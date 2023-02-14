‘Creepy PMs’: 98 Screenshots Of The Weirdest Private Messages People Have Ever Received, Shared On This Online Group
The internet is both a wonderful and disturbing thing. It allows us to communicate with friends on the other side of the world, yet also enables keyboard warriors to terrorize people left, right and center.
Unfortunately, you or someone you know might have gotten some pretty disturbing messages as well. The members of Reddit’s “Creepy PMs” community got plenty. Here we’ve gathered some of the worst examples they’ve shared, ranging from disgusting to spine-chilling.
This post may include affiliate links.
Oof
Bahahahaha! Brilliant reply, one I would only think of 4 days later.
He Wanted To Roleplay, So I Did
But Then Again, Subway Has Its Own Little Charm
Guy I Was Talking To Wanted To Know What I Was Wearing
Free Advertising For Febreeze At Least?
My First Instagram Solicitation!
I Was Trying To Get Some Ideas For A School Project
Ahh It’s The Good Ol’ “Age Is Just A Number” Quote
I Know The Perfect Place Where You Can Stick That Thing
Why Didn't He Want To See My 12inch Long, Strong, Handy Tool?
Nah, 12.5. You have to add the tip at the end
Five Year Old White Male
It’s A New Color... Perhaps You’ve Heard Of It
I am slack-jawed and in pure admiration of this random person i've never met
Oh No, He Blocked Me
Haven't Spoken In 5 Years But
Check Mate
This Guy
Ummm, How About No
Mans Was Really Panicking
Caught Me A Reddit Admin Yeeeeee Doggieeeee
Pizza Or Chicken
My Boss, Who Confessed His "Love" For Me After The Office Building Closed Down And We Started Working From Home
Not A Digital Message, But A Coworker Has Been Leaving These On My Car
Meetme Is Literally S**t Tier
Easy To Say I Was Blocked
Rock spiders don't like it when the tables are turned...
Certified Doctor🫡🫡
This guy is one sick f**k. He needs to be strung up in public so everyone who walks by can kick him in the nuts.