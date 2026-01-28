ADVERTISEMENT

Bored Panda reached out to Marius, the artist behind "Whoops Comics", to learn more about how his work has evolved since his previous feature. Over the past several months, he has been especially productive, creating a steady stream of new comics, many of which are already available on his Instagram, with even more set to be released soon.

Marius also shared that he recently animated one of his older strips, the comic about a man trying to fall asleep while listening to a science podcast, which allowed him to explore his humor in a new format. Alongside his comic work, he has also ventured into voice acting, contributing to his friend Danny Lesco’s animated series "Tripper Teddy", a project rooted in the same playful, absurd spirit that defines his comics.

Below, we’ve gathered 45 of the best "Whoops Comics" strips that perfectly capture Marius’s signature humor, sharp timing, and talent for turning everyday moments into clever, unexpected punchlines.

More info: Instagram