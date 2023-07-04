33 ‘Craziest Interactions’ Online Shared By This Dedicated Twitter Profile
When the first social media sites were born, they pretty much changed everyone’s lives. One of the first ‘true’ social media sites was created in 1997, SixDegrees.com, on which you could establish lists of connections, set up a profile page, and exchange messages throughout networks. And while back in the day not everybody was able to have a profile and talk with friends without meeting them face to face, fast forward to now, 25 years later, it has turned into the new normal. We can call whoever we want, no matter where they are; we can also see them and basically meet them despite being on opposite sides of the world. Insane, huh?
With that being said, there's a Twitter profile dedicated to crazy, confusing and completely bizarre interactions that people have shared while communicating online.
More info: Twitter
Craziest Interactions is a Twitter account that was created back in March 2022. It consists of the best and/or the worst internet interactions that folks online have submitted.
As of now, the page has almost 68K followers and new posts are being uploaded (almost always) daily.
I'd still eat cheese even if I had medical reasons not too. Cheese is my crack cocaine.
It is not a surprise that people, especially younger generations, tend to text a lot. Moreover, a report shows that teens are communicating more through social media or text messages rather than meeting in person.
It's hardly surprising that kids tend to use social media more frequently than they did in the past: 70% report doing so frequently, which is more than double the percentage (34%) from 2012.
Male or female, don't send unsolicited nudes. I'm not secure enough with passwords that I trust having that on my phone. One of my biggest fears is that I somehow get charged with revenge porn because my Google account gets hacked.
You were right at first. The chicken does, in fact, see her salad
Now, let’s look at some essential texting statistics. According to 99firms.com, 61% have been texting much more since the beginning of the pandemic. In fact, the average personal screen time has risen for 75% of respondents. For example, between 2019 and 2021, the average American consumer's daily screen time climbed by 49.4%.
Additionally, a survey that included 4,000 participants found that Millennials and Gen Z prefer texting to calling their friends and family on a regular basis. As evidenced by texting statistics, two-thirds of people between the ages of 18 and 34 carry their phones with them even when using the restroom.
Oh, and also, interesting fact - in 2019, 3.2 billion people used social media globally, accounting for 42% of the planet's population. Additionally, there are currently about 4.5 billion internet users worldwide. These figures show how digital media is becoming more and more prevalent in our daily lives.
I wouldn't brag about it if I managed something like that, just enjoy the spoils
Have you had an online interaction that you couldn't help but laugh out loud at? We bet you have. So feel free to upvote your favorite submissions and share your own stories in the comment section!
Had to google "bad asf". Can someone go punch this dude on the nuts while I go barf?
*Coughs for attention* I've not been to Antarctica!