50 People Share Their Go-To “I Don’t Feel Like Cooking” Meals
Although most of us are aware that cooking from scratch is the healthiest and one of the cheapest ways to get your nutrition game up and going, sometimes it’s the last thing you want to do.
That’s when the temptations come in: cheesy tacos, meaty burgers, or frozen pizza. But it turns out you don’t need that much effort to prepare a pretty good meal and “I Don’t Feel Like Cooking Today” meals can be an art form in itself.
So when someone asked people “What is your go-to ‘I don't feel like cooking’ meal?” on Ask Reddit people rolled up their sleeves, sharpened their kitchen knives, and got to work. From very basic ingredients to as little effort as possible, this is what we call a perfectly optimized meal.
A freezer pizza
Cereal
I like mine dry. I hate soggy cereal. So I'll eat it with a cup of coffee.
Pasta with butter or olive oil and powdered parmesan
A flour tortilla with shredded sharp cheddar and some La Victoria salsa. Fold it over and nuke it for 30 seconds, and eat away!
There's a lot of cooking going on in this thread.
For me a sandwich. Specifically cream cheese and ham.
I have two sandwiches: deli ham and provolone with lettuce and onion, and hard salami, sliced hard boiled egg, and American cheese on white toast. It's very important that the egg slices are the middle layer.
toast with sunny side up eggs, feta cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers
Ramen and an egg
Top tier food right here. The egg levels up your ramen.
Frozen dumplings from the supermarket
Tom yum paste soup base & frozen dumplings makes a great quick soup
Bread and cheese. French bread and French cheese to be precise.
Not magic but fried egg sandwiches are quick, cheap and easy on a weeknight and the whole family likes them. Egg fried the way you like, cheese on toasted bread. Bonus if you've got some leftover ham or bacon in the fridge.
The day I learned how to scramble an egg in the microwave in one minute changed my egg sandwich game. Fried bologna, anyone?
Canned stuffed dolmas from Trader Joe’s. Also a great work lunch.
I love these. For a quick cold meal in summer I like these with mixed raw veg, cheese, bread or crackers and fruit - like a quickie charcuterie board
Same here, though it's more like "we don't feel like coming up with anything to make, or going shopping" since it still involves some cooking.
We get these noodles called Mi Goreng, make them, add some sauteed vegetables (whatever we have) cooked in gochujang, with a fried egg on top. It is so good.
We’ve done this! Instant ramen noodle packs, drop in an egg, Spam, and whatever veggies you’ve got in the fridge. Easy and quick, but less soul-crushing than just instant ramen alone!
Tuna melt on English muffins here. Always got tuna, mayo, an onion and something I can toast under some cheese .
I've never put my tuna melts on a English muffin before. I use whole wheat bread. I will have to try it with the English muffin.
Toast. An entire loaf of toast.
Baked potato
Any method of prep for potato is god tier. Potatoes are amazing.
Instant mashed potatoes with butter and peas
Black bean chili. A can of black beans, a can of diced tomatoes, some onion, some garlic, some chili powder, salt, pepper, and a bit of simmering. Easy, cheap, and tasty. It's a weeknight staple now.
For some reason feel like a crime to admit it, but I never liked beans. With the sauce they are in, they don't appetizing... The texture isn't great, the taste also isn't doing anything for me. They are easy if taken from the can and ptobably good for you eith vitamins and other healthy nutriens, but man they are not nice...
Nachos
I've microwaved chips covered with cheap cheese and maybe a little hot sauce on more occasions than I'd care to admit
Shawarma place less than a 5 min drive from me.
Shawarma or a good gyro pretty much always hits the spot for me. I also wish doner kebab was more common near me.
Instant noodle
Lunch meat, pepperoni, pickles, olives and cheese.
Beer
Bunches of green onions go on sale all the time here for under a dollar, so I will buy like 10 of them, dice them finely, and put them in the freezer. When I make my ramen with an egg, I can grab a handful and toss them in.
After using, stick the root bulbs in a bit of dirt outside and you’ll have perpetual green onions in perpetuity. Just snip off a bit of the stalk with scissors as needed! I literally have store-bought green onions growing in my yard that were originally purchased years ago, they’ve just been propagating/growing/flowering/seeding the nearby dirt and growing baby green onions ;)
My family has done this all the time ever since I was little and now I have my wife making it too.
