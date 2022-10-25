Redditors from all around the globe shared their opinions about what organizations they believe are actually cults in disguise, and explained why in a viral r/AskReddit thread . We’ve collected their insights and opinions to share with you. Meanwhile, read on for Bored Panda's interview with the author of the viral thread, whose family had been in a small cult themselves. The redditor was kind enough to answer our questions in detail.

One of the hallmarks of a cult is that its leaders highlight the fact that they’re definitely not a cult. They try to present themselves as innocuous organizations or simply close-knit communities, sometimes with strong quasi-religious overtones, who 'care' about the 'welfare' of their ‘flock.’ But if it looks like a cult and quacks like a cult, odds are that it is one.

While many of us have seen fictionalized accounts of what it’s like being in a cult in movies and in TV shows, few of us actually know just how horrifying and dangerous it actually is to be part of such an organization. Especially from an early age. We’ve covered that in detail before , here at Bored Panda .

#1 The Church of Scientology



Some of the illegal s**t they’ve done is so ridiculous. Been wanting to make a video where I just read a list of this b******t with fun goofy music in the background. You could do the same with the ridiculous things they actually believe.



Here’s an example: Their founder was a science fiction writer and the only holiday they recognize is his birthday



Edit: the entire “religion” is also banned from changing any and all articles on Wikipedia because they abused that feature.

Redditor u/suckontitties explained to us what inspired them to come up with the question in the first place, shared their thoughts about people's fascination with cults, and explained how someone can realize that they were actually part of such an organization. "I asked this question because I have seen a lot of people involved in cults in the past who didn’t realize it at the time. Spreading awareness about different cults can help people realize they (or their loved ones) may also be in a cult unknowingly," they told Bored Panda. "I think cults have always interested people. There are so many different types," they gave Kanye West's new 'Christian school' "that chants/sings his mother's name in the mornings" as an example of this. "Some of these seem innocent at the time but they can have long-lasting negative impacts on people. Most people don’t relive they have been in a cult until they have lost money, time, or friends due to the cult."

#2 The Herbalife company. Despite being accused of being a pyramid scheme, they continue to function similarly. There are some people from my childhood who became addicted to it, and they act very much like members of a cult.

#3 The Mormon church. I realized it was a cult when I was a kid and started asking questions. Figured I’d be met with optimism and willingness to answer those questions. Instead I was met with aggression and shut down.

According to the author of the viral thread, critical thinking, as well as distance from the cult, are essential in realizing that you were involved in an actual cult. "Talking with former members and discussing shared experiences (trauma, abuse, or just stories) can help the healing process. My family used to be in a small cult and we didn’t realize it until we left. I know this from personal experience," they revealed to Bored Panda. "Thankfully, I wasn’t abused or anything, but I have friends who were abused and their lives will never be the same as a result. Cults are dangerous and deserve to be placed in the spotlight for public scrutiny to protect the children and individuals involved."

#4 As someone who comes from a family of Jehovahs and has actively practiced this faith in past times



It is 100% a cult.



Ninjapig101 replied:

Came here to see this. I was raised JW, and finally mustered up the courage to leave when I turned 18. Literally overnight everyone I knew my whole life cut contact with me. Not even a goodbye. Friends and family. The stress from it all made me physically ill, I was in and out of the hospital constantly. I’m doing much better now, I have a beautiful little family. In the entire time I’ve been gone, now about 6ish years, my biological father has called me one time. This is how the conversation went (BD - bio dad)



BD- hello is this ninjapig101 (literally using my first and last name)



Me- yes….



BD- this is first name last name (yes he literally used just his first and last name) calling to inform you of the passing of grandma (except he uses grandmas first and last name in referring to her as well)



It was like I was just immediately no longer part of the family, just like that.



I’m so thankful I got out of that when I had the chance.

#5 QAnon.



foco_del_fuego replied:



My wife's parents fell off deep into the Q-hole. It's more sad than anything.



SableyeFan replied:



I lost a mother to this. I left home because it was unsafe for my physical well-being to remain with how ready she was to shoot anyone who 'attacked' our home.





