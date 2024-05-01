Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane
Entitled People, News

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

No good deed goes unpunished. A father’s attempt to swap aisle seats with a fellow passenger backfired, drawing debates on airplane etiquette. The controversial ordeal became viral after being exposed on social media two months ago.

Taking to her TikTok page on March 11, Alex Bennet posted a video where she recalled how a father asked a fellow plane passenger to swap seats with him so that he could sit with his two children. 

Highlights
  • A father's deceptive seat swap request on a plane led to viral debate on TikTok.
  • A passenger was tricked into the middle seat by a dad's false aisle seat claim.
  • The TikTok video ignited uproar over airplane seat etiquette; it gained 300,000 views.

Alex, who runs two podcasts, explained: “I witnessed the most insane plane behavior on the way here.”

In the video, which amassed nearly 300,000 views, the podcaster explained that she was sitting behind a man in the aisle seat when a father walked up to the man with his two children and asked if he could take his seat.

A father’s well-intentioned effort to swap aisle seats with a fellow passenger led to him being forced to sit in the middle seat

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

Image credits: Angelov/stock.adobe.com

Image credits: kasto/stock.adobe.com

“He’s like: ‘Hey man, my kids have [the] middle and window [seats], and I’ve got this aisle across. Do you mind swapping me aisle to aisle?’” Alex recalled.

Upon inquiring whether the father would exchange his purchased aisle seat for another aisle seat opposite them, Alex observed a moment of hesitation from the father before he responded.

The TikToker said: “The dad pauses and he said: ‘Middle or aisle? Yeah, aisle,’” before adding that the man responded that swapping was “no big deal.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Alex Bennet exposed the incident in a viral TikTok video

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

Image credits: www.tiktok.com

As the father sat down in the aisle seat with his two children, a female passenger walked up “about 10 seconds” later to the guy who had accepted the swap, remarking that he was sitting in her aisle seat.

Alex recounted that the man tried to explain that he had traded with “that guy who said he was the aisle seat,” pointing toward the father-of-two, who was staring at his phone and seemingly didn’t look up on purpose.

The friendly passenger was forced to take the dreaded middle seat. “I think he knew it,” the TikToker said of the dad.

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

Image credits: justalexbennett

Nevertheless, the man “could not have been nicer” and accepted his fate and switched to the middle seat in the row.

“I totally understand a dad wanting to sit with his kids, no question,” Alex said. “But I think you gotta tell the guy: ‘I’m middle. I need a solid here because I need to sit with my kids.’ 

“But you can’t say you’re the aisle and then the girl’s addressing it.”

Alex explained that she was sitting behind a man in the aisle seat when a dad came up with his two kids and asked if he could take his seat

ADVERTISEMENT

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

Image credits: justalexbennett

The video, which was captioned “Airplane etiquette is crazy,” ignited heated reactions, as a TikTok user commented: “A plane is the only place you won’t catch me being a people pleaser. 

“My seat is my seat.”

Another person wrote: “Dad would have been back on his middle seat!”

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

Image credits: justalexbennett

Someone else penned: “I never understand when parents don’t PURCHASE all of the seats together…they expect everyone who ACTUALLY PAID for their seats to move….”

An additional commentator argued: “Deal breaker. 

“If he wouldn’t be willing to switch back, a flight attendant would be called.”

The friendly passenger was forced to take the dreaded middle seat after a woman said the aisle seat was hers

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

Image credits: justalexbennett

A separate individual chimed in: “Will never let someone take my seat for any reason. 

“If they wanted to sit together pay for it.”

Travel etiquette is a popular topic, often brought up by well-documented incidents, as exemplified by Savannah Sterling, a window-seater.

ADVERTISEMENT
@justalexbennett Airplane etiquette is crazy #airplanes #airplanestories ♬ original sound – Alex Bennett

Back in December 2023, the TikToker shared a clip where she exposed a passenger who kept invading her private space so he could take photos of her view out the airplane window.

The footage, which quickly went viral, showed an uncomfortable Savannah staring at the plane’s window as an older man in the middle seat repeatedly reached past her face so he could snap photos of the view outside with his phone.

The video continued to spark outrage on social media

ADVERTISEMENT

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

ADVERTISEMENT

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

“My Seat Is My Seat”: People Appalled By Dad’s Deceptive Tactics To Sit Next To Kids On Plane

ADVERTISEMENT
Poll icon

Poll Question

Thanks! Check out the results:

You May Also Like

Woman Refuses To Chip In For Babysitting Because She Doesn’t Even Have Kids, Asks If She’s A Jerk

Do you think childless individuals should be expected to chip in for group babysitting costs during friend gatherings?

Read & Poll

17 Y.O. Is Done Sharing Her Birthday With Her Late Twin, Parents Are Not Having It

Do you think the girl should be allowed to celebrate her birthday without the remembrance of her deceased twin?

Read & Poll
See more polls »

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

3

Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Andréa Oldereide
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Hey, my name is Andréa and some people call me "Dré". I hate the nickname Andy. I'm a journalist and I write for the News Team at Bored Panda, which is a recently introduced team. I cover anything that's breaking news or in general news within the world of pop culture and other areas such as science, nature, and more. You'll see me often chase after a source to get an original quote in my articles.

Read more »
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Karina Babenok
Author, BoredPanda staff

As a visual editor in the News team, I look for the most interesting pictures and comments to make each post interesting and informative through images, so that you aren't reading only blocks of text. I joined Bored Panda not that long ago, but in this short amount of time I have covered a wide range of topics: from true crime to Taylor Swift memes (my search history is very questionable because of that).

In my freetime, I enjoy spending time at the gym, gaming, binging Great British Bake Off and adding yet another tattoo artist that I would love to get a tattoo from to my pinterest board.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about News
Homepage
Trending
News
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in News Arrow point to right
Popular on Bored Panda
Write comments
Add photo comments
POST
lisa6060 avatar
Wanderwoman
Wanderwoman
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another day, another Story about entitled plane passangers. Flying etiquette seems like the quicksand of adulthood... I mean, this can't possibly actually interfere with many peoples lifes on such a massive level?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
POST
lisa6060 avatar
Wanderwoman
Wanderwoman
Community Member
28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Another day, another Story about entitled plane passangers. Flying etiquette seems like the quicksand of adulthood... I mean, this can't possibly actually interfere with many peoples lifes on such a massive level?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda