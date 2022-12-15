Although most of us are aware that cooking from scratch is the healthiest and one of the cheapest ways to get your nutrition game up and going, sometimes it’s the last thing you want to do.

That’s when the temptations come in: cheesy tacos, meaty burgers, or frozen pizza. But it turns out you don’t need that much effort to prepare a pretty good meal and “I Don’t Feel Like Cooking Today” meals can be an art form in itself.

So when someone asked people “What is your go-to ‘I don't feel like cooking’ meal?” on Ask Reddit people rolled up their sleeves, sharpened their kitchen knives, and got to work. From very basic ingredients to as little effort as possible, this is what we call a perfectly optimized meal.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals A freezer pizza

trick_tickler , Jason Tester Report

17points
POST
ZzoR Setay
ZzoR Setay
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why is everything upside down :/

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#2

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Cereal

WrittenOnYaKitten , Allison Belen Report

15points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I like mine dry. I hate soggy cereal. So I'll eat it with a cup of coffee.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#3

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Pasta with butter or olive oil and powdered parmesan

Theweedhacker_420 , Andrew Quinney Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#4

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals A flour tortilla with shredded sharp cheddar and some La Victoria salsa. Fold it over and nuke it for 30 seconds, and eat away!

Maxsdad53 , extended epiphany Report

15points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals There's a lot of cooking going on in this thread.

For me a sandwich. Specifically cream cheese and ham.

HorizontalDan , Erin Wang Report

14points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have two sandwiches: deli ham and provolone with lettuce and onion, and hard salami, sliced hard boiled egg, and American cheese on white toast. It's very important that the egg slices are the middle layer.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#6

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals toast with sunny side up eggs, feta cheese, tomatoes and cucumbers

daisy470 , L.A. Foodie Report

14points
POST
Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
56 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Eggs. I love eggs. Holy cheezus I love eggs. EGGS.

3
3points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#7

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Ramen and an egg

Stinky_pudding , Kanesue Report

13points
POST
Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
47 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Top tier food right here. The egg levels up your ramen.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Frozen dumplings from the supermarket

pillowsweetheart , Robin Report

13points
POST
Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Tom yum paste soup base & frozen dumplings makes a great quick soup

1
1point
reply
#9

Bread and cheese. French bread and French cheese to be precise.

Dirichlet-to-Neumann Report

13points
POST
Caro Caro
Caro Caro
Community Member
58 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Ah, now that's right up my street :D.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#10

Not magic but fried egg sandwiches are quick, cheap and easy on a weeknight and the whole family likes them. Egg fried the way you like, cheese on toasted bread. Bonus if you've got some leftover ham or bacon in the fridge.

ndphoto Report

13points
POST
Satan Laughs
Satan Laughs
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

The day I learned how to scramble an egg in the microwave in one minute changed my egg sandwich game. Fried bologna, anyone?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#11

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Canned stuffed dolmas from Trader Joe’s. Also a great work lunch.

henderson7779 , ENESFİLM Report

12points
POST
Green Tree
Green Tree
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I love these. For a quick cold meal in summer I like these with mixed raw veg, cheese, bread or crackers and fruit - like a quickie charcuterie board

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#12

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Same here, though it's more like "we don't feel like coming up with anything to make, or going shopping" since it still involves some cooking.

We get these noodles called Mi Goreng, make them, add some sauteed vegetables (whatever we have) cooked in gochujang, with a fried egg on top. It is so good.

Shirlenator , hmboo Electrician and Adv Report

12points
POST
Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

We’ve done this! Instant ramen noodle packs, drop in an egg, Spam, and whatever veggies you’ve got in the fridge. Easy and quick, but less soul-crushing than just instant ramen alone!

0
0points
reply
#13

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Tuna melt on English muffins here. Always got tuna, mayo, an onion and something I can toast under some cheese .

clovisx , Craig Simpson Report

12points
POST
Amanda Rose
Amanda Rose
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've never put my tuna melts on a English muffin before. I use whole wheat bread. I will have to try it with the English muffin.

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#14

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Toast. An entire loaf of toast.

ramenadventures , secretlondon123 Report

11points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

With cold butter, the flavor is WOW.

