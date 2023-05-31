60 Times Crochet Enthusiasts Made Something So Incredible That It Had To Be Shared With Peers Online (New Pics)
One of the best things about the internet is that it allows people from all around the world and all walks of life to share what they’re most passionate about. It’s this imagination that maintains our faith in humanity and really inspires us to spend time on our own hobbies.
The r/crochet subreddit is a massively popular online community that unites crocheters from all corners of the net. It’s a space where they can share photos of their work, discuss and swap ideas, ask for advice, and generally support each other. We’ve collected some of the community members’ most creative and coolest designs to show you what’s possible with yarn, dedication, and thinking outside the box. Scroll down to check out the best pics! And don’t be stingy with the compliments—these folks really deserve them.
This post may include affiliate links.
My Sugar Skull Blanket - Never Again But Totally Worth Making Once
I Took Up Crocheting While Pregnant, And Created An Army. We Ride At Dawn
OH MY FREAKING GOSH LOOK AT THE LITTLE GOATS <3
A Finished Baby Blanket For A Friend Who’s Expecting
The r/crochet subreddit has to have one of the most detailed wikis that we have ever seen. It’s an extremely detailed archive that walks members, new and old, through the most frequently asked questions.
It’s a literal library of resources and troubleshooting and is a fine way to broach popular topics without the mods having to repeat themselves a hundred times over. You can find the sub’s full wiki right over here. Meanwhile, here’s their section on getting started with the hobby!
I'm So Stupid Proud Of This Outfit Yall Don't Even Know (Clothes =/= Gender, I'm A Guy)
Chunky Mandala Rug - Rip My Wrists
It’s Finally Done!!! Overlay Mosaic Crochet Blanket
The r/crochet online group is practically ancient. It’s been up and running all the way since September 2008. Over the past 15 years, the sub has cemented itself as one of the best niches for crochet enthusiasts on the entire net.
At the time of writing, the community had expanded to nearly 653k members. It’s grown by leaps and bounds since Bored Panda’s first feature about it in July 2021. Back then, the sub had 257k members.
I Spent 3 Hours Sitting On The Floor Making These Sleeves… But It Was Worth It!!
Surrounded By Cats
Finally Finished My Super Mario Blanket!
It’s genuinely wholesome to see new people pick up the hobby and try their hands at doing something completely new. And hats off to the moderator team for keeping everything running smoothly. They have a set of very clear rules on what (not) to do as a member, so it helps keep everyone on the same page.
My Little Shelf Display Of Plants! (All Patterns From Kawaii Crochet Garden By Melissa Bradley)
Crochet Cake?
Still Finishing The Bead Embroidery And Resinwork, But All Yarn Work Is Mostly Complete!
Redditors are expected to be kind and courteous to others and not share copyrighted material without permission. If you plan on sharing pictures of your pets or babies, make sure you do so only on Thursdays. And if you want to share pics of your stash or yarn haul, do so on Saturdays. Queries about what you can do with yarn should also be fielded then.
I Crocheted My Own Wedding Dress! 21 Days, 121 Hours, 79,000+ Stitches
Baby Blanket And Hobbit Gift Set For My Sister And Niece
Organs! (I’m Sorry! I’m A Nurse And I Love The Way The Body Works!)
What’s more, members should avoid self-promotion unless it’s in the weekly promo thread. “We try to keep our subreddit full of fun contributions and discussion, and we aren't really a platform for you to sell your product or promote your brand,” the moderators explain their reasoning. There are some exceptions to this rule, though.
Finally, An Unkillable Plant For My Desk
My Boyfriend Crocheted His Own Kristoff Cosplay!
Emergency Broadcast Blanket
“We do allow good contributors (people who are otherwise active in the subreddit, comment thoughtfully, and post non-promo threads on a regular basis) to occasionally post a promo thread, but it is up to the mod team's discretion whether to remove self-promotion if it becomes excessive.”
Redditors who have questions ought to post them in the Question Hub. And everyone should do their best to keep all topics focused on crochet. That’s what the subreddit is all about after all! Off-topic posts will get removed by the mod team. And if you happen to get a ban, for any reason, the mods also ask you not to create new accounts to circumvent them.
I Made This Blanket To Use Up Leftover Yarn From Other Projects
Hoth - Two Headed Zombie Teddy! Both My Husband And Son Have Already Tried To Claim It So I Guess I’ll Just Have To Make 2 More
Dyaman Throw. Made For A Friend's New Baby
A while ago, the friendly mod team at r/crochet was kind enough to answer Bored Panda’s questions about the community. "We pride ourselves on maintaining a kind and helpful sub that is welcoming to crocheters of all skill levels and experience," they told us back in the summer of 2021. None of the redditors on the mod team actually know how the sub began in 2008.
"Crochet is definitely the most beginner-friendly between crochet, knitting, and sewing. This is because, in part, it’s the easiest to rip apart (called frogging) and go back to fix a mistake," one of the moderators shared with us. "Most beginners often find difficulty in knowing where to place the hook in each stitch and figuring out how to coordinate holding the yarn, hook, and work all at the same time!"
I Made Matching Bandannas For Me And My Baby Boy
Just Finished A Birb!
Corn Cardigan (With Bobble Stitch)
Yo, that's pretty poppin'. I'm amaized. (I genuinely do love and want this, all corny puns aside.)
If you happen to know how to knit or sew, you may have an advantage if you decide to pick up crochet. According to the mod, there’s some overlap between crochet and knitting because they’re both yarn crafts. “Other similarities include knowing how to count stitches and read written patterns. There is no real crossover with sewing, except perhaps that advanced sewers may have an advantage in understanding how garments drape and fit," they told Bored Panda.
After 984 Individual Flowers My Aunt Made Me This Dress
I Know These Won’t Be For Everyone But I Love The Silly Little Touch Of Femininity These Ankle Warmers Bring To An Outfit And I’m Excited To Wear Them
Over The Past Year I've Been Crocheting All My Wedding Flowers, Here Are The Roses I've Made!
"Learning to crochet, like everything else, has a learning curve! Luckily, it’s pretty easy to get started—all you really need is a hook and a skein of yarn," the redditor said. "Most people find it easiest to learn from YouTube videos, and they are a fantastic resource for learning new stitches and patterns. There are also some wonderful books out there that can teach every conceivable stitch—you want to look for something called a 'crochet stitch dictionary' or similar. Other than that, have fun and don’t be afraid to experiment! And of course, visit the sub for help or advice!"
I Experimented A Bit With How I Crocheted This Potato Buddy. Hope You All Like Him!
Finally Finished My Cat Sweater!! First Fo That Isn’t A Hat
Did I Make An Account Just To Show The World This Blanket? Yes. Yes I Did
We’re incredibly curious to find out which of these crochet designs and pics you enjoyed the most. Scroll down to the comment section to share your thoughts, and don’t forget to tell us all about your own adventures with crochet and other crafts.
For some more r/crochet awesomeness, take a peek at Bored Panda’s previous articles here, here, here, and here. And don’t forget to visit the subreddit for some more fresh inspiration!
I Made A Hoodie!
Flower Puff Blanket, Finally Finished!
I Finally Finished This Cardigan I’ve Been Working On Since January. It’s For My Grandad For His 80th Birthday Next Month
Made As A Gift For My Mil, Wish I Could Keep It
Freeform Blob
Started A Baby Blanket For BF's Family Member, We Broke Up, What Should I Do?
Depends. If you were only making it because it was your BFs family, stop. If you actually like them finish it.