While scrolling through adorable kitten pictures, which is something we at Bored Panda are shamelessly guilty of, we often get so taken away by their cuteness that we forget they are actually predators.

Even a well-fed domestic cat has such a strong motivation for hunting that it will prey on birds, small mammals, and reptiles if the opportunity presents itself.

Luckily, the subreddit 'Murder Mittens' is here to remind us that these two characteristics — quirky fluffiness and a ferocious thirst for blood — can coexist.

Even though the online community is quite young even by Reddit's standards (it was established in 2018), it already unites 195K members and since they keep posting pictures of sharp paws, I guess the number will only rise.