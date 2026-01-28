ADVERTISEMENT

Bored Panda reached out to Marius, the artist behind "Whoops Comics", to learn more about how his work has evolved since his previous feature. Over the past several months, he has been especially productive, creating a steady stream of new comics, many of which are already available on his Instagram, with even more set to be released soon.

Marius also shared that he recently animated one of his older strips, the comic about a man trying to fall asleep while listening to a science podcast, which allowed him to explore his humor in a new format. Alongside his comic work, he has also ventured into voice acting, contributing to his friend Danny Lesco’s animated series "Tripper Teddy", a project rooted in the same playful, absurd spirit that defines his comics.

Below, we’ve gathered 45 of the best "Whoops Comics" strips that perfectly capture Marius’s signature humor, sharp timing, and talent for turning everyday moments into clever, unexpected punchlines.

More info: Instagram

#1

Comic showing a character amazed by the universe, with a dark humor twist revealing they are the universe itself.

    #2

    Comic showing dark humor with a character stuck in a tree escaping bears in a whoops comic style.

    #3

    Couple holding hands on couch discussing kids, with children playing blocks in the background in dark humor whoops comic.

    #4

    Whoops comic panels showing group activities with a dark humor twist, including isolation and an unexpected outcome.

    #5

    Office worker reflects on a monotonous life before a dark humor twist with an asteroid headed toward Earth in the comic.

    #6

    Comic strip showing a man on a flight facing dark humor as his headphones die, highlighting unexpected twists in whoops comics.

    #7

    Dark humor comic showing a man electrocuted in a bathtub and a woman mourning with a sad loaf of bread.

    #8

    Comic strip from Whoops Comics featuring dark humor with characters debating Earth's shape and a sleepy flat Earth depiction.

    #9

    Comic strip showing dark humor with two men wearing World's Greatest Dad shirts, leading to an unexpected fight scene.

    #10

    Two people watch Oppenheimer in IMAX in a dark humor whoops comic with an unexpected explosive twist.

    #11

    A whoops comic strip showing dark humor with unexpected twists about making a core memory and remembering a weird man.

    #12

    Whoops comic showing dark humor with a frog and mouse featuring an unexpected scary hot air balloon twist.

    #13

    A whoops comic featuring dark humor and unexpected twists about energy prices and taking showers to cry.

    #14

    Comic panels showing a couple admiring their goldfish with dark humor and unexpected twists in whoops comics style.

    #15

    Comic strip showing a dark humor whoops comic with a man humorously waking a sleeping bird at night.

    #16

    Comic panels of a dog barking and a man responding, featuring dark humor and an unexpected twist in the whoops comics style.

    #17

    Two men with drinks share a dark humor comic scene with unexpected twists about Valentine's Day and love.

    #18

    Comic strip featuring Postman Paul delivering packages, delivering dark humor and unexpected twists in whoops comics style.

    #19

    Comic strip showing dark humor with a man installing a window that reveals a neighbor spying inside.

    #20

    Comic panels showing a pizza delivery person biking at night and later eating pizza in bed with a laptop, dark humor comic style.

    #21

    Comic panels showing a man reading advice on saying yes, attending a talk about saying no, and relaxing outside with a drink.

    #22

    Woman walking at night startled by a man who grabs her, a dark humor whoops comic with an unexpected twist.

    #23

    Comic from whoops comics showing a character with headphones learning about insect pain and plant consciousness.

    #24

    Comic strip featuring dark humor with a therapist diagnosing a dog with borderline collie personality disorder.

    #25

    Comic strip showing dark humor about injuries from working out, featuring unexpected twists in a whoops comics style.

    #26

    Four-panel whoops comic showing dark humor and unexpected twists about setting personal boundaries with exaggerated actions.

    #27

    Two lions at a bar discussing a new tattoo, revealing a dark humor twist with an unexpected face tattoo.

    #28

    Comic strip showing dark humor with unexpected twists about life, death, and medical miracles in whoops comics style.

    #29

    Whoops comic strip with clouds talking cheerfully before revealing a dark humor twist of flooding and submerged houses.

    #30

    Weather reporter cartoon with dark humor as tigers appear during forecast, showcasing whoops comics with unexpected twists.

    #31

    Four-panel whoops comic showing a dark humor twist about a horse named Lightning that delivers an unexpected outcome.

    #32

    Whoops comic showing dark humor with a security guard misunderstanding a man’s medical emergency at a bar.

    #33

    Four-panel comic with birds stealing fresh bread and police bird characters arriving in a bakery delivering dark humor twists.

    #34

    Comic strip featuring a snail experiencing dark humor and unexpected twists in a workplace setting.

    #35

    Comic strip showing dark humor about sleep's side effects with unexpected twists in a whoops comics style.

    #36

    Comic panels showing a dog following dark humor twists, including brushing teeth and wearing pajamas in unexpected scenes.

    #37

    Comic strip showing dark humor with a coffee joke and comedy police delivering unexpected twists.

    #38

    Whoops comic with frog and mouse showing dark humor and unexpected twists in a simple cartoon style.

    #39

    Man in a whoops comic angrily finds abandoned dog p**p bag, delivering dark humor with unexpected twists.

    #40

    Two cartoon characters reacting at a concert in a whoops comic with dark humor and unexpected twists.

    #41

    Couple sharing a tender moment in a dark humor comic with unexpected twists about seeing inner beauty.

    #42

    Hiker in nature expressing frustration in a dark humor whoops comic with an unexpected rainbow twist.

    #43

    Cartoon doctor suggesting surgical removal in whoops comics known for dark humor and unexpected twists.

    #44

    Comic strip showing dark humor with unexpected twists about a synthesizer birth from the whoops comics collection.

    #45

    Comic panel showing a doctor and a patient in a wheelchair delivering dark humor and unexpected twists in a whoops comic.