We affectionately call it shaker cheese spaghetti.
Eggs and toast,
I always keep at least 5 "lazy day meals" in my freezer for this exact purpose. If I see a good discount on ingredients I'll buy more than I need, cook a larger portion than what I intend to eat that day, and keep one in the freezer. It helps a lot when you get sick and need to eat like a normal human being.
Just remember FIFO (first in; first out).
PBJ
I nuke a bag of veggies and legit just eat out of the bag with a fork
Why heat frozen veggies? XD I prefer them raw straight out of the fridge. Zero prep time, don’t even bother cutting/peeling, just wash em off. I prefer Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and broccoli raw to cooked. I’ll die on that hill XD
Egg on rice, lil soy sauce, lil sesame oil. *mwah* 👌
quesadilla
Corn or flour, dry pan or with oil, cheddar or pepper jack, yes!
Get those little frozen burritos (El Monterey is the brand I get) two of those on a plate
1min in the microwave, flip then another minute
pile with shredded cheese and salsa (or just hot sauce)
then one more minute in the microwave.
I call them Bachelor Enchiladas, or Bachiladas
it's a good meal that's ready in about 4 minutes including the time to dig em out of the freezer. Only dishes it dirties are a plate, a fork, and your cheese grater.
I add a knob of butter to the beans when they are heating, and then ground white pepper afterwards. 'Kin delicious!
Peanut butter on a spoon
Thanks, BP, for the lovely stock photo of caramel drizzling onto ice cream on an entry about peanut butter XD Stay classy, BP.
Tuna sandwich
Sometimes i just put a little mayo, hot sauce, lemon juice, and pepper right into the can and dig in. It's actually even better with decent sardines.
Bagel Bites, freezer section. Trust me those things f*****g slap
I've eaten these several times, and they've never been prone to violence.
Grilled cheese
Spam, eggs and rice
Box of Mac and cheese with browned hamburger onions and some peas mixed in.
Rotisserie chicken and a box of stuffing.
Frozen foods from Trader’s Joes. It tastes so good even from a microwave.
I make giant batches of soup and freeze a ton of it in 1 cup cubes. Takes 30 seconds to pop a frozen soup cube or two and put it on the stove to boil until done.
I'm also frugal so a lot of my soups are called "protein" anything soups. Whatever protein I have on hand (chicken, sausage, etc) paired with whatever veggies I have that are going bad/ I got on sale.
How big are your ice cubes??? Not sure two ice cube sized portions are going to be quite enough to use instead of cooking a meal! If using them to add to something else, that's already a bit too much effort rather than a frozen pizza or a jacket spud!
When I used to babysit these three boys and I didn't have much cooking skills, I made up this simple dish that they absolutely loved. We called it 'Samurai Slop.'
- egg noodles
- ground beef/sliced kielbasa
- Korean bbq sauce
-(optional) fried egg on top
About as easy as mac n' cheese, and actually pretty good. ~~Throughout my 20's,~~ f**k I still make it for myself when I'm lazy.
Tortilla. Shredded cheese. Tortilla. Microwave 1 min.
McDonald's or Mint chocolate chip ice cream.
Rotisserie chicken is a great option. Make s big salad or just cut off however much meat you want and you're set.
Cheese & crackers and or peanut butter & crackers
Chinese Inspired Late-Night Noodles
Boil some noodles, drain, and then toss into a skillet with some oil to lightly crisp (optional). Mix a few spoonfuls of Lao Gan Ma chili oil (I prefer the black bean variety), soy sauce, and sesame seed oil then mix it with the noodles. A bit of sesame paste or peanut butter in the mix also works well.
Chicken strips and fries
I once had to claw my way into a can of chef boyardi after the lid snapped off and I realized I didn't have a can opener. I also didn't have any silverware or plates, so I ended up drinking cold tomato sauce and noodles, which was actually oddly satisfying.
Canned soup or a Harris Teeter sub. That Well Yes soup brand is really good imo
A packet of pork scratchings.
Yep, and yum. When being lazy the most effort involved should be when opening the packet! Not mixing ingredients.
Boil cubed potatoes in chicken broth and a little soy sauce and eat it over rice that is usually left over from the night before
