Artist Illustrates Animal Life, Shows What These Cute Little Beings Are Really Like (23 New Comics)Interview With Artist
Get ready for another dose of heartwarming cuteness with Pin-Tsung Lin, better known as Kesanitw, and their adorable animal comics! If you've ever wondered what it would be like if your pets had a touch of human charm, Kesanitw's illustrations have the answer.
These wholesome comics bring furry friends to life sharing lessons about friendship and more. With over 138K followers on Instagram, Kesanitw continues to capture hearts with each charming creation. Scroll down to explore the latest batch of endearing drawings that are sure to bring a smile to your face and warmth to your heart!
More info: Instagram | twitter.com | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Guess what? In these comics, forget about the idea that dogs and cats can't get along! Nope, in these cute illustrations, these fluffy buddies are not enemies; they're actually good pals and might even have some romantic vibes! The way they're drawn, all innocent and child-like, adds an extra dose of adorableness that could make even the grumpiest person crack a smile!
only five bowls? you practically have had nothing!
Pin-Tsung Lin is now a full-time creator. They earned a master's degree in design and technology, worked as a UI/UX designer and animator in a software company, and started their own video production company. "Ever since I was a kid, I dreamed of being a full-time cartoonist. After trying different jobs, I still believe that drawing manga is my favorite. I also enjoy making others happy with my creations."
"I usually search for inspiration on the internet by looking at other people's comic works or watching interesting videos of animals. Sometimes, I go to the park to observe pet dogs and find creative ideas," Kesanitw says about where they get inspiration for their comics.
These are so cute!
These are so cute!