Today we would like to introduce you to the unique illustrations by Majid Khosroanjom. The artist comes from Iran and has been creating his pieces for years. You may ask, what makes his works so special? Well, it's enough for you to start scrolling down and learning yourself immediately. In a nutshell, Majid combines classing ink or pencil sketches with the everyday use of objects, food, elements of architecture, and more. The artist can seamlessly put these two other worlds together in order to communicate some bigger message behind his art.

Khosroanjom does not create his works exclusively on paper but also in the real-life world. We can see some of his illustrations as a part of street art, or appearing in the interiors of living spaces. Without further ado, let us present you with an amazing collection of art by this talented artist.

More info: Instagram