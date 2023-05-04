Internet Divided After Woman Turns Grandma’s Wedding Dress Into A Two-Piece

As the days fly by, the seasons change, we can’t deny the fact that times are changing. Fashions are coming in and out of style à la revolving door, with trends that were dominating 20 years ago coming around again.

This TikToker wanted to move with the times and decided to alter her 3rd-generation heirloom wedding dress fundamentally. Grandma seems to have loved the alterations, but netizens have grabbed each other by the throat and fallen into the mud to wrestle about this woman’s dress.

This TikToker had her grandmom’s and mom’s wedding dress redesigned, turning it into a chic two-piece for her wedding rehearsal

Her grandmom was shocked upon seeing it, shouting “oh my god,” and “no way,” upon seeing it, but quickly broke into tears, embracing the bride

In the rest of the video Brittany showed off how she altered the dress and how it looked on her grandmom and mom

Watch the original video here:

Wedding dress alteration is a whole process, with them being refreshed, reinforced, and modernized according to the bride’s tastes

This woman has taken the vintage dress worn by her mom and grandmom and altered it from a traditional wedding gown to a trendy and chic two-piece co-ord.

Grandma was shocked, involuntarily shouting out “oh my God,” and mouthing “no way” in disbelief afterwards. But it seems that this was a good kind of surprise, with them warmly embracing, grandma having burst into tears.

Not everyone agreed with the alteration, with some peeps online commenting that the dress is beautiful and whatnot, but that they couldn’t ever do that, with others making slightly more inflamed comments.

The topic of wedding dress alteration is important for every bride-to-be. To ensure that it fits as best as it can and looks beautiful in every way, it likely has to be altered at least once, whether it’s an off-the-rack or a tailor-made dress, which still has to be perfect after the first fitting.

According to Brides, every dress has to be altered, because even if it’s pricey, it won’t look much better than a gown the tenth of its cost if it’s not properly fitted to the bride’s body.

Furthermore, these fittings are so important that you shouldn’t forget to budget for them, as they may set you back anywhere from $50 to $1000, taking a significant amount of time, as long as an hour or more for the first fitting.

But “what if I’ve got a vintage heirloom and am wondering whether and how to alter it,” you say? We’re here to help with some pointers and sources for you to read up on. Mayfield Events say that altering an heirloom dress is an incredibly important process, comparing each cut and incision into the dress to an ordeal of nearly surgical precision. In cases like these, wedding dresses become something more than just a piece of clothing. They are part of your family’s history and if it can be upcycled and refreshed, it doesn’t matter what shape or form, as long as you and your family are happy.

If you’re just getting out your mom’s or grandma’s wedding dress, there are several things to keep in mind before you are ready to stun the family members at your ceremony. WeddingBee has some stellar pointers to keep in mind.

When you get the dress, you should look over it, looking for any obvious signs of aging or damage: stains, tears or snags. It’s also likely that if the dress has stayed somewhere for a long time, especially if it wasn’t stored in an acid-free container, it may have changed color somewhat and yellowed.

You should also get a good feel for the condition of the dress; if it’s especially old, the fabric may be very fragile and prone to falling apart if it isn’t reinforced.

WeddingBee goes on to say that such restorations may cost anywhere from $300 to $800. You should also keep in mind that a dress can only be restored so much, wherein some fabric won’t look “like new” no matter what you do.

If you’ve got cash to spend and want a revamp of your heirloom dress, you could look at Ette: The Wedding Tailor’s work. Although super pricey, Ette offers incredible-looking dress redesigns and alterations, ranging from $600 to upwards of $2600 for a redesign of a dress.

The original TikTok collected over 11 million views, with 2 million likes and upwards of 3000 comments. Commenters were split on the dress, with some saying that it looks amazing and others saying that it’s worthless now. What are your thoughts? Perhaps you had your own wedding dress redesigned? Let the world know in the comments.

The community was divided on the alterations, with some saying that they would love to do something like this and the other half saying “never ever”