the whole scene. Enter "Whoops comics", a series that explores the hilarious yet perplexing side of reality. This whimsical series challenges your perception of the norm with its surreal humor and some rather unpredictably witty punchlines.
Marius, the creator of the comics also spoke to Bored Panda so make sure to scroll down below and find the full interview with him!
As we mentioned before, Bored Panda reached out to Marius, the creator of "Whoops comics," for an interesting conversation on his artistic journey, inspirations, and his unique take on life's mundane realities.
When asked about how comics found their way into his life, Marius shared, "Comics are a big deal in Norway, and there were always comic books and magazines around the house when I grew up. My dad had a big collection of classic stuff like Calvin & Hobbes, The Far Side and Gaston to name just a few of my favorites. I was still a child when I started making my own."
In response to a question about his inspiration, the artist revealed the spontaneous nature of his creative process. He noted, "Ideas can suddenly pop up while I’m reading the news, listening to a podcast, talking to a friend or simply going for a walk and looking around. I get a lot of inspiration from just going through life and figuring out how to be a human who has to pay taxes and shop for groceries. Not to mention the existential dread of simply being alive. Lots of inspiration there!"
He further elucidated on his artistic journey, stating, "I’ve been drawing my whole life, but it was always silly animals and cartoony-stuff. At thirteen I made my first little animation, and I quickly fell in love with that artform as well and turned it into my job."
The artist also gave us an insight into his comic-creation routine. "Once in a while an idea presents itself already completed in my head and I can pretty much just finish it that same day," he admitted, while also acknowledging that "most of the time, however, I’ll spend many days or even weeks just working out the story and dialogue for a simple comic."
Regarding his humor, he replied, "Thank you! Yeah, I would say the comic strip is a good look into my brain and what I find funny. The themes and topics covered in my comics are things I go around thinking about."
When asked about the impact of comics on readers, he said, "I follow a bunch of webcomics myself and they definitely can have that effect. Bjenny Montero is high up there for me, his work is amazing. I think there can be a mild therapeutic effect when you see something funny and relatable about basic human struggles we all share."
When speaking of his future plans, he told Bored Panda, "I’ll keep making comics as long as I have fun doing it. I’ve also started playing around with animating some of them, so there will definitely be more of that as well. Stay tuned!"
Finally, on his personal background, he revealed, "I’m from Norway, and I’m a freelance animator and cartoonist." His journey is an inspiring reminder that art can offer both humor and healing, making sense of the chaos of the human condition, one comic strip at a time.
