While scrolling through adorable kitten pictures, which is something we at Bored Panda are shamelessly guilty of, we often get so taken away by their cuteness that we forget they are actually predators.

Even a well-fed domestic cat has such a strong motivation for hunting that it will prey on birds, small mammals, and reptiles if the opportunity presents itself.

Luckily, the subreddit 'Murder Mittens' is here to remind us that these two characteristics — quirky fluffiness and a ferocious thirst for blood — can coexist.

Even though the online community is quite young even by Reddit's standards (it was established in 2018), it already unites 195K members and since they keep posting pictures of sharp paws, I guess the number will only rise.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Our Local Pet Shelter Just Shared This Pic Of The Teeniest Murder Mittens I've Ever Seen

Our Local Pet Shelter Just Shared This Pic Of The Teeniest Murder Mittens I've Ever Seen

sonjasrevenge Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

So Dramatic

So Dramatic

lskxpp Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#3

Fur Cactus Prevents Man From Making Bed

Fur Cactus Prevents Man From Making Bed

FallOfTheThrall Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#4

He’s Trying To Lure Me Under The Bed With Red Balloons

He’s Trying To Lure Me Under The Bed With Red Balloons

Slamtastick Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#5

Eek Casually Flexin’ The Claws

Eek Casually Flexin’ The Claws

Vast_Plant_1681 Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#6

I Think Poe Is Flipping Me Off

I Think Poe Is Flipping Me Off

paigedaly Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#7

I Was Told You Guys Would Appreciate Rasmodius's Murder Mittens! He's One Of My Foster Kittens! He Loves To Play!

I Was Told You Guys Would Appreciate Rasmodius's Murder Mittens! He's One Of My Foster Kittens! He Loves To Play!

literarylilly Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#8

She Slowly Lifted Her Paw, Dragged Her Claws On My Hand Until One Sunk In, And Then Rested Her Arm There For A While; The Audacity

She Slowly Lifted Her Paw, Dragged Her Claws On My Hand Until One Sunk In, And Then Rested Her Arm There For A While; The Audacity

tilthevoidstaresback Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#9

The Paw Of A Lion

The Paw Of A Lion

raijin90 Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#10

I Shall Delete Everything

I Shall Delete Everything

TarynHK Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#11

You Can't Hide From The Murder Mittens

You Can't Hide From The Murder Mittens

meek_sh Report

12points
POST
Madam Puddyfoot
Madam Puddyfoot
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You can't use the bathroom without meeeee.......

4
4points
reply
View more comments
#12

Murder Mittens Gripping The Food Bowl

Murder Mittens Gripping The Food Bowl

Jelly18Bean Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#13

Small Guy, Big Claws

Small Guy, Big Claws

theylovelunaa Report

11points
POST
View more comments
#14

Kitty Just Wants Pets

Kitty Just Wants Pets

muchtimeandspace Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#15

When She’s Relaxed But Also Doesn’t Want You To Forget The Potential To Murder

When She’s Relaxed But Also Doesn’t Want You To Forget The Potential To Murder

stinkyspacebaby Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#16

I Have Activated The Claw Trap

I Have Activated The Claw Trap

tb0ne1915 Report

10points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s like a button! Press middle toe bean for claws to come out

2
2points
reply
#17

I Often Photograph Tracks When I'm Out Hiking. Found Enough Murder Mittens To Raise My Pulse. Fresh Mountain Lion Print. Claws Definitely Visible

I Often Photograph Tracks When I'm Out Hiking. Found Enough Murder Mittens To Raise My Pulse. Fresh Mountain Lion Print. Claws Definitely Visible

Philodices Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#18

Sometimes Claws Aren't Enough To Get The Message Across

Sometimes Claws Aren't Enough To Get The Message Across

MadMadBunny Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#19

Four Week Old Wednesday Resorts To Violence To Get Her Way

Four Week Old Wednesday Resorts To Violence To Get Her Way

Colar Report

9points
POST
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Every day, Wednesday wakes up and chooses violence

3
3points
reply
#20

My Baby Murphy Had The Tiniest Murder Mittens

My Baby Murphy Had The Tiniest Murder Mittens

maya_loves_cows Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#21

Press The Central Pad To Deploy

Press The Central Pad To Deploy

FleetAdmiralWiggles Report

9points
POST
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Press the nose button to deactivate.

1
1point
reply
#22

He’s Threatening To Take My Door Off The Hinges

He’s Threatening To Take My Door Off The Hinges

AreYouWildAsMe Report

9points
POST
#23

I Work At A Cat Rescue In Detroit And This Mama Gave Birth In My Bed 2 Weeks Ago Today. Here Are Two Of Her Itty Bitty Murder Machines!

I Work At A Cat Rescue In Detroit And This Mama Gave Birth In My Bed 2 Weeks Ago Today. Here Are Two Of Her Itty Bitty Murder Machines!

Vast_Plant_1681 Report

8points
POST
Peppy
Peppy
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

It’s the holy trinity

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#24

Was Told Ursula’s Tiny Murder Mittens Belonged Here

Was Told Ursula’s Tiny Murder Mittens Belonged Here

harperking Report

8points
POST
#25

Meet Patch

Meet Patch

FitProblem6248 Report

8points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Aaaaw, she reminds me of my cats sister who is not with me anymore. My angel...

