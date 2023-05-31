One of the best things about the internet is that it allows people from all around the world and all walks of life to share what they’re most passionate about. It’s this imagination that maintains our faith in humanity and really inspires us to spend time on our own hobbies.

The r/crochet subreddit is a massively popular online community that unites crocheters from all corners of the net. It’s a space where they can share photos of their work, discuss and swap ideas, ask for advice, and generally support each other. We’ve collected some of the community members’ most creative and coolest designs to show you what’s possible with yarn, dedication, and thinking outside the box. Scroll down to check out the best pics! And don’t be stingy with the compliments—these folks really deserve them.

