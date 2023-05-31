One of the best things about the internet is that it allows people from all around the world and all walks of life to share what they’re most passionate about. It’s this imagination that maintains our faith in humanity and really inspires us to spend time on our own hobbies.

The r/crochet subreddit is a massively popular online community that unites crocheters from all corners of the net. It’s a space where they can share photos of their work, discuss and swap ideas, ask for advice, and generally support each other. We’ve collected some of the community members’ most creative and coolest designs to show you what’s possible with yarn, dedication, and thinking outside the box. Scroll down to check out the best pics! And don’t be stingy with the compliments—these folks really deserve them.

More info: Reddit | Wiki

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

My Sugar Skull Blanket - Never Again But Totally Worth Making Once

My Sugar Skull Blanket - Never Again But Totally Worth Making Once

koukkuunkoukussa Report

24points
POST
Ziggyc
Ziggyc
Community Member
4 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Whoa this is amazing

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#2

I Took Up Crocheting While Pregnant, And Created An Army. We Ride At Dawn

I Took Up Crocheting While Pregnant, And Created An Army. We Ride At Dawn

Mysterious-Cod5972 Report

19points
POST
irishgoatgirl (she/her)
irishgoatgirl (she/her)
Community Member
7 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

OH MY FREAKING GOSH LOOK AT THE LITTLE GOATS <3

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#3

A Finished Baby Blanket For A Friend Who’s Expecting

A Finished Baby Blanket For A Friend Who’s Expecting

asapashh Report

17points
POST

The r/crochet subreddit has to have one of the most detailed wikis that we have ever seen. It’s an extremely detailed archive that walks members, new and old, through the most frequently asked questions.

It’s a literal library of resources and troubleshooting and is a fine way to broach popular topics without the mods having to repeat themselves a hundred times over. You can find the sub’s full wiki right over here. Meanwhile, here’s their section on getting started with the hobby!
#4

I'm So Stupid Proud Of This Outfit Yall Don't Even Know (Clothes =/= Gender, I'm A Guy)

I'm So Stupid Proud Of This Outfit Yall Don't Even Know (Clothes =/= Gender, I'm A Guy)

psychso86 Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#5

Chunky Mandala Rug - Rip My Wrists

Chunky Mandala Rug - Rip My Wrists

reddit Report

15points
POST
#6

It’s Finally Done!!! Overlay Mosaic Crochet Blanket

It’s Finally Done!!! Overlay Mosaic Crochet Blanket

Porkbossam78 Report

15points
POST
SendMeABrownie
SendMeABrownie
Community Member
39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is amazing, love the banana for scale 😂

0
0points
reply

The r/crochet online group is practically ancient. It’s been up and running all the way since September 2008. Over the past 15 years, the sub has cemented itself as one of the best niches for crochet enthusiasts on the entire net.

At the time of writing, the community had expanded to nearly 653k members. It’s grown by leaps and bounds since Bored Panda’s first feature about it in July 2021. Back then, the sub had 257k members.
#7

I Spent 3 Hours Sitting On The Floor Making These Sleeves… But It Was Worth It!!

I Spent 3 Hours Sitting On The Floor Making These Sleeves… But It Was Worth It!!

savannahstitches Report

14points
POST
#8

Surrounded By Cats

Surrounded By Cats

ThatItalianGrrl Report

14points
POST
View more comments
#9

Finally Finished My Super Mario Blanket!

Finally Finished My Super Mario Blanket!

_box_of_rain_ Report

13points
POST

It’s genuinely wholesome to see new people pick up the hobby and try their hands at doing something completely new. And hats off to the moderator team for keeping everything running smoothly. They have a set of very clear rules on what (not) to do as a member, so it helps keep everyone on the same page.
#10

My Little Shelf Display Of Plants! (All Patterns From Kawaii Crochet Garden By Melissa Bradley)

My Little Shelf Display Of Plants! (All Patterns From Kawaii Crochet Garden By Melissa Bradley)

cherdabear Report

12points
POST
View more comments
#11

Crochet Cake?

Crochet Cake?

emsterlove Report

12points
POST
#12

Still Finishing The Bead Embroidery And Resinwork, But All Yarn Work Is Mostly Complete!

Still Finishing The Bead Embroidery And Resinwork, But All Yarn Work Is Mostly Complete!

