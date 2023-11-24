ADVERTISEMENT

Today, we’re bringing you even more cute illustrations transformed into wholesome 'Lazy Leaf Comics.' The artist behind this series, named Adarsh, shared with us during our last interview: 'I try to create funny and wholesome comics. Topics can range from something lighthearted to more serious themes like depression, self-love, anxiety, etc.'

If you missed our previous post featuring some earlier works by this artist, or you simply want to revisit it, please do. But first, scroll down and enjoy the most recent collection of 'Lazy Leaf Comics' strips.

More info: Instagram | twitter.com