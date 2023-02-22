This Group Is Dedicated To Posting Pics Of Cats’ “Murder Mittens” And Here Are Their 104 Best Pics (New Pics)
While scrolling through adorable kitten pictures, which is something we at Bored Panda are shamelessly guilty of, we often get so taken away by their cuteness that we forget they are actually predators.
Even a well-fed domestic cat has such a strong motivation for hunting that it will prey on birds, small mammals, and reptiles if the opportunity presents itself.
Luckily, the subreddit 'Murder Mittens' is here to remind us that these two characteristics — quirky fluffiness and a ferocious thirst for blood — can coexist.
Even though the online community is quite young even by Reddit's standards (it was established in 2018), it already unites 195K members and since they keep posting pictures of sharp paws, I guess the number will only rise.
This post may include affiliate links.
Our Local Pet Shelter Just Shared This Pic Of The Teeniest Murder Mittens I've Ever Seen
So Dramatic
Fur Cactus Prevents Man From Making Bed
He’s Trying To Lure Me Under The Bed With Red Balloons
Eek Casually Flexin’ The Claws
I Think Poe Is Flipping Me Off
I Was Told You Guys Would Appreciate Rasmodius's Murder Mittens! He's One Of My Foster Kittens! He Loves To Play!
She Slowly Lifted Her Paw, Dragged Her Claws On My Hand Until One Sunk In, And Then Rested Her Arm There For A While; The Audacity
The Paw Of A Lion
I Shall Delete Everything
You Can't Hide From The Murder Mittens
Murder Mittens Gripping The Food Bowl
Small Guy, Big Claws
Kitty Just Wants Pets
I will pet at the cost of my life, it’s worth it
When She’s Relaxed But Also Doesn’t Want You To Forget The Potential To Murder
I Have Activated The Claw Trap
It’s like a button! Press middle toe bean for claws to come out
I Often Photograph Tracks When I'm Out Hiking. Found Enough Murder Mittens To Raise My Pulse. Fresh Mountain Lion Print. Claws Definitely Visible
Sometimes Claws Aren't Enough To Get The Message Across
Four Week Old Wednesday Resorts To Violence To Get Her Way
My Baby Murphy Had The Tiniest Murder Mittens
Press The Central Pad To Deploy
He’s Threatening To Take My Door Off The Hinges
I Work At A Cat Rescue In Detroit And This Mama Gave Birth In My Bed 2 Weeks Ago Today. Here Are Two Of Her Itty Bitty Murder Machines!
Was Told Ursula’s Tiny Murder Mittens Belonged Here
Meet Patch
10 Out Of 10 !!
The Teeniest Of Murder Mittens Plotting His Escape Into The Big World
Three Hour Old Murder Mittens! I Work At A Cat Rescue, Took In A Pregnant Mama Last Night To Temporarily Foster, And Woke Up To Kittens In My Bed This Morning!
Hand Drawn Murder Mittens
She Likes To Hold Hands… If You Can Take It
How Is Gus 89% Feet?
Spider cat, spider cat, does whatever a spidercat can. Can he fly? No he can’t. Just your average spider cat
Even In Her Sleep
No Escape (And Who Would Want To?)
Murder Claws And Disney Eyes
The Tiniest Chomp
Cora Would Like To Know If Her Mittens Are Legal Or Not
Mama Asparagus Does A Murder Mitten Stretch!
Mama asparagus is one of the best cat names I’ve heard in a while
My Fierce Lil Voidlet!
My Boss Is Such A Micromanager!
Murder Mitten In The Closet
Caught Mid Biscuit Making
Beware Of Drumstick!
My Baby Girl When I Found Her Back In June
A Little Flash Of Mits While Staying Cozy
They Only Come Out When He's Been Hitting The Nip
They Don't Call Him Charlie Scissorpaws For Nothing!
Murder Mittens With Bonus Blep
Small Boy, Big Mitts
Talk To The Mitten!
Took A Nap And Woke Up To This
Winston When We Spent Too Long Out Of The House
I Just Found This Sub. His Name Is Spicy And You Know Exactly Why
The Void Hungers
I'm Being Threatened While Trying To Work From Home
Ow That's My Knee!
I think pretty much everyone looking at this post knows what this feels like.