PrincessVictory1 Report

12points
POST
View more comments

Redditors are expected to be kind and courteous to others and not share copyrighted material without permission. If you plan on sharing pictures of your pets or babies, make sure you do so only on Thursdays. And if you want to share pics of your stash or yarn haul, do so on Saturdays. Queries about what you can do with yarn should also be fielded then.
#13

I Crocheted My Own Wedding Dress! 21 Days, 121 Hours, 79,000+ Stitches

I Crocheted My Own Wedding Dress! 21 Days, 121 Hours, 79,000+ Stitches

jazzygurumi Report

11points
POST
#14

Baby Blanket And Hobbit Gift Set For My Sister And Niece

Baby Blanket And Hobbit Gift Set For My Sister And Niece

rach11 Report

11points
POST
#15

Organs! (I’m Sorry! I’m A Nurse And I Love The Way The Body Works!)

Organs! (I’m Sorry! I’m A Nurse And I Love The Way The Body Works!)

carlyyay Report

11points
POST
cerinamroth
cerinamroth
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I hope my organs are all feeling that happy inside!

1
1point
reply
View more comments

What’s more, members should avoid self-promotion unless it’s in the weekly promo thread. “We try to keep our subreddit full of fun contributions and discussion, and we aren't really a platform for you to sell your product or promote your brand,” the moderators explain their reasoning. There are some exceptions to this rule, though.
#16

Finally, An Unkillable Plant For My Desk

Finally, An Unkillable Plant For My Desk

Stellar_Eyebrows Report

10points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
15 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*nibbles the leaves* It tastes like some of my toys.

0
0points
reply
#17

My Boyfriend Crocheted His Own Kristoff Cosplay!

My Boyfriend Crocheted His Own Kristoff Cosplay!

transatlanticcrochet Report

10points
POST
#18

Emergency Broadcast Blanket

Emergency Broadcast Blanket

Raeyeth Report

10points
POST

“We do allow good contributors (people who are otherwise active in the subreddit, comment thoughtfully, and post non-promo threads on a regular basis) to occasionally post a promo thread, but it is up to the mod team's discretion whether to remove self-promotion if it becomes excessive.”

Redditors who have questions ought to post them in the Question Hub. And everyone should do their best to keep all topics focused on crochet. That’s what the subreddit is all about after all! Off-topic posts will get removed by the mod team. And if you happen to get a ban, for any reason, the mods also ask you not to create new accounts to circumvent them.
#19

I Made This Blanket To Use Up Leftover Yarn From Other Projects

I Made This Blanket To Use Up Leftover Yarn From Other Projects

perfectlycylindrical Report

10points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes these projects are the best

0
0points
reply
#20

Hoth - Two Headed Zombie Teddy! Both My Husband And Son Have Already Tried To Claim It So I Guess I’ll Just Have To Make 2 More

Hoth - Two Headed Zombie Teddy! Both My Husband And Son Have Already Tried To Claim It So I Guess I’ll Just Have To Make 2 More

Juzo_92 Report

10points
POST
SendMeABrownie
SendMeABrownie
Community Member
37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Where's the pattern for this? I want one too!!

1
1point
reply
#21

Dyaman Throw. Made For A Friend's New Baby

Dyaman Throw. Made For A Friend's New Baby

mellew518 Report

10points
POST

A while ago, the friendly mod team at r/crochet was kind enough to answer Bored Panda’s questions about the community. "We pride ourselves on maintaining a kind and helpful sub that is welcoming to crocheters of all skill levels and experience," they told us back in the summer of 2021. None of the redditors on the mod team actually know how the sub began in 2008.

"Crochet is definitely the most beginner-friendly between crochet, knitting, and sewing. This is because, in part, it’s the easiest to rip apart (called frogging) and go back to fix a mistake," one of the moderators shared with us. "Most beginners often find difficulty in knowing where to place the hook in each stitch and figuring out how to coordinate holding the yarn, hook, and work all at the same time!"
#22

I Made Matching Bandannas For Me And My Baby Boy

I Made Matching Bandannas For Me And My Baby Boy

froggmilk Report

10points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

He's a silver tabby like me! *grooms all her stripes*

-1
-1point
reply
#23

Just Finished A Birb!

Just Finished A Birb!

punksoftwareengineer Report

9points
POST
#24

Corn Cardigan (With Bobble Stitch)

Corn Cardigan (With Bobble Stitch)

Two-Potatai Report

9points
POST
Firstname Lastname
Firstname Lastname
Community Member
24 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yo, that's pretty poppin'. I'm amaized. (I genuinely do love and want this, all corny puns aside.)