#6 Don’t see anywhere where someone’s said Fraternities/Sororities. Wildly a cult. Was in one. Now I’m mid-thirties and it’s ridiculous what they make you do and how they make you feel. Especially at such a vulnerable age.

During a previous in-depth interview, Bored Panda spoke about cults with Suzanne Degges-White, a Licensed Counselor, Professor, and Chair at the Department of Counseling and Higher Education at Northern Illinois University. "The worst thing about cult indoctrination is that people actually LOVE the feeling they get in being a part of something bigger than themselves. Folks who have the wisdom to recognize that they are being led into a cult are not the ones who are going to be totally indoctrinated and stuck inside it," the professor told Bored Panda. "They recognize that the leader is likely a charlatan and they have enough of a support system beyond the cult that they don't get totally sucked into it in the first place. The people who actually NEED to get out of it are going to have to have a support system or something better outside the cult if they are going to leave,” she said. "Cult leaders are master manipulators who are also excellent readers of others—and they truly sense who is a more likely 'follower' aka 'victim' and tend to invest their energy wisely. They don't waste too much time on people they don't think will easily join their ranks," Professor Degges-White told Bored Panda earlier.

#7 Flat earthers.

#8 Yesterday, I actually observed a job posting that stated "Don't bother applying if receiving money is your main motivation. Here, we live like a family."



One of the most degrading things I've ever read was that.



Just to be clear, this job was compensated. They simply stated that they wouldn't be paying you much, I presume.

#9 Ballet.



You are basically at their whim. You are expected to pay tuition, costumes, dance wear, dance shoes, travel fees, competition fees, production fees, tickets, and do volunteer work and give up your entire schedule.



If you complain at all about anything valid or not- they shun you by not giving your kid a good role or not moving them up a level. And they withhold attention to your child.



You literally must schedule all life around ballet. And pay thousands and thousands of dollars so your kid can be in the back.



If you quit all the former dance parents and friends will shun you.

"Cult leaders are narcissistic individuals who use their self-interest and charisma to prey on their followers. This, of course, requires that their followers, or marks, have certain traits that make them more likely to be preyed upon. Research suggests that some of the traits that make people vulnerable to joining a cult include suffering from anxiety or depression or addictions.” People who are anxious or depressed are more vulnerable because cults offer ‘solutions’ to their problems. "People with addictions need to have something to fill the hole left when they stop using whatever substance/behavior that they are addicted to. Addiction reflects a hunger and cult leaders have an easy time using their powers of persuasion to convince the follower that they and their cult can fill that need," the professor told us. "Cult leaders often use the powers of seduction to convince people to follow them—they use flattery of a potential member along with promises of 'belonging' and being 'needed,' so that can be extremely enticing to someone who feels that something important is missing in their life. When someone convinces us that they care more about us than anyone else in our world, we will do whatever they want us to do just to keep their light shining on us," she explained how cult leaders exploit others’ psychology.

#10 The Amish. They control nearly every aspect of their followers’ lives and live in incredibly insular society. Sure they let their kids experience the outside world and choose for themselves through rumspringa, but they seemingly set them up for failure by throwing them into the deep end with no preparation at a time in their lives (17-21) when people aren’t noted for great decision making. When the kids almost inevitably end up crashing and burning back into the fold, they are forced to remain for the rest of their lives through the threat of shunning where even your own parents will treat you as if you are dead and invisible. Sure they look quaint with their beards, buggies, and barns, but if you actually look at them critically, they’re as bad as any other cult, they’ve just been around longer.

#11 Most religions. They are “soft cults” but cultish nonetheless. Some may not physically stop you from leaving but fear of existential threat is a very real thing for many.



Prime example: My grandmother was raised Catholic and had a child out of wedlock. At one point in the 80s she was on her deathbed (did not die fortunately), she asked for last rites and a priest denied her because of her infidelity. Now, she had also been raised in a HIGHLY abusive Catholic orphanage that has in recent times been exposed for mass child graves as well as child rape and torture, so she was exposed to every abuse known under these people. Even after all that she lived the rest of her life entirely convinced that when she died she would spend an eternity in hell. I can’t imagine how terrifying that thought must be for a believer. She was an amazingly sweet person but that indoctrination made her feel like she was unworthy of love her entire life while living in fear of what may come next. If that’s not a cult by any reasonable definition then I don’t know what is.

