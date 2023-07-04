When the first social media sites were born, they pretty much changed everyone’s lives. One of the first ‘true’ social media sites was created in 1997, SixDegrees.com, on which you could establish lists of connections, set up a profile page, and exchange messages throughout networks. And while back in the day not everybody was able to have a profile and talk with friends without meeting them face to face, fast forward to now, 25 years later, it has turned into the new normal. We can call whoever we want, no matter where they are; we can also see them and basically meet them despite being on opposite sides of the world. Insane, huh?

With that being said, there's a Twitter profile dedicated to crazy, confusing and completely bizarre interactions that people have shared while communicating online.

More info: Twitter

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

10points
POST
View more comments
#2

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

10points
POST
View more comments

Craziest Interactions is a Twitter account that was created back in March 2022. It consists of the best and/or the worst internet interactions that folks online have submitted.

As of now, the page has almost 68K followers and new posts are being uploaded (almost always) daily.
#3

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

9points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I'd still eat cheese even if I had medical reasons not too. Cheese is my crack cocaine.

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

8points
POST
View more comments
#5

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

8points
POST
View more comments

It is not a surprise that people, especially younger generations, tend to text a lot. Moreover, a report shows that teens are communicating more through social media or text messages rather than meeting in person.

It's hardly surprising that kids tend to use social media more frequently than they did in the past: 70% report doing so frequently, which is more than double the percentage (34%) from 2012.
#6

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

8points
POST
#7

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

8points
POST
Con O Cuinn
Con O Cuinn
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Male or female, don't send unsolicited nudes. I'm not secure enough with passwords that I trust having that on my phone. One of my biggest fears is that I somehow get charged with revenge porn because my Google account gets hacked.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#8

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

6points
POST
AxolotlViolet (they/them)
AxolotlViolet (they/them)
Community Member
21 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

You were right at first. The chicken does, in fact, see her salad

1
1point
reply

Now, let’s look at some essential texting statistics. According to 99firms.com, 61% have been texting much more since the beginning of the pandemic. In fact, the average personal screen time has risen for 75% of respondents. For example, between 2019 and 2021, the average American consumer's daily screen time climbed by 49.4%.

Additionally, a survey that included 4,000 participants found that Millennials and Gen Z prefer texting to calling their friends and family on a regular basis. As evidenced by texting statistics, two-thirds of people between the ages of 18 and 34 carry their phones with them even when using the restroom.
#9

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

6points
POST
View more comments
#10

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

5points
POST
#11

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

5points
POST
S Mi
S Mi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Hopefully this is actually a friend or family member they rent from

1
1point
reply

Oh, and also, interesting fact - in 2019, 3.2 billion people used social media globally, accounting for 42% of the planet's population. Additionally, there are currently about 4.5 billion internet users worldwide. These figures show how digital media is becoming more and more prevalent in our daily lives.
#12

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

5points
POST
Feathered Dinosaur
Feathered Dinosaur
Community Member
1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I wouldn't brag about it if I managed something like that, just enjoy the spoils

0
0points
reply
#13

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

5points
POST
View more comments

Have you had an online interaction that you couldn't help but laugh out loud at? We bet you have. So feel free to upvote your favorite submissions and share your own stories in the comment section!
#14

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

5points
POST
panther
panther
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

At least that's what youtube says. But they might be a little biased.

0
0points
reply
#15

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

5points
POST
#16

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

5points
POST
View more comments
#17

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

4points
POST
View more comments
#18

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

4points
POST
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#19

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

4points
POST
Remi (He/Him)
Remi (He/Him)
Community Member
22 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Had to google "bad asf". Can someone go punch this dude on the nuts while I go barf?

1
1point
reply
View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#20

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

4points
POST
boredpanDaman
boredpanDaman
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

bcs my name is philipp and im short, and spanish.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#21

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

4points
POST
#22

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

3points
POST
#23

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

2points
POST
#24

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

2points
POST
#25

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

2points
POST
#26

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

2points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#27

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

2points
POST
#28

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

2points
POST
#29

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

2points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#30

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

2points
POST
#31

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

2points
POST
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Nathaniel (He/Him) Cis Het.
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

*Coughs for attention* I've not been to Antarctica!

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#32

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

2points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#33

Craziest-Interactions-Twitter

crazyinteract Report

2points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!