-1
-1point
reply

If you happen to know how to knit or sew, you may have an advantage if you decide to pick up crochet. According to the mod, there’s some overlap between crochet and knitting because they’re both yarn crafts. “Other similarities include knowing how to count stitches and read written patterns. There is no real crossover with sewing, except perhaps that advanced sewers may have an advantage in understanding how garments drape and fit," they told Bored Panda.
#25

After 984 Individual Flowers My Aunt Made Me This Dress

After 984 Individual Flowers My Aunt Made Me This Dress

Lady-Chi Report

9points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is a pearl amongst aunts!

0
0points
reply
#26

I Know These Won’t Be For Everyone But I Love The Silly Little Touch Of Femininity These Ankle Warmers Bring To An Outfit And I’m Excited To Wear Them

I Know These Won’t Be For Everyone But I Love The Silly Little Touch Of Femininity These Ankle Warmers Bring To An Outfit And I’m Excited To Wear Them

djungelskog22 Report

9points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Who knew spats were making a comeback

0
0points
reply
#27

Over The Past Year I've Been Crocheting All My Wedding Flowers, Here Are The Roses I've Made!

Over The Past Year I've Been Crocheting All My Wedding Flowers, Here Are The Roses I've Made!

spaghettiocat Report

9points
POST

"Learning to crochet, like everything else, has a learning curve! Luckily, it’s pretty easy to get started—all you really need is a hook and a skein of yarn," the redditor said. "Most people find it easiest to learn from YouTube videos, and they are a fantastic resource for learning new stitches and patterns. There are also some wonderful books out there that can teach every conceivable stitch—you want to look for something called a 'crochet stitch dictionary' or similar. Other than that, have fun and don’t be afraid to experiment! And of course, visit the sub for help or advice!"
#28

I Experimented A Bit With How I Crocheted This Potato Buddy. Hope You All Like Him!

I Experimented A Bit With How I Crocheted This Potato Buddy. Hope You All Like Him!

amibonjyu Report

9points
POST
#29

Finally Finished My Cat Sweater!! First Fo That Isn’t A Hat

Finally Finished My Cat Sweater!! First Fo That Isn’t A Hat

confusedandunamuzed Report

9points
POST
#30

Did I Make An Account Just To Show The World This Blanket? Yes. Yes I Did

Did I Make An Account Just To Show The World This Blanket? Yes. Yes I Did

Cro-che-T Report

9points
POST

We’re incredibly curious to find out which of these crochet designs and pics you enjoyed the most. Scroll down to the comment section to share your thoughts, and don’t forget to tell us all about your own adventures with crochet and other crafts.

For some more r/crochet awesomeness, take a peek at Bored Panda’s previous articles here, here, here, and here. And don’t forget to visit the subreddit for some more fresh inspiration!
#31

I Made A Hoodie!

I Made A Hoodie!

gingerknots Report

9points
POST
#32

Flower Puff Blanket, Finally Finished!

Flower Puff Blanket, Finally Finished!

imaginary_tomatillo0 Report

9points
POST
#33

I Finally Finished This Cardigan I’ve Been Working On Since January. It’s For My Grandad For His 80th Birthday Next Month

I Finally Finished This Cardigan I’ve Been Working On Since January. It’s For My Grandad For His 80th Birthday Next Month

MoonlightDaydream Report

9points
POST
#34

Made As A Gift For My Mil, Wish I Could Keep It

Made As A Gift For My Mil, Wish I Could Keep It

nicmclovin Report

9points
POST
#35

Freeform Blob

Freeform Blob

V_LochNessLobster_V Report

9points
POST
Auntriarch
Auntriarch
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I absolutely love this! Freeform blobwork coming up

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#36

Started A Baby Blanket For BF's Family Member, We Broke Up, What Should I Do?

Started A Baby Blanket For BF's Family Member, We Broke Up, What Should I Do?

onlythebitterest Report

9points
POST
Depressed Owl
Depressed Owl
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Depends. If you were only making it because it was your BFs family, stop. If you actually like them finish it.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#37

Crocheting My Wedding Flowers

Crocheting My Wedding Flowers

sacredpotatoes Report

9points
POST
View more comments
#38

My First Cablework Project! I Am Blown Away With The Results 😄

My First Cablework Project! I Am Blown Away With The Results 😄

crochetqueen21 Report

8points
POST
#39

Maximilian The Chameleon! 🏳️‍⚧️

Maximilian The Chameleon! 🏳️‍⚧️

evanenby96 Report

8points
POST
#40

Not Bad For Not Using A Pattern! (Part 2)

Not Bad For Not Using A Pattern! (Part 2)

Dragonfire400 Report

8points
POST
#41

It Is Complete!

It Is Complete!