#12 The Andrew Tate fandom.



SomeEntityHere replied:



Andrew Tate's War Room is definitely a cult as well.

"You are treated like family and you have other cult members who make you feel welcome and work hard to develop that sense of belonging. When nothing else in your life is giving you what you need or satisfying you in important ways, a cult is the perfect setting to feel valued and that you matter," the professor noted that this is how members are trapped in cults. "To get someone you care about out of the cult, you have to work hard and be available to help them see reason. You have to encourage them to stay involved in activities beyond the cult, to engage in connections with people who are 'outsiders.’ For some people, the sense of belonging within a cult is worth more than autonomy, wealth, or connections to family or those beyond the cult. That's when interventions by caring others are needed to help that person recognize the truth of their situation."

#13 MAGAS. Very culty. They basically worship one man who is supposed to be a public servant. They pay him money, go to his events, let him decide their healthcare

(antivax, hydroxychloroquine, etc), they have “secret phrases” (let’s go Branden”, they make it their whole personality (flags, stickers, hats, shirts, their cars), they have conspiracy theories, and they’re willing to get violent for him (Jan 6).

#14 The Duggar Family.



lemonrence replied:



They’re associated with IBLP and Gothard was their leader so definitely a cult. Someone is dropping a highly anticipated documentary about it some time next year, really can’t wait to watch it



If you go to r/DuggarsSnark there was a recent AMA done with a childhood friend of Anna Duggar, wife of convicted pedophile/oldest Duggar son. Very enlightening read

#15 MLMs, particularly Mary Kay. I once attended a convention as a consultant's guest in an effort to persuade me to go. Very stepford-like. She also failed to inform me that you were supposed to dress up, so I arrived in jeans and a hoodie.

#16 Mommy groups.



Tsunamiis replied:



Amen. I’ve been a stay-at-home dad for ten years. When I go to kids things alone everyone looks at me like a p**ophile. Not a single parent will give me their name if I don’t directly ask and no one wants to hear anything I have to say. My kids don’t have friends.





#17 Megachurches. They're money cults.

#18 Disney.



CPA0908 replied:



there's the Disney adults that will go to Disney a few times a year or at all, and that enjoy the parks like normal people.



then there's the Disney adults with entirely Disney merch, magnets, bumper stickers, cups, shirts, all that kind of s**t. those are the bad ones

#19 Apple users.



512165381 replied:



I was in a mall one weekday & there few a few people in each store. Walked into the small Apple store & there were about 80 people there. Like a cult convention.

#20 Jared Leto and his followers.

That mf is fake, and has a messiah complex.

And his followers, don't get me started on them

#21 I was born & raised as Independent Fundamental Baptist, which is Duggar family level of fundie. Their cult, IBLP, is a bit more restricting than IFB though — IFB didn’t force the long modest dresses or shotgun courtships, at least.



But anyways, I’m 26 now and didn’t realize I was in a cult until about 3 months ago, and it was totally accidental while I was reading about Josh Duggar’s trial. Literally a wrong click on the page is how I found out.

#22 The troubled teen industry (youth residential “therapy” programs that are underregulated and rampant with abuse, SA, and children’s deaths)



Edit: the earlier programs were closely based off the teachings of a cult called Synanon. Not every program open right now is a cult itself but their history is abusive and most programs do significantly more harm than good.

#23 Southern Pentecostal Baptist Snake Handlers



Grew up going to one of these churches. Long drive to a small church hidden in the woods. They honestly believed only their members were gonna make it to heaven. We saw some crazy stuff in that building.

#24 MLMs.



BoothWilkesJohn replied:



Absolutely yes. My folks are in Amway, starting when I was in middle school. They were supposed to be millionaires by the time my dad retired (they are not).



Growing up, they were hardly ever home. They were gone every weekend at events that of course they paid to attend. Every time we were driving, they played self help tapes. The worst though was that they wanted everything to be positive, nothing negative. Sad? Be happy. Angry? Be happy. I couldn't have any kind of relationship with them beyond pretending everything was fine. A whole household bottles up their feelings for years. Once I was 17, I was hardly ever home. I slept at friends' homes or came back super late, after everyone was asleep. I left the day I turned 18.



