Viewing certain things on the internet feels like witnessing a horrible accident—you want to turn your eyes away, yet for some reason, you simply can’t. Be it a horror movie or a picture of a fashion disaster, it might be difficult to explain why people are often drawn to the scary things in life.

An impressive collection of horrifying images can be found on the subreddit fittingly titled ‘Creepy’. Created “for all things creepy”, in their own words, the community shares everything from eerie doodles, to paintings, pictures, and other types of visuals. We have gathered some of them here today for you to browse, but do it at your own risk—some of them can be pretty disturbing.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Someone Took A Photo At The Exact Moment A Mosquito Flew Past The Camera

Someone Took A Photo At The Exact Moment A Mosquito Flew Past The Camera

ceeman77 Report

19points
POST
View more comments
#2

I Made A Fairy Mummy For My Sister For Christmas

I Made A Fairy Mummy For My Sister For Christmas

BooneThorn Report

17points
POST
View more comments
#3

A Polar Bear Following Photographer Paul Souders From Under The Ice

A Polar Bear Following Photographer Paul Souders From Under The Ice

W0lfsKitten Report

17points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

“We all float down here, Paul. Well, okay, so only I do, really, to be honest.”

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#4

The Art

The Art

Creepytesting Report

16points
POST
View more comments
#5

An Angler Fish Recovered From The Depths

An Angler Fish Recovered From The Depths

Fawaffle_YT Report

15points
POST
View more comments
#6

One Of My Favorite Mummified Fairies So Far

One Of My Favorite Mummified Fairies So Far

BooneThorn Report

15points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Would look much creepier, IMO, without the, uh, metallic rectally-inserted “display peg”…

6
6points
reply
View more comments
#7

Bunny Statue At My Mom's Senior Center

Bunny Statue At My Mom's Senior Center

jesseberdinka Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Gruß Vom Krampus

Gruß Vom Krampus

th3gr33ns33r Report

13points
POST
#9

Photo Printer At Work Had A Ribbon Malfunction

Photo Printer At Work Had A Ribbon Malfunction

nannerpusonpancakes Report

13points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

this ain't no malfunction, this is art

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#10

19th Century Hydrocephalic Foetus Skull, Royal College Of Surgeons Museum, Edinburgh

19th Century Hydrocephalic Foetus Skull, Royal College Of Surgeons Museum, Edinburgh

liminus81 Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#11

Artwork By Brian Csati (Oil On Panel)

Artwork By Brian Csati (Oil On Panel)

Agitated_Guard_4826 Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#12

My Boyfriend Said My Art Would Suit This Sub

My Boyfriend Said My Art Would Suit This Sub

painty_mimi Report

13points
POST
View more comments
#13

Forgive Us That Remain

Forgive Us That Remain

d4hm3r Report

12points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

clearly a KFC processing facility

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#14

Aren't Ya Gonna Come Down? (Digital Edit)

Aren't Ya Gonna Come Down? (Digital Edit)

LeeroyM Report

12points
POST
karl briggs
karl briggs
Community Member
18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

When women walk up the pub stairs in dresses...

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#15

"Small Death" (Carved From A Single Piece Of Wood, Before 1519)

"Small Death" (Carved From A Single Piece Of Wood, Before 1519)

Mycorrhizzla Report

12points
POST
CatProductions
CatProductions
Community Member
29 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Implies that there's a "big death" somewhere out there

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#16

An Iris Growing Over Pupil

An Iris Growing Over Pupil

testingcreepy Report

12points
POST
#17

Haunted? Maybe

Haunted? Maybe

Fusionayy Report

12points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This photo is somehow very beautiful in a calm but creepy way idk what the vibe is

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

"Home Bodies" Illustration By Me, Inks On Photograph

"Home Bodies" Illustration By Me, Inks On Photograph

Only_Astronaut_5419 Report

12points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

slender man family photo

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#19

Paleman 3D Pumpkin Carving!

Paleman 3D Pumpkin Carving!

Ronnyandfriends Report

11points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

looks better the longer you look, or not

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

Altered Thrift Shop Artwork (By Me)

Altered Thrift Shop Artwork (By Me)

Howboutit85 Report

11points
POST
#21

Ritual Demon From My Nightmares That I Made

Ritual Demon From My Nightmares That I Made

reddit.com Report

10points
POST
CatProductions
CatProductions
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Add a lot more eyes and suddenly you have an angel lol. Nice work

0
0points
reply
#22

Infestation

Infestation

LeeroyM Report

10points
POST
JoNo
JoNo
Community Member
27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Please, let this be photoshopped!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#23

Bunnyland Photos By Russian Photographer Alena Belijakova

Bunnyland Photos By Russian Photographer Alena Belijakova

ameen__shaikh Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#24

"Return The Slab", King Ramses Leather Bookmark, Me

"Return The Slab", King Ramses Leather Bookmark, Me

kswades Report

9points
POST
Lakota Wolf
Lakota Wolf
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

From Courage The Cowardly Dog! :D

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Skull Of Mary Magdalene

Skull Of Mary Magdalene

Creepytesting Report

9points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

no resting in peace for her, poor lady :(

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#26

My Daughter Through The Baby Monitor

My Daughter Through The Baby Monitor

Took me a horrifying minute to figure out it was somehow the back of her head.

