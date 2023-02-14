The internet is both a wonderful and disturbing thing. It allows us to communicate with friends on the other side of the world, yet also enables keyboard warriors to terrorize people left, right and center.

Unfortunately, you or someone you know might have gotten some pretty disturbing messages as well. The members of Reddit’s “Creepy PMs” community got plenty. Here we’ve gathered some of the worst examples they’ve shared, ranging from disgusting to spine-chilling.

#1

Oof

Oof

kris_5740 Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
39 minutes ago

Bahahahaha! Brilliant reply, one I would only think of 4 days later.

#2

He Wanted To Roleplay, So I Did

He Wanted To Roleplay, So I Did

serenityclearwater Report

#3

But Then Again, Subway Has Its Own Little Charm

But Then Again, Subway Has Its Own Little Charm

NewMayorLuigi0G Report

#4

Guy I Was Talking To Wanted To Know What I Was Wearing

Guy I Was Talking To Wanted To Know What I Was Wearing

Zayyded Report

#5

Free Advertising For Febreeze At Least?

Free Advertising For Febreeze At Least?

CapnMadski Report

Ripley
Ripley
Community Member
37 minutes ago

it took me far longer than it should have to figure out what was going on here, but that response is an epic burn.

#6

My First Instagram Solicitation!

My First Instagram Solicitation!

peachmeh Report

#7

I Was Trying To Get Some Ideas For A School Project

I Was Trying To Get Some Ideas For A School Project

tuff_doggo Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
39 minutes ago

those are fabulous tits

#8

Ahh It’s The Good Ol’ “Age Is Just A Number” Quote

Ahh It’s The Good Ol’ “Age Is Just A Number” Quote

Destiny-chan Report

#9

I Know The Perfect Place Where You Can Stick That Thing

I Know The Perfect Place Where You Can Stick That Thing

Rettundion Report

#10

Why Didn't He Want To See My 12inch Long, Strong, Handy Tool?

Why Didn't He Want To See My 12inch Long, Strong, Handy Tool?

monathemantis Report

#11

Five Year Old White Male

Five Year Old White Male

ParadiseGain Report

#12

It’s A New Color... Perhaps You’ve Heard Of It

It’s A New Color... Perhaps You’ve Heard Of It

little-librarian Report

ll think of a username soon
ll think of a username soon
Community Member
27 minutes ago

I am slack-jawed and in pure admiration of this random person i've never met

#13

Oh No, He Blocked Me

Oh No, He Blocked Me

mileenakhan Report

#14

Haven't Spoken In 5 Years But

Haven't Spoken In 5 Years But

Not_your_moms_memes Report

#15

Check Mate

Check Mate

throwawaystowaway_69 Report

#16

This Guy

This Guy

Bundubasher80 Report

#17

Ummm, How About No

Ummm, How About No

nbtempleton Report

Luna Crow
Luna Crow
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Dude, just go on a dating site, you'll have more than you know what to do with in no time

#18

Mans Was Really Panicking

Mans Was Really Panicking

Stella_ve Report

#19

Caught Me A Reddit Admin Yeeeeee Doggieeeee

Caught Me A Reddit Admin Yeeeeee Doggieeeee

Creepyredditadmin Report

#20

Pizza Or Chicken

Pizza Or Chicken

kys-rea Report

#21

My Boss, Who Confessed His "Love" For Me After The Office Building Closed Down And We Started Working From Home

My Boss, Who Confessed His "Love" For Me After The Office Building Closed Down And We Started Working From Home

SCBeauty Report

#22

Not A Digital Message, But A Coworker Has Been Leaving These On My Car

Not A Digital Message, But A Coworker Has Been Leaving These On My Car

bubblybotany Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
24 minutes ago

Go to management and cops.

#23

Meetme Is Literally S**t Tier

Meetme Is Literally S**t Tier

Nebulabutt Report

#24

Easy To Say I Was Blocked

Easy To Say I Was Blocked

Who-Broke-It Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Rock spiders don't like it when the tables are turned...

#25

Certified Doctor🫡🫡

Certified Doctor🫡🫡

xdSamu Report

Sergy Yeltsen
Sergy Yeltsen
Community Member
34 minutes ago

This guy is one sick f**k. He needs to be strung up in public so everyone who walks by can kick him in the nuts.

#26

How To Ruin A Pervert’s “Happy Time”

How To Ruin A Pervert’s “Happy Time”

alias_55 Report

#27

Went On A First Date, Kissed Him Goodnight. There Will Not Be A Second Date

Went On A First Date, Kissed Him Goodnight. There Will Not Be A Second Date

LPinTheD Report

Nor
Nor
Community Member
7 minutes ago

TMI...just blew that second date with the overshare dude

#28

Man I Just Love Autocorrect

Man I Just Love Autocorrect

bulgogimami Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
31 minutes ago

NEVER GONNA RUN AROUND AND DESERT YOU

#29

I Vote No

I Vote No

Lorynberry Report

Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
18 minutes ago

Mate, ALL pussy should be a Trump free zone !

#30

Plot Twist?

