When the first social media sites were born, they pretty much changed everyone’s lives. One of the first ‘true’ social media sites was created in 1997, SixDegrees.com, on which you could establish lists of connections, set up a profile page, and exchange messages throughout networks. And while back in the day not everybody was able to have a profile and talk with friends without meeting them face to face, fast forward to now, 25 years later, it has turned into the new normal. We can call whoever we want, no matter where they are; we can also see them and basically meet them despite being on opposite sides of the world. Insane, huh?

With that being said, there's a Twitter profile dedicated to crazy, confusing and completely bizarre interactions that people have shared while communicating online.

More info: Twitter