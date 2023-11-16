ADVERTISEMENT

In recent years, there have been significant breakthroughs in AI, and as it continues to evolve, it increasingly integrates into our daily lives.

For Alexander Dobrokotov, AI definitely integrated into his life to the fullest. Besides making funny cross images by combining the two of contradicting natures, this creative director also announced in June that he was invited to lead the entire neuro movement on Skillbox.

So whether you are ready for AI or not, it has set a new beginning in history, and we are happy to see creatives such as Alexander put it to good use.