KickinCoyote Report

8points
POST
#42

First Project In 50 Years

First Project In 50 Years

inglis Report

8points
POST
#43

Granny Squares Are Complete For The New Blanket!

Granny Squares Are Complete For The New Blanket!

Emily_kruegerr Report

8points
POST
#44

I May Look Crazy, But 33 Hats Down For My Hospitals Labor And Delivery Wing For Donation Today! This Is My First Time Donating And I’m Really Excited

I May Look Crazy, But 33 Hats Down For My Hospitals Labor And Delivery Wing For Donation Today! This Is My First Time Donating And I’m Really Excited

ayeeoo Report

8points
POST
Ziggyc
Ziggyc
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is super cool ,I do this as well for my works NICU..

0
0points
reply
#45

Finished My Mantis! He’s Tiny And Was My First Time Using Lace Weight Yarn! I Actually Love How Detailed You Can Get With It Though!

Finished My Mantis! He’s Tiny And Was My First Time Using Lace Weight Yarn! I Actually Love How Detailed You Can Get With It Though!

Powerful_Reaction930 Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#46

My Friend Is Having Her First Baby Soon, So I Just Had To Make A Baby Blanket! Hope Ewe Like It As Much As I Do!

My Friend Is Having Her First Baby Soon, So I Just Had To Make A Baby Blanket! Hope Ewe Like It As Much As I Do!

Strawberryjamboree1 Report

7points
POST
#47

My First Blanket

My First Blanket

Fantastic_Tip_4710 Report

7points
POST
#48

6 Weeks Into This Blanket For My Wife And I'm Not Even A Third Done. I Call It "Jesus, My Wallet."

6 Weeks Into This Blanket For My Wife And I'm Not Even A Third Done. I Call It "Jesus, My Wallet."

YarneyFife Report

7points
POST
#49

Life Size Snorlax Amigurumi!

Life Size Snorlax Amigurumi!

According_Class1688 Report

7points
POST
View more comments
#50

The Biggest, Silliest Thing I've Made Yet!

The Biggest, Silliest Thing I've Made Yet!

OkConfusion241 Report

6points
POST
#51

First Fo Of The Summer!

First Fo Of The Summer!

_ashleycrossing Report

6points
POST
#52

60 Grueling Hours And 3000 Yards Of Fine Yarn Later, My First Abigail Fairy Dress Is Complete

60 Grueling Hours And 3000 Yards Of Fine Yarn Later, My First Abigail Fairy Dress Is Complete

_creature_feature Report

6points
POST
#53

Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night Cardigan

Vincent Van Gogh Starry Night Cardigan

reshmeshless Report

6points
POST
#54

Not Sure It's Been A Good Idea But I'm Glad It's Finally Done😅

Not Sure It's Been A Good Idea But I'm Glad It's Finally Done😅

viudem Report

5points
POST
#55

Didn’t Need Another Cat Bed But Now We’ve Got Another! Never Crocheting With Cotton Macramé Cord Ever Again Xd

Didn’t Need Another Cat Bed But Now We’ve Got Another! Never Crocheting With Cotton Macramé Cord Ever Again Xd

Foxxo02 Report

5points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
10 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shyla better make me one to ignore!

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda
#56

I Made This Sweater In Two Weeks The Day I Finished It My Partner Cut It Up In Front Of Me. I Was Able To Re Crochet 10 Squares And Mend The Entire Thing With Only The Yarn On The Sweater And Maybe An Extra Yard. I Just Haven’t Shared This With Anyone

I Made This Sweater In Two Weeks The Day I Finished It My Partner Cut It Up In Front Of Me. I Was Able To Re Crochet 10 Squares And Mend The Entire Thing With Only The Yarn On The Sweater And Maybe An Extra Yard. I Just Haven’t Shared This With Anyone

Tiny_Airline4348 Report

5points
POST
NotTodaySatan!!
NotTodaySatan!!
Community Member
2 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

... what this doesn't say "ex" partner is beyond me.

0
0points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#57

I Absolutely Love This Top I Crocheted! I’m Obsessed Really!

I Absolutely Love This Top I Crocheted! I’m Obsessed Really!

ayo___dele Report

5points
POST
#58

I Made All Of The Flowers For My Wedding - Here Are My Final Photos!

I Made All Of The Flowers For My Wedding - Here Are My Final Photos!

spaghettiocat Report

5points
POST
#59

My Take On The 90s Beaded Lizard!

My Take On The 90s Beaded Lizard!

infinitylove217 Report

5points
POST
#60

Some Cool Little Squares

Some Cool Little Squares

miss_face Report

5points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!