It has completely consumed their lives. All of their social life is Amway, not because they cut people out who didn't join, because everyone who wouldn't got sick of the sales pitch over and over. After I became an adult and left their home, any time we came back to visit, they were trying to recruit me and my wife. We stopped going over except for the primary holidays, and now hardly that anymore. They've stopped the sales pitch, but it's their whole identity. We have nothing to talk about, except what's going on with us, which doesn't last long. It's beyond awkward.



Fortunately, my wife has a delightful family.

#25 Not necessarily a cult, but children having to say the pledge of allegiance everyday in school gives off cult vibes.

#26 Masons! My husband joined and was in it for a long time. I used to joke with him that it was a cult and he’d defend the masons. He tried for a while to have me join the Order of the Eastern Star and I declined. Then one day I noticed he didn’t go to his meeting, then his missed another and another. When I asked he just said he no longer had the time. I jokingly said oh did you finally realize that you joined a cult? He turned 3 shades lighter and walked away.

#27 Elon Musk fans.



He could literally murder somebody and they would still be like "he is so innovative! A tech genius! My IDOL!" and would come up with an excuse as to why the murder was justified

#28 My wife grew up in a cult that her mother is still part of/a heavily active member. They tell you where to live, how long to live there, who to MARRY, & how much money you make. They rent abandoned warehouses every few years throughout the country & it is invite ONLY to get in. & then they disappear without a trace.



One of the ex members wrote a blog about it like 10 years ago & I'll link it if I can find it.



Also, it's just called The Church of Christ



AMA

#29 A Christian affiliated dénomination called *United Church of God*



I grew up in this church. I remember hearing several sermons about what a cult is and how many people called the United Church of God a cult (wikipedia even classifies it as a cult lol AND THEY WOULD MENTION THAT FACT IN SERMONS".



They'd go on and on about how catholicism is really the biggest cult of all.



Lol the denial is really deep within this one. My whole immediate family still attends and is baptized. At least they finally gave up on trying to reconvert me.

#30 Crossfitter here. We are absolutely a cult.



Phish fan also. HUGE cult.

#31 There's the usual answers like religions, tech start-ups, etc.



And then there's the BTS Army.

#32 Texas A&M.



mrbuh replied:



My mom likes to tell the story about when I visited there as a high school senior. It was a one night sleepover tour.



I hated it.



When she came to pick me up the following day I was waiting at the curb, sitting on my packed suitcase. I hopped immediately into the car and the first thing I said was, "It's a cult. Let's get out of here."

#33 Literally all of them. There isn’t a single cult, including the really scary ones that people make documentaries about, that believes it’s a cult.



Source: I was raised in the Children of God/Family International. We never thought we were in a cult, but we very much were.

#34 Whatever ridiculousness The Transformed Wife spreads.

#35 Crunchy moms especially since many of them have started being far right or involved in the quiverfull movement. I used to be one and its insane the amount of money and dedication I put into that c**p and if you veered just a little bit you were shunned. I offered a mom once a packet of organic gummies for her kid and you would have thought I was handing her poison because goodness forbid it's got dye and sugar in it. They are constantly trying to "one up" themselves to see who is more "pure" and "natural". I saw mom's on FB groups try to treat their kids burns with EOs and have them on sugar fasts where they weren't even allowed fruit. My husband and I have a kid who was high in medical needs and didn't make a lot of money but I spent so much on organic food, "natural" everything, I made my own cleaning supplies, read all the mommy blogs and worried about microwaves,toxins in the air, vaccines,etc. There was always something new to worry about and some new solution I could buy or make to "help". I was a nervous wreck most of the time and broke asf. Plus my kid started worrying all the time about toxins and that was a big wake up call for me.