Plot Twist?

ihateingles Report

#31

I’m Dad

I’m Dad

pseudo_potatoes Report

#32

We Haven’t Spoken In Months And He Hits Me With This

We Haven’t Spoken In Months And He Hits Me With This

GypsyRomeo Report

#33

This May Not Belong Here, But I Just Wanted My Food

This May Not Belong Here, But I Just Wanted My Food

KunatoN Report

V33333P
V33333P
Community Member
28 minutes ago

Entirely unrelated but love the Todoroki background

#34

Fyck You And Everyone That May Resemble You

Fyck You And Everyone That May Resemble You

MajaLamb Report

#35

Yoikes

Yoikes

beadraw Report

#36

Why Does That Turn You On?

Why Does That Turn You On?

Relevant-Radio-6896 Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
33 minutes ago

what an interesting way to say you want to do the dirty with your guinea pig

#37

Guy Preying On Transgender Kids & Teens On Discord/Amino

Guy Preying On Transgender Kids & Teens On Discord/Amino

daisyfaunn Report

#38

I Hate Being A Girl On The Internet

I Hate Being A Girl On The Internet

thatblowschunks Report

#39

Why Do I Even Go On Reddit

Why Do I Even Go On Reddit

katskachi Report

#40

Not Into That

Not Into That

ayemfid Report

#41

Saw This On My Insta Feed...

Saw This On My Insta Feed...

reddit.com Report

#42

So By Giving Your Number Out You’re Supposed To Text First..?

So By Giving Your Number Out You’re Supposed To Text First..?

originalbigdickmcgee Report

#43

Do You Have Smelly Feet?

Do You Have Smelly Feet?

---AT Report

#44

Quarantine Has Left Me With No F–king Chill

Quarantine Has Left Me With No F–king Chill

sourest_of_grapes Report

#45

I Wanna Make A Joke

I Wanna Make A Joke

AttilaTheFineHunny Report

#46

Not In A Creeper Way Though

Not In A Creeper Way Though

ptarrantj Report

#47

Woke Up To This Text

Woke Up To This Text

reddit.com Report

b
b
Community Member
23 minutes ago

They're all so "am# proud of that peepee.

#48

"Its An Order Not A Request" How Sweet

"Its An Order Not A Request" How Sweet

SerenaLlia Report

#49

My Friend Recently Came Out And I've Tried To Be Supportive But She Keeps Sending Me Stuff Like This And It Makes Me Super Uncomfortable

My Friend Recently Came Out And I've Tried To Be Supportive But She Keeps Sending Me Stuff Like This And It Makes Me Super Uncomfortable

TurkayLurkay Report

Anuoluwa Savage
Anuoluwa Savage
Community Member
15 minutes ago

Would it be wrong if I said, "Ditch this friend?"

#50

This Girl I Used To Go To School With Decided To Get Two Fake Numbers To Text Me! I Don’t Know If It Counts As A Creepy Pm, But It Definitely Scared Me Lmao

This Girl I Used To Go To School With Decided To Get Two Fake Numbers To Text Me! I Don’t Know If It Counts As A Creepy Pm, But It Definitely Scared Me Lmao

strbrrylmnade Report

#51

Omg. How Could I Be So Rude To Such A Gentleman? /S

Omg. How Could I Be So Rude To Such A Gentleman? /S

LoverOfDeath Report

#52

Some Scum Bag Is Trying To Use Modeling Photos I Was Paid For 11 Years Ago To Extort Me

Some Scum Bag Is Trying To Use Modeling Photos I Was Paid For 11 Years Ago To Extort Me

z0mbree Report

#53

Uhhh

Uhhh

Nebulabutt Report

#54

Got This Creepy Message From Someone In My Class

Got This Creepy Message From Someone In My Class

reddit.com Report

#55

The Censor Face Is How I Feel About This Interaction

The Censor Face Is How I Feel About This Interaction

PolskiLuigi Report

#56

Why Can’t People Just Have Normal Conversations??

Why Can’t People Just Have Normal Conversations??

GoldenDropofSun Report

Miocha
Miocha
Community Member
5 minutes ago

Sweater puppies are cute way to call tits, but still, he's creepy

#57

A Guy At My Friend’s School Sent This To A Girl In The Same School, And It Spread So That Everybody Knows About It

A Guy At My Friend’s School Sent This To A Girl In The Same School, And It Spread So That Everybody Knows About It

Oskarastrom Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
32 minutes ago

i hate knowing how to read

#58

This Dude Slid Into My Female Best Friend's Dms And She Let Me Handle It

This Dude Slid Into My Female Best Friend's Dms And She Let Me Handle It

chili_garage Report

#59

Out-Creeping The Creeper

Out-Creeping The Creeper

reddit.com Report

#60

I've Discovered The Cure For Horny Dudes And The Asnwer Is Ducks

I've Discovered The Cure For Horny Dudes And The Asnwer Is Ducks

Ihavenotimeforgames_ Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
30 minutes ago

what an adorable duck

#61

Take A Seat

Take A Seat

Yamismol Report

#62

And That Happend

And That Happend

reddit.com Report

#63

Another Great One I Got Recently

Another Great One I Got Recently

chickcag Report

waddles
waddles
Community Member
28 minutes ago

but don't bees also like sugar water

#64

This Is My 50 Year Old Coworker. I’m 22f. I Thought He Was Just Showing Me What He Was Wearing To Our Xmas Party

This Is My 50 Year Old Coworker. I’m 22f. I Thought He Was Just Showing Me What He Was Wearing To Our Xmas Party

reddit.com Report

Little L
Little L
Community Member
13 minutes ago

That whole photo is creepy

#65

This Is Honestly Funny

This Is Honestly Funny