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#15

Baked potato

_boov Report

11points
POST
Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
46 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Any method of prep for potato is god tier. Potatoes are amazing.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#16

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Instant mashed potatoes with butter and peas

Optimal-Spot6348 , Ernesto Andrade Report

11points
POST
Justaboredpotato
Justaboredpotato
Community Member
32 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why do people like eating us 😭

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#17

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Black bean chili. A can of black beans, a can of diced tomatoes, some onion, some garlic, some chili powder, salt, pepper, and a bit of simmering. Easy, cheap, and tasty. It's a weeknight staple now.

AtomicPedals , Erik BurtonFollow Report

11points
POST
Remi
Remi
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

For some reason feel like a crime to admit it, but I never liked beans. With the sauce they are in, they don't appetizing... The texture isn't great, the taste also isn't doing anything for me. They are easy if taken from the can and ptobably good for you eith vitamins and other healthy nutriens, but man they are not nice...

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#18

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Nachos

licmabollsack , jeffreyw Report

10points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've microwaved chips covered with cheap cheese and maybe a little hot sauce on more occasions than I'd care to admit

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#19

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Shawarma place less than a 5 min drive from me.

TheClayroo , Jorge Soto Farias Report

10points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
59 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Shawarma or a good gyro pretty much always hits the spot for me. I also wish doner kebab was more common near me.

1
1point
reply
View more comments
#20

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Instant noodle

Ok_Magician_3884 , markni123 Report

10points
POST
Daria
Daria
Community Member
19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Can be pretty good if cooked in a pan rather than steeped. With extra veggies and egg too :-)

1
1point
reply
#21

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Lunch meat, pepperoni, pickles, olives and cheese.

sturm_fireforge , stu_spivack Report

9points
POST
#22

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Beer

Park-Alert , Pete Park Report

9points
POST
Headless Roach
Headless Roach
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

To make yourself even more hungry?

4
4points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#23

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Bunches of green onions go on sale all the time here for under a dollar, so I will buy like 10 of them, dice them finely, and put them in the freezer. When I make my ramen with an egg, I can grab a handful and toss them in.

aathey85 , vanessa lollipop Report

9points
POST
Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
40 minutes ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

After using, stick the root bulbs in a bit of dirt outside and you’ll have perpetual green onions in perpetuity. Just snip off a bit of the stalk with scissors as needed! I literally have store-bought green onions growing in my yard that were originally purchased years ago, they’ve just been propagating/growing/flowering/seeding the nearby dirt and growing baby green onions ;)

0
0points
reply
#24

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals My family has done this all the time ever since I was little and now I have my wife making it too.

We affectionately call it shaker cheese spaghetti.

MelodicHunter , Stephen Strowbridge Report

9points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#25

Eggs and toast,

shehulksmashes Report

8points
POST
#26

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals I always keep at least 5 "lazy day meals" in my freezer for this exact purpose. If I see a good discount on ingredients I'll buy more than I need, cook a larger portion than what I intend to eat that day, and keep one in the freezer. It helps a lot when you get sick and need to eat like a normal human being.

Just remember FIFO (first in; first out).

MrFunnyMoustache , Taz Report

8points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#27

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals PBJ

seawee8 , Giorgio Trovato Report

8points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Grape with smooth peanut butter.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#28

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals I nuke a bag of veggies and legit just eat out of the bag with a fork

touching_payants , Mitch Kasanami Report

8points
POST
Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
41 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Why heat frozen veggies? XD I prefer them raw straight out of the fridge. Zero prep time, don’t even bother cutting/peeling, just wash em off. I prefer Brussels sprouts, cauliflower, and broccoli raw to cooked. I’ll die on that hill XD

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#29

Egg on rice, lil soy sauce, lil sesame oil. *mwah* 👌

AxeJohnson Report

8points
POST
#30

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals quesadilla

NOT000 , David Kessler Report

7points
POST
JoJo Anisko
JoJo Anisko
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Corn or flour, dry pan or with oil, cheddar or pepper jack, yes!

0
0points
reply
#31

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Get those little frozen burritos (El Monterey is the brand I get) two of those on a plate

1min in the microwave, flip then another minute

pile with shredded cheese and salsa (or just hot sauce)

then one more minute in the microwave.

I call them Bachelor Enchiladas, or Bachiladas

it's a good meal that's ready in about 4 minutes including the time to dig em out of the freezer. Only dishes it dirties are a plate, a fork, and your cheese grater.