I also went to a church where it was believed you needed to have as many kids as possible, didn't celebrate holidays,etc. Also you weren't allowed to talk about anything that contradicted their teachings and you were limited on what you were allowed to read. I was told I didn't have enough faith because I only had one kid never mind the fact another could literally kill me.I left after I started seeing things that really bothered me like child abuse that was being hushed about plus once again,trying to stay that damn "perfect" in their eyes was stressful asf. I'm much happier now in my heathen and anti crunchy ways 😂😂

#36 Here in the Philippines, we have a pretty big one called "Iglesia ni Cristo / Church of Christ".



Don't even think about leaving once you become a member. You'll be heavily ostracized and shamed on by your family, friends, and other church members. They'll even send an official out to "convince(harass)" you until you come back.



It's gotten so bad that there's many support groups for ex-members. There's even one on Reddit called: r/exIglesiaNiCristo



It's not as bad as the f****d up cults in the world that do very bad things, but they're still generally hated here.



If I were to compare them with another religion, they're probably like those aggressive super-Mormons you hear about here. But to me, INC is worse since they actually meddle in the country's politics for their own interests.

#37 Peloton.



Otmfer replied:



Absolutely. The Facebook page is so toxic. If you say anything negative about the company, hundreds of people come for you. It’s so strange. It’s like they think you’re talking about their family.

#38 My parents sent me to this all girls "Christian reform" school. Long story short, it was a cult, only took me 30 years to figure out through therapy. F'd me up

#39 SEC College football



Sauce: Live in the South. I've seen people nearly get into fist fights over this s**t.

#40 Avatar EPC, founded by an ex scientology member. Their vision is to "enlighten" the world. I've done their basic course, 9 days, which did have real good parts (mid week), but the people there were weird. Some of them were straight outcast, weird, probably rejected by society somehow. One guy had a "happy face". He kept on smiling because that would make him happy. I believe it to some extend that if you smile, you get to feel more happy, but this only works for a small part. He did it all the way. He coached me with some excercises, and surprisingly he really did help me - but man, was he weird!



They told me that all they did was give you a training for money, but while doing the training they tried to trick you into doing the next course, the master course. The first course you did for yourself, the second one you did for the people around you - family, friends, name it. It felt really wrong, and I didn't do the master course. During the day-opening they gave all of these subliminal messages, pushing you to subscribe to the master course. If you did, you got a badge with a star on it, so everybody could see it, and the rest of the week you got compliments and friendly conversations because of it.



Right after lunch they showed videos of Harry Palmer, the founder, who did instructional or educational videos. These were horrible to watch, and after two days I skipped them. You had to leave lunch early, sometimes with an excuse, because otherwise they wouldn't let you go. They even checked the toilets. With 400 people doing the course, they didn't notice my absence, so that was good.



It was amazing how quick I ended up talking to the top three people during that week, probably because I resisted. They were fascinated with me somehow. It was a strange group of people. After a while I realised that I didn't want any of them becoming my friend.



After that week they kept calling me each month, and I couldn't pick up because I didn't know how to say no to these people. They are excellent salesmen and know how to keep you from saying no, like "but don't you want to be happy?" The trick was to say "no" real plain, decisive but not too, and never to use an excuse. If you said that it was too expensive, or that you had a holiday planned, they offered to help you ask for money from your boss for this training, or to help you to cancel the holiday.



They did teach me some real good tricks, and it did help me clear my head for some time, but in the end I didn't want to be part of it. If you went all in, it meant daily contact with another Avatar-"friend" to do the excercises to keep you awake. It creeped me out.

#41 The parachute regiment

#42 High end raiding guilds in World of Warcraft. I'm not sure how much anymore, I haven't played in a couple years, but especially back in Vanilla-WotLK days



Being in a raiding guild really felt like being in a cult. Like, you were pretty much expected to give up everything outside of raiding. It would take hours upon hours a week of scheduled time with the guild, then many more hours outside the raiding to work up your professions, grind dailies,



I've known people to neglect their health, kids, jobs, school, family, everything because their guild was determined to be the best on their server. You listen to the guild leader for your schedule and you live by it. You follow orders.



And of course you /can/ technically leave at any time, and you'll be kicked out if you don't perform well, but, it's such an addiction that quitting it is like quitting a drug. It was easier for me to quit smoking than to quit raiding.

#43 Christian science.