Ginger_Bits92 Report

9points
POST
LillieMean
LillieMean
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

What a lovely baby you have Rosemary!

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#27

I Feel Like My Latest Creation Belongs Here

I Feel Like My Latest Creation Belongs Here

Crazy_dalek_lady Report

8points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

even tooth-fairies have hobbies

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#28

Hay Bale Groom And Bride

Hay Bale Groom And Bride

Horstmaniacman Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#29

Nuclear Shadow, Nagasaki

Nuclear Shadow, Nagasaki

allez05 Report

8points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

heartbreaking. can't believe this technology was ever used against other human beings.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#30

Now Bro Is One Of Them

Now Bro Is One Of Them

Dead_Ark Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

The Veiled Virgin (Digital)

The Veiled Virgin (Digital)

d4hm3r Report

8points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
45 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I want my mommy...actually, no I don't

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#32

Don The Eldritch Entity I Made

Don The Eldritch Entity I Made

wizvrdhd Report

7points
POST
#33

I'm Sorry Jon (By Rojom)

I'm Sorry Jon (By Rojom)

very_lucid Report

6points
POST
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
HelluvaHedgehogAlien
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Yeah Garfield creepy drawings are the worst

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#34

Gargoyles

Gargoyles

LeeroyM Report

6points
POST
Mav Mav
Mav Mav
Community Member
44 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

chilling with my demons

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#35

The Neighborhood Forest Has A New Greeter

The Neighborhood Forest Has A New Greeter

zettabeast Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#36

Billy The Boxcutter [oc]

Billy The Boxcutter [oc]

Annihilatum Report

5points
POST
#37

Albert Von Schrenck-Notzing, From A Suite Of 6 “Flashlight Photographs” Taken During A Session With The Infamous Medium Eva Carrière, Ca. 1911

Albert Von Schrenck-Notzing, From A Suite Of 6 “Flashlight Photographs” Taken During A Session With The Infamous Medium Eva Carrière, Ca. 1911

secretslut991 Report

5points
POST
#38

Picture I Made From A Photo From Work

Picture I Made From A Photo From Work

gaybed_freestylee Report

5points
POST
Elita One
Elita One
Community Member
6 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The hell is that?! Springtrap?!?!

0
0points
reply
#39

The Cartoon Cat -Trevor Henderson-

The Cartoon Cat -Trevor Henderson-

lockdown_gamer Report

5points
POST
#40

A Painting Of My Sister

A Painting Of My Sister

AdrianZugravu Report

5points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

Detraer Boy

Detraer Boy

Live-Loss9468 Report

4points
POST
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ronald Mc Donald has aged badly

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#42

Moving A Cemetery 1930s

Moving A Cemetery 1930s

Sufficient_Syrup2079 Report

4points
POST
#43

Evil Days

Evil Days

MaKe-Art-LiKe-A-Punk Report

4points
POST
#44

A Personal Hatred, Me, Ink And Acrylic, 2023

A Personal Hatred, Me, Ink And Acrylic, 2023

GoblinSuplex Report

4points
POST
#45

Artwork By Brian Csati (Oil On Canvas)

Artwork By Brian Csati (Oil On Canvas)

Agitated_Guard_4826 Report

4points
POST
#46

Hollllll, Oil Painting By Me

Hollllll, Oil Painting By Me

sloppjockey_ert Report

4points
POST
#47

“Shrugganath” By Me

“Shrugganath” By Me

Molech999 Report

3points
POST
#48

Thanks To My Meds I’ve Been Having Nightmares. Decided To Paint A Recurring One

Thanks To My Meds I’ve Been Having Nightmares. Decided To Paint A Recurring One

anthonyvr01 Report

3points
POST
#49

Royal Bog Skull [oc]

Royal Bog Skull [oc]

Annihilatum Report

2points
POST
#50

🦷🦷🦷🦷🦷🦷 (Oc)

🦷🦷🦷🦷🦷🦷 (Oc)

Alvesartt_ Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

"Nt|tld", Made By Xrev_v (Me)

"Nt|tld", Made By Xrev_v (Me)

xrev_v Report

2points
POST
SPARKIZE
SPARKIZE
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

very cool, teeth should be creepy imo

0
0points
reply

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!