Samwarez , Jen Knoedl Report

7points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
57 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I guess the enchirito never left

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#32

I add a knob of butter to the beans when they are heating, and then ground white pepper afterwards. 'Kin delicious!

ReallySmallFeet Report

7points
POST
Genericist
Genericist
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Dollop of mayo mixed in with the beans. Trust me.

0
0points
reply
#33

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Peanut butter on a spoon

elle_quay , Tyler Nix Report

6points
POST
Well-Dressed Wolf
Well-Dressed Wolf
Community Member
35 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Thanks, BP, for the lovely stock photo of caramel drizzling onto ice cream on an entry about peanut butter XD Stay classy, BP.

0
0points
reply
View more comments
#34

Tuna sandwich

toastedjamesie Report

6points
POST
indiecognition
indiecognition
Community Member
55 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Sometimes i just put a little mayo, hot sauce, lemon juice, and pepper right into the can and dig in. It's actually even better with decent sardines.

0
0points
reply
#35

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Bagel Bites, freezer section. Trust me those things f*****g slap

Ok_Veterinarian3549 , Mike Mozart Report

6points
POST
Shyla Bouche
Shyla Bouche
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I've eaten these several times, and they've never been prone to violence.

1
1point
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#36

Grilled cheese

KrayzieAlcohilicFlow Report

6points
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#37

Spam, eggs and rice

Inevitable1738 Report

6points
POST
#38

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals Box of Mac and cheese with browned hamburger onions and some peas mixed in.

ndguy75 , Lisa Yarost Report

6points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
#39

Rotisserie chicken and a box of stuffing.

Leading-Taste12 Report

5points
POST
#40

Frozen foods from Trader’s Joes. It tastes so good even from a microwave.

Novembersum Report

5points
POST
#41

I make giant batches of soup and freeze a ton of it in 1 cup cubes. Takes 30 seconds to pop a frozen soup cube or two and put it on the stove to boil until done.

I'm also frugal so a lot of my soups are called "protein" anything soups. Whatever protein I have on hand (chicken, sausage, etc) paired with whatever veggies I have that are going bad/ I got on sale.

SleepyCoffee90 Report

5points
POST
Carrie de Luka
Carrie de Luka
Community Member
1 hour ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

How big are your ice cubes??? Not sure two ice cube sized portions are going to be quite enough to use instead of cooking a meal! If using them to add to something else, that's already a bit too much effort rather than a frozen pizza or a jacket spud!

0
0points
reply
#42

When I used to babysit these three boys and I didn't have much cooking skills, I made up this simple dish that they absolutely loved. We called it 'Samurai Slop.'

- egg noodles

- ground beef/sliced kielbasa

- Korean bbq sauce

-(optional) fried egg on top

About as easy as mac n' cheese, and actually pretty good. ~~Throughout my 20's,~~ f**k I still make it for myself when I'm lazy.

Rowan-Trees Report

4points
POST
#43

Tortilla. Shredded cheese. Tortilla. Microwave 1 min.

MikeyZ3434 Report

4points
POST
#44

50 People Share Their Go-To "I Don't Feel Like Cooking" Meals McDonald's or Mint chocolate chip ice cream.

Aggressive-Duck5654 , thelittleone417 Report

4points
POST
#45

Rotisserie chicken is a great option. Make s big salad or just cut off however much meat you want and you're set.

_Silly_Wizard_ Report

3points
POST
#46

Cheese & crackers and or peanut butter & crackers

Dismal-Ad-1148 Report

3points
POST
View More Replies... View more comments
See Also on Bored Panda
#47

Chinese Inspired Late-Night Noodles

Boil some noodles, drain, and then toss into a skillet with some oil to lightly crisp (optional). Mix a few spoonfuls of Lao Gan Ma chili oil (I prefer the black bean variety), soy sauce, and sesame seed oil then mix it with the noodles. A bit of sesame paste or peanut butter in the mix also works well.

EvolveFX Report

3points
POST
#48

Chicken strips and fries

IndependentOk2952 Report

2points
POST
#49

I once had to claw my way into a can of chef boyardi after the lid snapped off and I realized I didn't have a can opener. I also didn't have any silverware or plates, so I ended up drinking cold tomato sauce and noodles, which was actually oddly satisfying.

foodpoisoningsucks Report

0points
POST
View more comments
#50

Canned soup or a Harris Teeter sub. That Well Yes soup brand is really good imo

Doppelfrio Report

0points
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!