Have you ever wondered what a "bread cat" would look like? Well, it's your lucky day, because even if you have never wondered about that, you are still invited to explore this bizarre reality made possible by none other than an AI.

It has been recently discovered that Midjourney, a popular AI research lab producing a program that creates images from textual descriptions, can now mix different images.

Internet users have been testing a new version of the Midjourney neural network - V4, and the author of the Telegram channel called "AI molodca" showed his subscribers' the unique imagery that the AI has generated from his suggested photos. The user explained that instead of text queries, you are able to insert links to images in jpeg format in the search bar to get exclusive content.

And this is how, fellow Pandas, a “bread cat,” among many others, was born.

More info: midjourney.com | t.me

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Ai molodca Report

14points
POST
#2

Ai molodca Report

13points
POST
#3

Ai molodca Report

13points
POST
#4

Ai molodca Report

13points
POST
#5

Ai molodca Report

12points
POST
#6

Ai molodca Report

12points
POST
#7

Ai molodca Report

12points
POST
#8

Ai molodca Report

12points
POST
#9

Ai molodca Report

11points
POST
#10

Ai molodca Report

11points
POST
#11

Ai molodca Report

11points
POST
#12

Ai molodca Report

11points
POST
#13

Ai molodca Report

11points
POST
#14

Ai molodca Report

11points
POST
#15

Ai molodca Report

11points
POST
#16

Ai molodca Report

11points
POST
#17

Ai molodca Report

10points
POST
#18

Ai molodca Report

10points
POST
#19

Ai molodca Report

10points
POST
#20

Ai molodca Report

9points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Ai molodca Report

9points
POST
#22

Ai molodca Report

8points
POST
#23

Ai molodca Report

6points
POST
#24

Ai molodca Report

6points
POST
#25

Ai molodca Report

6points
POST
#26

Ai molodca Report

6points
POST
#27

Ai molodca Report

5points
POST
#28

Ai molodca Report

5points
POST
#29

Ai molodca Report

4points
POST
#30

Ai molodca Report

4points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Ai molodca Report

4points
POST
#32

Ai molodca Report

3points
POST
#33

Ai molodca Report

3points
POST
#34

Ai molodca Report

2points
POST
#35

Ai molodca Report

2points
POST
#36

Ai molodca Report

2points
POST
#37

Ai molodca Report

2points
POST
#38

Ai molodca Report

1point
POST
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!