1
1point
reply
#26

10 Out Of 10 !!

10 Out Of 10 !!

hey-and-bye Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#27

The Teeniest Of Murder Mittens Plotting His Escape Into The Big World

The Teeniest Of Murder Mittens Plotting His Escape Into The Big World

Im_Asia Report

8points
POST
#28

Little Claw; Big Thumb

Little Claw; Big Thumb

izzysolidarity Report

8points
POST
#29

Three Hour Old Murder Mittens! I Work At A Cat Rescue, Took In A Pregnant Mama Last Night To Temporarily Foster, And Woke Up To Kittens In My Bed This Morning!

Three Hour Old Murder Mittens! I Work At A Cat Rescue, Took In A Pregnant Mama Last Night To Temporarily Foster, And Woke Up To Kittens In My Bed This Morning!

Vast_Plant_1681 Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#30

Hand Drawn Murder Mittens

Hand Drawn Murder Mittens

nikitahere Report

7points
POST
#31

She Likes To Hold Hands… If You Can Take It

She Likes To Hold Hands… If You Can Take It

canadianartfart Report

7points
POST
#32

I Was Told This Guy Might Belong Here

I Was Told This Guy Might Belong Here

Unlucky_Entrance_512 Report

7points
POST
R
R
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a lovely face!!!

1
1point
reply
#33

How Is Gus 89% Feet?

How Is Gus 89% Feet?

reddit.com Report

7points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Spider cat, spider cat, does whatever a spidercat can. Can he fly? No he can’t. Just your average spider cat

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#34

Even In Her Sleep

Even In Her Sleep

NerdyTiredLibrarian Report

7points
POST
Edda Kamphues
Edda Kamphues
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You never know what you might catch in your sleep.

1
1point
reply
#35

No Escape (And Who Would Want To?)

No Escape (And Who Would Want To?)

Jman12304 Report

7points
POST
#36

Murder Claws And Disney Eyes

Murder Claws And Disney Eyes

Toni_Rizzo Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#37

The Tiniest Chomp

The Tiniest Chomp

_Dudexh_ Report

6points
POST
#38

I Was Nearly Attacked By A Tiger At Work Today

I Was Nearly Attacked By A Tiger At Work Today

MyCatHasCats Report

6points
POST
#39

Cora Would Like To Know If Her Mittens Are Legal Or Not

Cora Would Like To Know If Her Mittens Are Legal Or Not

timetowom Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#40

The Claw

The Claw

stonerbunniixo Report

6points
POST
#41

Mama Asparagus Does A Murder Mitten Stretch!

Mama Asparagus Does A Murder Mitten Stretch!

Vast_Plant_1681 Report

6points
POST
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Zara the Squiddy Squid 🦑
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Mama asparagus is one of the best cat names I’ve heard in a while

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#42

My Fierce Lil Voidlet!

My Fierce Lil Voidlet!

Brooksy925 Report

6points
POST
Yettichild
Yettichild
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tiny void, with tiny murder mittens.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#43

My Boss Is Such A Micromanager!

My Boss Is Such A Micromanager!

triblogcarol Report

6points
POST
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
𝓚𝓮𝓲𝓽𝓱
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“Did I tell you you could stop working?”

2
2points
reply
#44

Murder Mitten In The Closet

Murder Mitten In The Closet

twistingturtle Report

6points
POST
#45

Caught Mid Biscuit Making

Caught Mid Biscuit Making

_shes_a_jar Report

5points
POST
#46

Beware Of Drumstick!

Beware Of Drumstick!

Exidor Report

5points
POST
#47

My Baby Girl When I Found Her Back In June

My Baby Girl When I Found Her Back In June

Vanityandwrath Report

5points
POST
#48

A Little Flash Of Mits While Staying Cozy

A Little Flash Of Mits While Staying Cozy

nicolereadsit Report

5points
POST
#49

They Only Come Out When He's Been Hitting The Nip

They Only Come Out When He's Been Hitting The Nip

PipsqueakPilot Report

5points
POST
#50

Ready To Murder

Ready To Murder

dankdiscofrog Report

5points
POST
#51

They Don't Call Him Charlie Scissorpaws For Nothing!

They Don't Call Him Charlie Scissorpaws For Nothing!

llamafarma73 Report

5points
POST
#52

Murder Mittens With Bonus Blep

Murder Mittens With Bonus Blep

BloodyCattie Report

5points
POST
#53

Scroll Right

Scroll Right

aidarchikable Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#54

Small Boy, Big Mitts

Small Boy, Big Mitts

mousewater Report

5points
POST
#55

Talk To The Mitten!

Talk To The Mitten!

dvalpat Report

5points
POST
#56

Took A Nap And Woke Up To This

Took A Nap And Woke Up To This

os-sesamoideum Report

5points
POST
#57

Winston When We Spent Too Long Out Of The House

Winston When We Spent Too Long Out Of The House

justjeffisfine Report

5points
POST
#58

I Just Found This Sub. His Name Is Spicy And You Know Exactly Why

I Just Found This Sub. His Name Is Spicy And You Know Exactly Why

melberries Report

5points
POST
#59

The Void Hungers

The Void Hungers

WallOfDeath Report

5points
POST
#60

I'm Being Threatened While Trying To Work From Home

I'm Being Threatened While Trying To Work From Home

usingreddithurtsme Report

4points
POST
#61

Ow That's My Knee!

Ow That's My Knee!

cutekittie2 Report

4points
POST
Yettichild
Yettichild
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I think pretty much everyone looking at this post knows what this feels like.

2
2points
reply
#62

Jeepers Creepers Where Did You Get Those Eyes?

Jeepers Creepers Where Did You Get Those Eyes?

gloriousbeautypig Report

4points
POST
#63

My MIL’s House Panther And His Murder Mittens

My MIL’s House Panther And His Murder Mittens

MauginZA Report